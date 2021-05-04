4D Molecular Therapeutics Announces Collaboration on Leading Machine Learning Technology and Expertise from U.C. Berkeley to Expand Therapeutic Vector Evolution Platform

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT), a clinical-stage gene therapy company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted gene therapies, announced a new collaboration with investigators at the University of California, Berkeley focused on expanding the vector invention power of 4DMT’s Therapeutic Vector Evolution platform by applying machine learning technology to the AAV vector capsid datasets generated from 4DMT’s platform. This research will be conducted with Jennifer Listgarten, Ph.D., a global leader in machine learning and computational biology, and David Schaffer, Ph.D., a global leader in AAV directed evolution and gene therapy. Dr. Listgarten is a Professor in U.C. Berkeley’s Center for Computational Biology, the Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Research Lab and the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub. Prior to her current positions, she held leadership roles in machine learning within Microsoft Research for approximately 10 years. Dr. Schaffer is Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, Molecular and Cell Biology and the Helen Wills Neuroscience Institute at U.C. Berkeley. He is also Co-founder, Director and Chief Scientific Advisor at 4DMT.



“This cross-functional collaboration with world leaders in machine learning and AAV gene therapy technologies gives us the potential to dramatically expand the depth and breadth of targeted and evolved vectors invented through our Therapeutic Vector Evolution platform, significantly expanding our leading vector patent and product portfolios. 4DMT’s industry-leading AAV capsid libraries encompass over one billion synthetic capsid sequences. To our knowledge, we have the largest capsid biodistribution datasets in the world as a result of the over 15 vector selection programs we have conducted in non-human primates,” said David Kirn, M.D., Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of 4DMT. “This partnership with Drs. Listgarten and Schaffer empowers 4DMT to dramatically expand our bioinformatics capabilities, enabling us to identify even more promising vectors both within, and even beyond, our existing libraries. This partnership reaffirms our commitment to relentless innovation in order to bring cures to patients.”

Therapeutic Vector Evolution combines the power of directed evolution with approximately one billion synthetic capsid sequences to invent evolved vectors for use in targeted gene therapy products. Using its proprietary Therapeutic Vector Evolution platform, to date 4DMT has generated an industry-leading 40 distinct capsid libraries, conducted more than 15 vector selections in non-human primates, and has filed patent applications on over 300 novel AAV vectors. Three of these proprietary vectors were used in clinical and/or IND product candidates in ophthalmology (4D-150, 4D-125, 4D-110), cardiology (4D-310) and lung (4D-710). Through these 15 vector selections, 4DMT has generated numerous industry leading and expansive datasets relating to capsid biodistribution and delivery to targeted tissues through routine routes of administration, efficient transduction of target cells, and/or resistance to neutralizing antibodies. The application of machine learning to 4DMT’s Therapeutic Vector Evolution and its datasets represents an opportunity to leverage an enabling technology to invent new vectors for use in targeted gene therapy products.

4DMT is a clinical-stage company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted gene therapies. 4DMT seeks to unlock the full potential of gene therapy using its platform, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, which combines the power of directed evolution with approximately one billion synthetic capsid sequences to invent evolved vectors for use in targeted gene therapy products. The company is initially focused in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The 4DMT targeted and evolved vectors are invented with the goal of being delivered through clinically routine, well-tolerated and minimally invasive routes of administration, transducing diseased cells in target tissues efficiently, having reduced immunogenicity and, where relevant, having resistance to pre-existing antibodies. 4DMT is currently conducting three clinical trials: 4D-125 is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for XLRP patients, 4D-110 is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for choroideremia patients and 4D-310 is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Fabry disease patients.

