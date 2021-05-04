Denny’s Corporation Reports Results for First Quarter 2021

SPARTANBURG, S.C., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, today reported results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and provided a business update on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s operations.

John Miller, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We entered 2021 confident in the resilience of Denny's given the strength of our franchisees and team that continues to persevere and deliver a great experience to our guests. Our initial optimism is now being supported by sequential sales improvements, as our dining rooms have reopened in various capacities with the increase of vaccine distributions. The easing of dine-in restrictions, coupled with fiscal stimulus and the rollout of our new virtual brands, have resulted in our same-store sales trending toward pre-pandemic levels."

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

Total Operating Revenue was $80.6 million.

Domestic system-wide same-store sales** decreased 20.0% compared to the equivalent fiscal period in 2019.

Domestic system-wide same-store sales** decreased 9.7% compared to the equivalent fiscal period in 2020.

Opened three franchised restaurants, including two international locations.

Operating Income was $5.5 million.

Franchise Operating Margin* was $23.2 million, or 49.5% of franchise and license revenue, and Company Restaurant Operating Margin* was $3.4 million, or 10.1% of company restaurant sales.

Net Income was $23.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share.

Adjusted Net Income* was $0.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $11.8 million.

Cash provided by operating, investing, and financing activities was $10.2 million, $0.2 million, and $0.2 million, respectively.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow* was $5.2 million.



Current Trends

Domestic system-wide same-store sales** sequentially improved on a monthly basis during the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to the equivalent fiscal periods in 2019. This is due to expanding vaccine deployment which has led to the easing of stay-at-home orders and capacity restrictions. As the number of Denny's restaurants operating with open dining rooms steadily improved to 98% of the domestic system, off-premise sales have remained strong.

Additionally, the Company began a phased rollout of its first virtual brand, The Burger Den, during the first quarter. In April 2021, the Burger Den rollout was substantially complete at over 1,100 domestic locations, and the Company began the phased rollout of its second virtual brand, The Meltdown. Transactions for these two virtual brands are highly incremental and leverage labor during underutilized dayparts.

Furthermore, subsequent to the end of the first quarter, the Company paid down an additional $15 million on its revolving credit facility bringing the outstanding balance as of April 30, 2021 to $200 million.

In an effort to provide greater transparency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Denny's is providing the following tables that present monthly results for 2021 compared to the equivalent fiscal periods in 2019:

Domestic System-Wide Same-Store Sales** Compared to 2019 Fiscal Periods and Domestic Average Units for 2021 Fiscal Periods

Domestic System-Wide Same-Store Sales** Fiscal Year 20211 Jan Feb Mar Apr 1 System (31%) (25%) (9%) (2%) Open Dining Rooms (15%) (17%) (5%) (2%) Closed Dining Rooms (55%) (40%) (23%) (7%) 24/7 Units (20%) (16%) 2% 11% Limited Hour Units (38%) (32%) (16%) (11%) 1. April results are preliminary.





Domestic Average Units Fiscal Year 20211 Jan Feb Mar Apr 1 System 1,504 1,501 1,501 1,498 Open Dining Rooms 927 1,038 1,253 1,472 Closed Dining Rooms 531 422 228 15 24/7 Units 519 532 569 565 Limited Hour Units 939 928 912 922 Temporary Closures 46 41 20 11 1. April results are preliminary.





Domestic Capacity Restrictions as of April 30, 20211: % of Domestic System 75% Capacity or Social Distancing 39% 50% - 66% Capacity 29% 25% - 33% Capacity 9% Off-Premise Only 1% No Restrictions 22% Temporarily Closed <1% Total 100% 1. Preliminary results.

First Quarter Results



Denny’s total operating revenue was $80.6 million compared to $96.7 million in the prior year quarter. Franchise and license revenue was $47.0 million compared to $54.4 million in the prior year quarter. Company restaurant sales were $33.6 million compared to $42.3 million in the prior year quarter. These changes were primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sales and fewer equivalent units.

Franchise Operating Margin* was $23.2 million, or 49.5% of franchise and license revenue, compared to $25.2 million, or 46.4%, in the prior year quarter. This margin decrease was primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sales and fewer equivalent units, partially offset by abatements and bad debt expense recorded in the prior year quarter.

Company Restaurant Operating Margin* was $3.4 million, or 10.1% of company restaurant sales, compared to $6.2 million, or 14.6%, in the prior year quarter. This change in margin was primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sales and fewer equivalent units.

Total general and administrative expenses were $16.9 million, compared to $7.7 million in the prior year quarter. This change was primarily due to increases in share-based compensation expense, market valuation changes in the Company's deferred compensation plan liabilities, and performance-based incentive compensation compared to the prior year quarter. These increases were partially offset by a $0.9 million improvement in corporate administrative expenses related to previous reductions in personnel due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other cost savings initiatives.

Denny’s ended the quarter with $229.9 million of total debt outstanding, including $215.0 million of borrowings under its credit facility.

The provision for income taxes was $8.1 million, compared to $2.3 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting an effective tax rate of 25.9%. Approximately $0.4 million in cash taxes were paid during the quarter.

Net income was $23.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to net income of $9.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Net Income* per diluted share was $0.01 compared to Adjusted Net Income* per diluted share of $0.17 in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow* and Capital Allocation

Denny’s Adjusted Free Cash Flow* in the quarter was $5.2 million after investing $1.6 million in cash capital expenditures, including maintenance capital.

Business Outlook

Given the dynamic and evolving impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations and uncertainty about the timing and extent of an anticipated recovery, the Company cannot reasonably provide a business outlook for the fiscal year ending December 29, 2021 at this time.

* Please refer to the Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures, as well as the Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures included in the following tables. ** Same-store sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-store sales and domestic system-wide same-store sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of March 31, 2021, Denny’s had 1,649 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 148 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit the Denny's investor relations website at investor.dennys.com.

DENNY’S CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) 3/31/21 12/30/20 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,508 $ 3,892 Investments 2,064 2,272 Receivables, net 20,821 21,349 Assets held for sale 1,620 1,125 Other current assets 14,721 20,028 Total current assets 53,734 48,666 Property, net 83,963 86,154 Financing lease right-of-use assets, net 9,401 9,830 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 135,004 139,534 Goodwill 36,884 36,884 Intangible assets, net 51,226 51,559 Deferred income taxes, net 18,052 23,210 Other noncurrent assets, net 34,661 35,112 Total assets $ 422,925 $ 430,949 Liabilities Current liabilities Current finance lease liabilities $ 1,808 $ 1,839 Current operating lease liabilities 16,210 16,856 Accounts payable 10,632 12,021 Other current liabilities 47,169 46,462 Total current liabilities 75,819 77,178 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 215,000 210,000 Noncurrent finance lease liabilities 13,116 13,530 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 133,051 137,534 Other 88,011 123,153 Total long-term liabilities 449,178 484,217 Total liabilities 524,997 561,395 Shareholders' deficit Common stock 641 640 Paid-in capital 125,950 123,833 Deficit (171,333 ) (194,514 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (57,330 ) (60,405 ) Total shareholders' deficit (102,072 ) (130,446 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 422,925 $ 430,949 Debt Balances (In thousands) 3/31/21 12/30/20 Credit facility revolver due 2022 $ 215,000 $ 210,000 Finance lease liabilities 14,924 15,369 Total debt $ 229,924 $ 225,369





DENNY’S CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended (In thousands, except per share amounts) 3/31/21 3/25/20 Revenue: Company restaurant sales $ 33,569 $ 42,291 Franchise and license revenue 47,007 54,404 Total operating revenue 80,576 96,695 Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization 30,164 36,118 Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 23,758 29,170 General and administrative expenses 16,947 7,742 Depreciation and amortization 3,661 4,146 Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 532 1,473 Total operating costs and expenses, net 75,062 78,649 Operating income 5,514 18,046 Interest expense, net 4,277 3,951 Other nonoperating expense (income), net (30,048 ) 2,763 Income before income taxes 31,285 11,332 Provision for income taxes 8,104 2,319 Net income $ 23,181 $ 9,013 Basic net income per share $ 0.36 $ 0.16 Diluted net income per share $ 0.35 $ 0.16 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 65,251 56,300 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 65,749 58,106 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 26,256 $ (23,659 ) General and Administrative Expenses Quarter Ended (In thousands) 3/31/21 3/25/20 Corporate administrative expenses $ 10,872 $ 11,781 Share-based compensation 3,472 (1,537 ) Incentive compensation 2,086 14 Deferred compensation valuation adjustments 517 (2,516 ) Total general and administrative expenses $ 16,947 $ 7,742





DENNY’S CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate indicators to assist in the evaluation of operating performance and liquidity on a period-to-period basis. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and for compensation purposes, including incentive compensation for certain employees. Adjusted EBITDA is also used in the calculation of financial covenant ratios in accordance with the Company’s credit facility. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is also used as a non-GAAP liquidity measure by Management to assess the Company’s ability to generate cash and plan for future operating and capital actions. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Adjusted Free Cash Flow provide useful information to investors and analysts about the Company’s operating results, financial condition or cash flows. However, each of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income, net income, net cash provided by operating activities, or other financial performance and liquidity measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

Quarter Ended (In thousands) 3/31/21 3/25/20 Net income $ 23,181 $ 9,013 Provision for income taxes 8,104 2,319 Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 532 1,473 Other nonoperating expense (income), net (30,048 ) 2,763 Share-based compensation expense (benefit) 3,472 (1,537 ) Deferred compensation plan valuation adjustments 517 (2,516 ) Interest expense, net 4,277 3,951 Depreciation and amortization 3,661 4,146 Cash payments for restructuring charges and exit costs (405 ) (684 ) Cash payments for share-based compensation (1,496 ) (3,211 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,795 $ 15,717





DENNY’S CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) Quarter Ended (In thousands) 3/31/21 3/25/20 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 10,235 $ 1,901 Capital expenditures (1,583 ) (2,818 ) Cash payments for restructuring charges and exit costs (405 ) (684 ) Cash payments for share-based compensation (1,496 ) (3,211 ) Deferred compensation plan valuation adjustments 517 (2,516 ) Other nonoperating expense (income), net (30,048 ) 2,763 Gains (losses) on investments (8 ) 116 Losses on termination of leases (34 ) (28 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs (344 ) (152 ) Gains on interest rate swap derivatives, net 29,733 — Interest expense, net 4,277 3,951 Cash interest expense, net (1) (4,586 ) (3,720 ) Deferred income tax (expense) benefit (4,099 ) 2,577 Provision for income taxes 8,104 2,319 Income taxes paid, net (421 ) (224 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Receivables (353 ) (15,815 ) Inventories (13 ) 4 Other current assets (5,294 ) (4,111 ) Other noncurrent assets 201 (1,578 ) Operating lease assets and liabilities 604 18 Accounts payable (1,820 ) 7,465 Accrued payroll 1,704 12,783 Accrued taxes 380 971 Other accrued liabilities (1,195 ) 6,337 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,149 2,607 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 5,205 $ 8,955





(1) Includes cash interest expense, net and cash payments of approximately $0.8 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.





DENNY’S CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) Quarter Ended (In thousands) 3/31/21 3/25/20 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,795 $ 15,717 Cash interest expense, net (1) (4,586 ) (3,720 ) Cash paid for income taxes, net (421 ) (224 ) Cash paid for capital expenditures (1,583 ) (2,818 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 5,205 $ 8,955 Quarter Ended (In thousands, except per share amounts) 3/31/21 3/25/20 Net income $ 23,181 $ 9,013 Gains on interest rate swap derivatives, net (29,733 ) — Gains on sales of assets and other, net (942 ) (1,070 ) Impairment charges — 2,181 Tax effect (2) 7,945 (228 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 451 $ 9,896 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 65,749 58,106 Diluted Net Income Per Share $ 0.35 $ 0.16 Adjustments Per Share $ (0.34 ) $ 0.01 Adjusted Net Income Per Share $ 0.01 $ 0.17





(1) Includes cash interest expense, net and cash payments of approximately $0.8 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. (2) Tax adjustments for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 reflect an effective tax rate of 25.9%. Tax adjustments for the quarter ended March 25, 2020 are calculated using an effective tax rate of 20.5%.





DENNY’S CORPORATION Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain other non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate indicators to assist in the evaluation of restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance of ongoing restaurant-level operations. The Company uses Restaurant-level Operating Margin, Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and these three non-GAAP measures are used to evaluate operating effectiveness.

The Company defines Restaurant-level Operating Margin as operating income excluding the following three items: general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, and operating (gains), losses and other charges, net. Restaurant-level Operating Margin is presented as a percent of total operating revenue. The Company excludes general and administrative expenses, which include primarily non-restaurant-level costs associated with support of company and franchised restaurants and other activities at their corporate office. The Company excludes depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which is related to company restaurant-level assets, because such expenses represent historical sunk costs which do not reflect current cash outlays for the restaurants. The Company excludes special items, included within operating (gains), losses and other charges, net, to provide investors with a clearer perspective of its ongoing operating performance and a more relevant comparison to prior period results.

Restaurant-level Operating Margin is the total of Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin. The Company defines Company Restaurant Operating Margin as company restaurant sales less costs of company restaurant sales (which include product costs, company restaurant level payroll and benefits, occupancy costs, and other operating costs including utilities, repairs and maintenance, marketing and other expenses) and presents it as a percent of company restaurant sales. The Company defines Franchise Operating Margin as franchise and license revenue (which includes franchise royalties and other non-food and beverage revenue streams such as initial franchise fees, advertising revenue and occupancy revenue) less costs of franchise and license revenue and presents it as a percent of franchise and license revenue.

These non-GAAP financial measures provide a meaningful comparison between periods and enable investors to focus on the performance of restaurant-level operations by excluding revenues and costs unrelated to food and beverage sales in addition to corporate general and administrative expense, depreciation and amortization, and operating (gains), losses and other charges, net. However, each of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial performance measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Restaurant-level Operating Margin, Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin do not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders because of the aforementioned excluded items, and are not indicative of the overall results for the Company.

Quarter Ended (In thousands) 3/31/21 3/25/20 Operating income $ 5,514 $ 18,046 General and administrative expenses 16,947 7,742 Depreciation and amortization 3,661 4,146 Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 532 1,473 Restaurant-level Operating Margin $ 26,654 $ 31,407 Restaurant-level Operating Margin consists of: Company Restaurant Operating Margin (1) $ 3,405 $ 6,173 Franchise Operating Margin (2) 23,249 25,234 Restaurant-level Operating Margin $ 26,654 $ 31,407





(1) Company Restaurant Operating Margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of franchise and license revenue; less franchise and license revenue. (2) Franchise Operating Margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of company restaurant sales; less company restaurant sales.





DENNY’S CORPORATION Operating Margins (Unaudited) Quarter Ended (In thousands) 3/31/21 3/25/20 Company restaurant operations: (1) Company restaurant sales $ 33,569 100.0 % $ 42,291 100.0 % Costs of company restaurant sales: Product costs 8,272 24.6 % 10,130 24.0 % Payroll and benefits 12,965 38.6 % 17,106 40.4 % Occupancy 2,850 8.5 % 3,163 7.5 % Other operating costs: Utilities 1,225 3.6 % 1,436 3.4 % Repairs and maintenance 533 1.6 % 789 1.9 % Marketing 967 2.9 % 1,119 2.6 % Other direct costs 3,352 10.0 % 2,375 5.6 % Total costs of company restaurant sales $ 30,164 89.9 % $ 36,118 85.4 % Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 3,405 10.1 % $ 6,173 14.6 % Franchise operations: (3) Franchise and license revenue: Royalties $ 20,844 44.4 % $ 23,847 43.8 % Advertising revenue 14,111 30.0 % 17,526 32.2 % Initial and other fees 1,838 3.9 % 1,697 3.1 % Occupancy revenue 10,214 21.7 % 11,334 20.8 % Total franchise and license revenue $ 47,007 100.0 % $ 54,404 100.0 % Costs of franchise and license revenue: Advertising costs $ 14,111 30.0 % $ 17,526 32.2 % Occupancy costs 6,539 13.9 % 7,409 13.6 % Other direct costs 3,108 6.6 % 4,235 7.8 % Total costs of franchise and license revenue $ 23,758 50.5 % $ 29,170 53.6 % Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP) (2) $ 23,249 49.5 % $ 25,234 46.4 % Total operating revenue (4) $ 80,576 100.0 % $ 96,695 100.0 % Total costs of operating revenue (4) 53,922 66.9 % 65,288 67.5 % Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP) (4)(2) $ 26,654 33.1 % $ 31,407 32.5 % Other operating expenses: (4)(2) General and administrative expenses $ 16,947 21.0 % $ 7,742 8.0 % Depreciation and amortization 3,661 4.5 % 4,146 4.3 % Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net 532 0.7 % 1,473 1.5 % Total other operating expenses $ 21,140 26.2 % $ 13,361 13.8 % Operating income (4) $ 5,514 6.8 % $ 18,046 18.7 % (1) As a percentage of company restaurant sales. (2) Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Operating margin should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. (3) As a percentage of franchise and license revenue. (4) As a percentage of total operating revenue.



