ManTech Announces Financial Results for First Quarter of 2021

Revenue: $633 million, up 4% from the first quarter of 2020



EBITDA Margin: 9.7%

Diluted EPS: $0.79, up 11% from the first quarter of 2020

Adjusted Diluted EPS: $0.88, up 9% from the first quarter of 2020

Bookings of $561 million resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 0.9

Reiterates 2021 guidance on all measures

HERNDON, Va., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech International Corporation (Nasdaq: MANT), a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended March 31, 2021.

"Healthy profitability was notable in our first quarter results and the strong bottom line execution has placed us on solid footing for the year. Within a dynamic operating environment, we remain focused on executing and leveraging our market position to drive value for our customers and shareholders," said ManTech Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President Kevin M. Phillips.

Summary Operating Results

Three months ended

March 31, (In Millions Except Per Share Amounts) 2021 2020 Revenue $633.2 $610.9 Operating Income $42.4 $38.9 Net Income $32.3 $28.7 Diluted EPS $0.79 $0.71 Non-GAAP Financial Measures* EBITDA $61.6 $55.0 EBITDA Margin 9.7% 9.0% Adjusted Net Income $36.2 $32.7 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.88 $0.81

*Information about ManTech's use of non-GAAP financial measures, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, is provided under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Revenue was $633 million, up 4% from the first quarter of 2020. In the quarter, revenue growth was driven by a combination of recent contract awards and our acquisitions.

Operating income was $42.4 million for the quarter, up 9% from the first quarter of 2020. Net income was $32.3 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.79, up 13% and 11% from the first quarter of 2020, respectively.

EBITDA was $61.6 million for the quarter, up 12% from the first quarter of 2020, representing an EBITDA margin of 9.7% for the quarter. Adjusted net income was $36.2 million and adjusted diluted EPS was $0.88, up 11% and 9% from the first quarter of 2020, respectively.

Cash Management and Capital Deployment

For the quarter, cash used in operations totaled $8 million. Days sales outstanding (DSO) were 61 days, an increase of 5 days compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

During the quarter, the Company paid $15.4 million, or $0.38 per share, as part of its regular cash dividend program to its common stockholders of record as of March 12, 2021. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $6.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $21.5 million of outstanding borrowings under its $500 million revolving-credit facility, which provides the Company with ample financial capacity to continue funding organic investments, pursue growth-oriented acquisitions and issue dividends while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 to be paid June 25, 2021, to all common stockholders of record as of June 11, 2021, as part of the Company's regular quarterly cash dividend program. Future declarations of dividends and their record and payment dates are subject to the final determination of ManTech's Board of Directors.

Contract Awards

Contract awards (bookings) totaled $561 million in the quarter, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 0.9. ManTech's notable single-award contracts in the quarter include:

Cybersecurity-as-a-Service for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). ManTech was awarded a new, 5-year contract totaling $123 million to provide cybersecurity engineering and management for the FBI's Office of the CIO.





The Company also received a number of additional contract awards in the quarter including several extensions to existing contracts and new contracts from various customers.

The Company’s backlog of business at quarter end was $10.1 billion including $1.4 billion of funded backlog.

Forward Guidance

The Company has reiterated the range of its 2021 guidance for revenue, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share as specified in the table below.

Measure Fiscal 2021 Guidance Revenue (billion) $2.65 - $2.75 Adjusted Net Income* (million) $142.5 - $147.4 Adjusted Diluted EPS* $3.48 - $3.60

*Information about ManTech's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude amortization of acquired intangibles and the related tax impact. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, due to inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying these non-GAAP exclusions that are necessary for such reconciliation without unreasonable efforts. Material changes to any one of these items could have significant effect on future GAAP results.

ManTech Chief Financial Officer Judith L. Bjornaas said, "We remain focused on continuing our steadfast financial execution augmented with disciplined capital allocation to create long-term shareholder value."

Conference Call

ManTech executive management will hold a conference call on May 4, 2021, at 5 p.m. Eastern to discuss the financial results and outlook and answer questions. Analysts may participate on the conference call by dialing (877) 638-9567 (domestic) or (253) 237-1032 (international) and entering passcode 5680248. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through a link on the Investor Relations section of the ManTech website (http://investor.mantech.com). A replay of the conference call will be available on the ManTech website approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of the conference call.

About ManTech International Corporation

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems and software engineering solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information about ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements and assumptions made in this press release, which do not address historical facts, constitute “forward-looking” statements that ManTech believes to be within the definition in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” or “estimate,” or the negative of these terms or words of similar import, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results and outcomes may differ materially from the results and outcomes we anticipate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results we anticipate include, but are not limited to, the following: failure to maintain our relationship with the U.S. government, or the failure to compete effectively for new contract awards or to retain existing U.S. government contracts; adverse changes in U.S. government spending for programs we support, whether due to changing mission priorities, socio-economic policies or federal budget constraints generally; disruptions to our business or damage to our reputation resulting from cyber attacks and other security threats; disruptions to our business resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or other similar global health epidemics, pandemics and/or other disease outbreaks; inability to recruit and retain a sufficient number of employees with specialized skill sets or necessary security clearances who are in great demand and limited supply; failure to compete effectively for awards procured through the competitive bidding process, and the adverse impact of delays resulting from our competitors' protest of new contracts that are awarded to us; failure to obtain option awards, task orders or funding under contracts; the government renegotiating, modifying or terminating our contracts; failure to comply with, or adverse change in, complex U.S. government laws and procurement regulations; adverse results in U.S. government audits or other investigations of our government contracts; failure to successfully integrate acquired companies or businesses into our operations or to realize any accretive or synergistic effects from such acquisitions; failure to mitigate risk associated with conducting business internationally; and adverse change in business conditions that may cause our investments in recorded goodwill to become impaired. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in ManTech's Annual Report on Form 10-K previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 19, 2021, Item 1A of Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and, from time to time, in ManTech's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date of this press release, and ManTech undertakes no obligation to publicly update any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations or otherwise.





MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

(unaudited) March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,924 $ 41,193 Receivables—net 428,755 400,621 Prepaid expenses 30,206 26,243 Taxes receivable—current 14,339 21,968 Other current assets 6,921 6,354 Total Current Assets 487,145 496,379 Goodwill 1,237,733 1,237,894 Other intangible assets—net 195,352 202,231 Property and equipment—net 128,242 121,296 Operating lease right of use assets 89,108 94,825 Employee supplemental savings plan assets 38,206 37,848 Investments 11,548 11,549 Other assets 13,065 11,642 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,200,399 $ 2,213,664 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 122,549 $ 142,360 Accrued salaries and related expenses 120,875 123,953 Contract liabilities 30,383 37,218 Operating lease obligations—current 30,374 30,105 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,990 15,177 Total Current Liabilities 314,171 348,813 Deferred income taxes 143,100 141,638 Operating lease obligations—long term 76,463 80,242 Accrued retirement 32,560 36,310 Long-term debt 21,500 15,000 Other long-term liabilities 12,177 12,249 TOTAL LIABILITIES 599,971 634,252 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, Class A—$0.01 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 27,664,279 and 27,538,474 shares issued at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 27,420,166 and 27,294,361 shares outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 277 275 Common stock, Class B—$0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 13,176,695 and 13,176,695 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 132 132 Additional paid-in capital 549,811 545,717 Treasury stock, 244,113 and 244,113 shares at cost at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (9,158 ) (9,158 ) Retained earnings 1,059,608 1,042,676 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (242 ) (230 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,600,428 1,579,412 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,200,399 $ 2,213,664





MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31, 2021 2020 REVENUE $ 633,224 $ 610,912 Cost of services 542,717 520,291 General and administrative expenses 48,086 51,723 OPERATING INCOME 42,421 38,898 Interest expense (354 ) (655 ) Interest income 40 50 Other (expense), net (121 ) (22 ) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENTS 41,986 38,271 Provision for income taxes (9,657 ) (9,591 ) Equity in (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries (1 ) (1 ) NET INCOME $ 32,328 $ 28,679 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE: Class A common stock $ 0.80 $ 0.71 Class B common stock $ 0.80 $ 0.71 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE: Class A common stock $ 0.79 $ 0.71 Class B common stock $ 0.79 $ 0.71





MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In Thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 32,328 $ 28,679 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flow from (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19,152 16,138 Noncash lease expense 8,023 5,995 Stock-based compensation expense 3,443 2,635 Deferred income taxes 1,462 4,148 Change in allowance for bad debts (999 ) — Loss on sale and retirement of property and equipment 15 22 Equity in losses of unconsolidated subsidiaries 1 1 Contract loss reserve — (372 ) Change in assets and liabilities—net of effects from acquired businesses: Receivables—net (26,823 ) (34,686 ) Prepaid expenses (3,960 ) (7,620 ) Taxes receivable—current 7,629 5,403 Other current assets 1,295 (102 ) Employee supplemental savings plan asset (358 ) 4,822 Other long-term assets (2,051 ) (997 ) Accounts payable (19,862 ) 27,450 Accrued salaries and related expenses (3,015 ) 968 Operating lease obligations (8,941 ) (6,640 ) Contract liabilities (6,386 ) 8,926 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (4,963 ) (4,014 ) Accrued retirement (3,750 ) (8,089 ) Other long-term liabilities (66 ) — Other (307 ) (27 ) Net cash flow from (used in) operating activities (8,133 ) 42,640 CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (17,854 ) (25,370 ) Investment in capitalized software — (4,402 ) Net cash used in investing activities (17,854 ) (29,772 ) CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowing under revolving credit facility 131,000 231,500 Repayments under revolving credit facility (124,500 ) (153,000 ) Dividends paid (15,388 ) (12,861 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,142 2,055 Payment consideration to tax authority on employees' behalf (2,489 ) (777 ) Principal paid on financing leases (47 ) (35 ) Net cash flow from (used in) financing activities (8,282 ) 66,882 NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (34,269 ) 79,750 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 41,193 8,854 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 6,924 $ 88,604

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

To supplement the review of ManTech's consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, the Company has provided non-GAAP calculations of certain financial measures. ManTech uses and refers to EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures.

ManTech’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information regarding the Company’s operational and financial results. These non-GAAP financial measures eliminate the effect of non-cash items such as depreciation of tangible assets and amortization of intangible assets primarily recognized in business combinations as well as the effect of discrete tax items which we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are considered important and frequently utilized by investors and financial analysts covering ManTech’s industry. The Company’s computation of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies, thus limiting their use for comparability.

The following tables present selected financial data, including the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA is calculated by excluding depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, interest income, other expense, income taxes and equity in losses of unconsolidated subsidiaries from net income.

EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing EBITDA by revenue.

Three months ended

March 31, (In Thousands) 2021 2020 NET INCOME $ 32,328 $ 28,679 Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated subsidiaries 1 1 Provision for income taxes 9,657 9,591 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENTS $ 41,986 $ 38,271 Other expense (income), net 121 22 Interest income (40 ) (50 ) Interest expense 354 655 Depreciation and amortization 19,152 16,138 EBITDA $ 61,573 $ 55,036 EBITDA Margin 9.7 % 9.0 %

Adjusted net income is calculated by excluding the following items and the related tax impacts from net income: (i) amortization of acquired intangible assets and (ii) discrete tax items.

Adjusted diluted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding.

Three months ended

March 31, (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) 2021 2020 NET INCOME $ 32,328 $ 28,679 Amortization of acquired intangibles 4,994 5,358 Adjustments for tax effect (1,149 ) (1,345 ) ADJUSTED NET INCOME $ 36,173 $ 32,692 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS Class A common stock $ 0.88 $ 0.81 Class B common stock $ 0.88 $ 0.81

Note: Figures may not add due to rounding.