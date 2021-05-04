Weyco Reports First Quarter Sales and Earnings

MILWAUKEE, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEYS) (the “Company”) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.



First Quarter 2021

Net sales were $46.9 million compared to first quarter 2020 net sales of $63.6 million. Earnings from operations increased to $1.6 million from $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2020. Net earnings were $1.3 million compared to $1.2 million in last year’s first quarter. Diluted earnings per share were $0.14 per share versus $0.12 per share in the first quarter of 2020.

North American Wholesale Segment

Net sales were $33.4 million compared to $52.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. Last year’s first quarter included approximately two-and-a-half months of sales that occurred before the pandemic struck the U.S. In mid-March 2020 much of the country shut down, which resulted in a sharp drop in sales in the last few weeks of the quarter. First quarter 2021 sales continue to be impacted by the effects of the ongoing pandemic, resulting in lower demand for dress and dress-casual footwear. However, sales of the BOGS outdoor brand rose 32% in the first quarter of 2021, as consumers continue to spend more time outdoors during the pandemic.

Gross earnings were 34.5% of net sales compared to 31.8% of net sales in last year’s first quarter. Last year’s gross margins were negatively impacted by a 15% tariff on certain footwear imported from China beginning in September 2019; the tariff was later reduced to 7.5% in February 2020. Gross margins improved in the first quarter of 2021 because the Company sold through much of the higher-tariffed inventory during 2020. Selling and administrative expenses were $10.2 million, or 31% of net sales, compared to $14.0 million, or 27% of net sales, in last year’s first quarter. First quarter 2021 expenses were reduced by approximately $1.8 million due to government wage subsidies. Additionally, wages and advertising costs were down for the quarter as a result of the Company’s cost-cutting measures. Earnings from operations were $1.4 million compared with $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was due to lower sales, partially offset by higher gross margins and lower selling and administrative expenses.

North American Retail Segment

Net sales were $5.6 million compared to $4.8 million in last year’s first quarter. Same store sales were up 32% for the quarter due to a 36% increase in e-commerce sales, mainly BOGS, offset by a 5% decline in brick-and-mortar same store sales. The Company had four fewer brick-and-mortar stores operating at March 31, 2021, as compared to March 31, 2020. Operating earnings were $756,000 compared to operating losses of $89,000 in last year’s first quarter. The improvement was due to the benefit of closing unprofitable stores and higher earnings from the Company’s e-commerce businesses.

Other

Other net sales, which include the wholesale and retail sales of Florsheim Australia and Florsheim Europe, were $7.9 million compared to $6.1 million in the first quarter of 2020. This increase was due to 39% sales growth at Florsheim Australia, as compared to the prior year’s first quarter, with sales up in both its wholesale and retail businesses. The stronger Australian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar also contributed to the increase, as Florsheim Australia’s net sales in local currency were up 19% for the quarter. Collectively, Florsheim Australia and Florsheim Europe had operating losses totaling $481,000 compared to operating losses of $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2020. The reduction in operating losses was due to improved performance at Florsheim Australia.

“As expected, sales of our legacy brands remained depressed in the first quarter as a result of the ongoing pandemic,” stated Thomas W. Florsheim, Jr., the Company’s Chairman and CEO. “However, we are seeing signs of improvement, as orders accelerated within our wholesale business late in the quarter. At retail our performance was strong due to the growth in e-commerce, and we are also seeing a resurgence in sales overseas, particularly at Florsheim Australia. We look forward to building on this momentum as we move throughout the year.”

On May 4, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share to all shareholders of record on May 28, 2021, payable on June 30, 2021.

About Weyco Group:

Weyco Group, Inc., designs and markets quality and innovative footwear principally for men, but also for women and children, under a portfolio of well-recognized brand names including: Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters. The Company’s products can be found in leading footwear, department, and specialty stores, as well as on e-commerce websites worldwide. Weyco Group also operates Florsheim stores in the United States and Australia, as well as in a variety of international markets.

WEYCO GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Net sales $ 46,900 $ 63,584 Cost of sales 27,595 40,407 Gross earnings 19,305 23,177 Selling and administrative expenses 17,671 21,836 Earnings from operations 1,634 1,341 Interest income 131 149 Interest expense (7 ) (51 ) Other income, net 138 407 Earnings before provision for income taxes 1,896 1,846 Provision for income taxes 571 684 Net earnings $ 1,325 $ 1,162 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 9,680 9,781 Diluted 9,686 9,786 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.12 Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.12 Cash dividends declared (per share) $ 0.24 $ 0.24 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 1,365 $ (1,258 )





WEYCO GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,860 $ 32,476 Investments, at fair value 20,011 - Marketable securities, at amortized cost 1,483 2,215 Accounts receivable, net 32,317 34,631 Income tax receivable 853 1,374 Inventories 47,340 59,025 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,951 4,610 Total current assets 130,815 134,331 Marketable securities, at amortized cost 11,804 12,800 Deferred income tax benefits 1,218 1,235 Property, plant and equipment, net 30,196 30,759 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,538 9,613 Goodwill 11,112 11,112 Trademarks 32,868 32,868 Other assets 24,164 24,001 Total assets $ 252,715 $ 256,719 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Accounts payable $ 6,605 $ 8,444 Operating lease liabilities 4,048 4,245 Accrued liabilities 10,640 11,656 Total current liabilities 21,293 24,345 Deferred income tax liabilities 3,001 2,914 Long-term pension liability 33,191 33,534 Operating lease liabilities 8,565 7,734 Other long-term liabilities 245 267 Total liabilities 66,295 68,794 Common stock 9,735 9,797 Capital in excess of par value 67,723 67,178 Reinvested earnings 136,927 138,955 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,965 ) (28,005 ) Total equity 186,420 187,925 Total liabilities and equity $ 252,715 $ 256,719