Pulmonx Corporation Expands Leadership Team

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) (“Pulmonx”) a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for severe lung disease, today announced the appointment of Michael Ryan as Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Business Development, and the earlier appointments of David Lehman as General Counsel, and Mahtab Fatemi as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance.



“We could not be more excited to have these three deeply experienced professionals on the Pulmonx team. Each of these individuals is uniquely qualified and brings a wealth of insight and knowledge about the medical device business to their respective areas of responsibility,” said Glen French, President and CEO of Pulmonx.

Mr. Ryan, who will lead all corporate strategy and business development initiatives for the company, joins Pulmonx from Boston Scientific Corporation (BSC) where he was Vice President, Business Development. At BSC, Mr. Ryan led a team directing all business development and investment efforts across five of BSC’s seven business units. He has been deeply involved in BSC’s interests in the pulmonary space for more than a decade, including leading its prior investments in Pulmonx, and was an Observer on the Pulmonx Board of Directors for more than five years. Mr. Ryan holds a B.A. in Biological Sciences from Cornell University.

Mr. Lehman oversees all aspects of the company’s legal activities and joined Pulmonx after General Counsel roles at Intersect ENT and before that Thoratec Corporation. Mr. Lehman has been General Counsel and Secretary of public medical device companies for nearly 20 years; during which time he has provided legal counsel to management teams and boards of directors on a wide range of legal, strategic and compliance matters. Mr. Lehman holds a J.D. from Cornell Law School, and a B.A. in Political Science from University of California at San Diego, Muir College.

Ms. Fatemi leads all aspects of Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance (RA/QA) at Pulmonx. She is a Food and Drug Attorney with more than 20 years’ experience in the medical device and pharmaceutical industries. Ms. Fatemi joined Pulmonx from Nuvaira, which is developing a novel technology for the treatment of COPD, where she was VP, RA/QA for more than seven years. Before Nuvaira, she was an RA/QA consultant for more than six years during which she worked with Broncus Technologies on its pulmonary diagnostic and therapeutic devices. Ms. Fatemi holds a J.D. from Santa Clara University, a M.S. in Physiology from Georgetown University, and a B.S. in Biology from the University of California at Irvine.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) is a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for severe lung disease. Pulmonx’s Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve, Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System and StratX® Lung Analysis Platform are designed to assess and treat patients with severe emphysema/COPD who despite medical management are still profoundly symptomatic. Pulmonx received FDA pre-market approval to commercialize the Zephyr Valve following its designation as a “breakthrough device.” The Zephyr Valve is commercially available in more than 25 countries, with over 80,000 valves used to treat more than 20,000 patients. For more information on the Zephyr Valves, please visit www.MyLungsMyLife.com. For more information on the company, please visit www.Pulmonx.com.

