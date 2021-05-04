Benefitfocus Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Exceeds all first quarter guidance metrics



Strengthened board independence, diversity and corporate governance

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry-leading benefits technology platform that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, today announces its first quarter 2021 financial results.

First quarter highlights include:

Exceeded all first quarter 2021 guidance metrics including revenue, adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS Revenue of $65.1 million vs. $66.2 million in first quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $14.8 million, up 261% year over year Adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.7% up from 6.2% in first quarter 2020 GAAP EPS of ($0.11) vs. ($0.34) in first quarter 2020 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 vs ($0.21) in first quarter 2020

Strengthened corporate governance and continued to enhance independence and diversity of board through addition of Coretha Rushing

Issued State of Employee Benefits™ 2021 Report leveraging unique data capabilities and highlighting importance of benefits to diverse workforce

Benefitfocus' Health Insights honored for "Best Advance in HR Predictive Analytics Technology" by Brandon Hall



“Our first quarter results demonstrate that successful execution around our core enrollment platform is creating a stronger foundation for our business and is leading to improved results,” said Steve Swad, president and chief executive officer of Benefitfocus. “Commercial traction with our employer customers is pacing well as demonstrated by some key wins in the quarter including a global software company and one of the nation's largest convenience stores. Software revenue retention has also improved as we continue to make delivering excellence for our customers job number one”.

“We are pleased to report results that exceeded all first quarter guidance metrics,” said Alpana Wegner, chief financial officer. “Our focus on operational excellence is resulting in continued free cash flow and margin expansion. Our second quarter selling season is also off to a good start, which is a key driver for our return to growth next year.”

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue was $65.1 million, down 2% compared to the first quarter of 2020.





Software services was $53.3 million, 3% higher compared to the first quarter of 2020. Software services is comprised of subscription and platform revenue.



Subscription revenue was $45.5 million, a decrease of 1% compared to the first quarter of 2020.



Platform revenue was $7.8 million, an increase of 29% compared to the first quarter of 2020.





Professional services revenue was $11.7 million, down 17% compared to the first quarter of 2020.



Net Loss

GAAP net loss was ($2.1) million, compared to ($11.1) million in the first quarter of 2020. GAAP net loss per share was ($0.11), based on ($3.7) million net loss available to common stockholders and 32.5 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to ($0.34) for the first quarter of 2020, based on ($11.1) million net loss available to common stockholders and 32.6 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.



Non-GAAP Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow

Non-GAAP net income was $2.0 million compared to ($6.7) million in the first quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.01 based on $0.4 million net income available to common stockholders and 34.4 million fully diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to ($0.21) in the first quarter of 2020, based ($6.7) million net loss available to common stockholders and 32.6 million basic and fully diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.





Adjusted EBITDA was $14.8 million, compared to $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2020.





Free cash flow was $8.3 million, compared to ($11.0) million in the first quarter of 2020.



See important disclosures about non-GAAP measures, and a reconciliation of them to GAAP, below.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities at March 31, 2021 totaled $188.9 million, compared to $185.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.





The full $50.0 million line of credit remains available to the company.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of May 4, 2021, Benefitfocus is providing guidance for the second quarter as indicated below.

Second Quarter 2021

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $58 million to $60 million.





Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $8 million to $10 million.





Non-GAAP net loss is expected to be between ($3.6) and ($1.6) million, or between ($0.16) and ($0.10) per share based on 33.0 million basic shares outstanding.



Full Year 2021

The company is reiterating guidance previously provided for Full Year 2021 as follows:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $254 million to $260 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $44 million to $50 million.

Free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $20 million to $26 million.



Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance excludes the impact of restructuring and impairment charges.

Management has not reconciled forward-looking non-GAAP net loss, adjusted EBITDA or free cash flow to their most directly comparable GAAP measure of GAAP net loss or GAAP operating cash flows. This is because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of the various necessary GAAP components of such reconciliations, including, for example, those related to compensation, acquisition transactions and integration, or others that may arise during the year, without unreasonable effort. These components and other factors could materially impact the amount of future directly comparable GAAP measures, which may differ significantly from their non-GAAP counterparts. See below for additional important disclosures regarding our non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call Details:

In conjunction with this announcement, Benefitfocus will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access this call, dial (877) 407-9208 (domestic) or (201) 493-6784 (international). A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/. After the conference call, a replay will be available until May 11, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) with passcode 13718530.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire benefits industry through innovative technology solutions that bring efficiency, cost savings and simplicity to employee benefits administration. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully designed services help employers, insurance brokers, health plans and suppliers address the complexity of benefits enrollment and engagement, while bringing easier access to health, wealth and lifestyle products through a world-class benefits experience. Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including non-GAAP gross profit, operating income/loss, net loss/income, net loss/income per common share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance or financial position that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP gross profit, operating income/loss, net loss/income and net loss/income per common share exclude stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, restructuring charges, expense related to the impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt, and costs not core to our business. We define adjusted EBITDA as net loss before net interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense, expense related to the impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, restructuring charges, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt, and costs not core to our business. We define free cash flow as cash used in operating activities less capital expenditures, adjusted to eliminate restructuring charges. Please note that other companies might define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do.

Management presents these non-GAAP financial measures in this release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. Management also intends to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of the company’s future earnings discussions and, therefore, their inclusion should provide consistency in the company’s financial reporting.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in this release, including in the accompanying tables.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: volatility and uncertainty in the global economy and financial markets in light of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic; our continuing losses and need to achieve GAAP profitability; fluctuations in our financial results; our ability to maintain our culture, retain and motivate qualified personnel; the immature and volatile market for our products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; risks associated with acquisitions; cyber-security risks; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; our ability to compete effectively; privacy, security and other risks associated with our business; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Benefitfocus website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/sec-filings or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Benefitfocus assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Source: Benefitfocus, Inc.

Benefitfocus, Inc.

843-981-8898

pr@benefitfocus.com

Investor Relations:

Patti Leahy

843-981-8899

ir@benefitfocus.com

Benefitfocus, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue $ 65,063 $ 66,154 Cost of revenue(1)(2)(3) 28,593 33,912 Gross profit 36,470 32,242 Operating expenses:(1)(2)(3) Sales and marketing 10,891 15,630 Research and development 10,832 11,768 General and administrative 9,862 10,515 Restructuring costs 1,400 – Total operating expenses 32,985 37,913 Income (loss) from operations 3,485 (5,671 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 57 426 Interest expense (5,555 ) (5,891 ) Other (expense) income (42 ) 5 Total other expense, net (5,540 ) (5,460 ) Loss before income taxes (2,055 ) (11,131 ) Income tax expense 42 5 Net loss (2,097 ) (11,136 ) Preferred dividends (1,600 ) – Net loss available to common stockholders $ (3,697 ) $ (11,136 ) Comprehensive loss $ (2,097 ) $ (11,136 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.34 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 32,490,811 32,638,805 (1) Stock-based compensation included in above line items: Cost of revenue $ 326 $ 667 Sales and marketing 580 880 Research and development 118 342 General and administrative 499 1,788 (2) Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in above line items: Cost of revenue $ 337 $ 317 Sales and marketing 76 91 Research and development 113 109 General and administrative 42 52 (3) Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed included in above line items: General and administrative $ 154 $ 192





Benefitfocus, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data) As of

March 31,

2021 As of

December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 94,046 $ 90,706 Marketable securities 94,822 95,085 Accounts receivable, net 24,495 22,240 Contract, prepaid and other current assets 20,784 21,354 Total current assets 234,147 229,385 Property and equipment, net 27,981 29,701 Financing lease right-of-use assets 66,399 68,670 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,047 1,107 Intangible assets, net 9,825 10,393 Goodwill 12,857 12,857 Deferred contract costs and other non-current assets 9,438 10,259 Total assets $ 361,694 $ 362,372 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,616 $ 2,160 Accrued expenses 7,603 6,262 Accrued compensation and benefits 11,921 19,129 Deferred revenue, current portion 28,228 27,782 Lease liabilities and financing obligations, current portion 6,352 5,959 Total current liabilities 60,720 61,292 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 4,402 4,422 Convertible senior notes 187,176 184,308 Lease liabilities and financing obligations, net current portion 78,315 79,282 Other non-current liabilities 2,502 2,470 Total liabilities 333,115 331,774 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable preferred stock: Series A preferred stock, par value $0.001, 5,000,000 shares

authorized, 1,777,778 and 1,777,778 shares issued and outstanding

at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively,

liquidation preference $45 per share as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 79,193 79,193 Stockholders' deficit: Common stock, par value $0.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized,

32,516,170 and 32,327,439 shares issued and outstanding

at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 33 32 Additional paid-in capital 427,508 427,431 Accumulated deficit (478,155 ) (476,058 ) Total stockholders' deficit (50,614 ) (48,595 ) Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and stockholders' deficit $ 361,694 $ 362,372





Benefitfocus, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (2,097 ) $ (11,136 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash

equivalents used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,353 5,884 Stock-based compensation expense 1,523 3,677 Accretion of interest on convertible senior notes 2,868 2,924 Interest accrual on finance lease liabilities 1,879 23 Rent expense less than payments (13 ) (9 ) Non-cash interest income for short-term investments 227 – Loss on disposal or impairment of property and equipment 45 – Provision for doubtful accounts – 55 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (2,256 ) 189 Accrued interest on short-term investments (136 ) – Contract, prepaid and other current assets 463 252 Deferred costs and other non-current assets 823 557 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 5,835 (1,593 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (7,208 ) (4,000 ) Deferred revenue 426 (3,969 ) Other non-current liabilities 32 (24 ) Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) operating activities 8,764 (7,170 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of short term investments held to maturity (22,329 ) – Proceeds from short-term investments held to maturity 22,500 – Purchases of property and equipment (1,893 ) (3,821 ) Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities (1,722 ) (3,821 ) Cash flows from financing activities Draws on revolving line of credit – 10,000 Payments of debt issuance costs – (154 ) Payments of preferred dividends (1,600 ) – Repurchase of common stock – (9,383 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock options and ESPP 155 73 Payments on financing obligations (223 ) (207 ) Payments of principal on finance lease liabilities (2,034 ) (5,600 ) Net cash and cash equivalents used in financing activities (3,702 ) (5,271 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,340 (16,262 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 90,706 130,976 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 94,046 $ 114,714 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Property and equipment purchases in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 88 $ 31





Benefitfocus, Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Reconciliation from Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit: Gross profit $ 36,470 $ 32,242 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 337 317 Stock-based compensation expense 326 667 Total net adjustments 663 984 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 37,133 $ 33,226 Reconciliation from Operating Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss): Operating income (loss) $ 3,485 $ (5,671 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 568 569 Stock-based compensation expense 1,523 3,677 Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed 154 192 Costs not core to our business 1,881 — Total net adjustments 4,126 4,438 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 7,611 $ (1,233 ) Reconciliation from Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (2,097 ) $ (11,136 ) Depreciation 3,623 3,796 Amortization of software development costs 2,162 1,519 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 568 569 Interest income (57 ) (426 ) Interest expense 5,555 5,891 Income tax expense 42 5 Stock-based compensation expense 1,523 3,677 Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed 154 192 Restructuring costs 1,400 — Costs not core to our business 1,881 — Total net adjustments 16,851 15,223 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,754 $ 4,087 Reconciliation from Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss): Net loss $ (2,097 ) $ (11,136 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 568 569 Stock-based compensation expense 1,523 3,677 Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed 154 192 Costs not core to our business 1,881 — Total net adjustments 4,126 4,438 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,029 $ (6,698 ) Calculation of Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share: Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,029 $ (6,698 ) Preferred dividends (1,600 ) — Undistributed earnings allocated to preferred stockholders (61 ) — Non-GAAP net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 368 $ (6,698 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 32,490,811 32,638,805 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 32,490,811 32,638,805 Shares used in computing non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - basic 32,490,811 32,638,805 Shares used in computing non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted 34,352,380 32,638,805 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per common share - basic $ 0.01 $ (0.21 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per common share - diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.21 ) Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operations to Free Cash Flow: Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) operating activities $ 8,764 $ (7,170 ) Purchases of property and equipment (1,893 ) (3,821 ) Cash paid for restructuring costs 1,379 — Total net adjustments (514 ) (3,821 ) Free Cash Flow $ 8,250 $ (10,991 )



