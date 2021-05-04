INTRUSION Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

PLANO, Texas, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ), a leading provider of cyberattack prevention solutions including zero-days, announced today financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
“First quarter revenue grew quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year,” said Jack Blount, President and CEO of INTRUSION. “We continue to make excellent progress with the rollout of INTRUSION Shield in terms of new customers and adding channel partners. As is typical for newly launched SaaS products, it will take time for INTRUSION Shield to materially contribute to our quarterly results. We remain very encouraged by the exceptional feedback we’ve received from existing customers and the increasing interest from potential customers. We’re gaining strong momentum in our opportunity pipeline both in the U.S. as well as with our new international resellers.”
Blount continued, “A factor in our growth was our government business. We see activity in Washington progressing toward a gradual resumption of more normal ordering patterns as the year unfolds.”
First Quarter Financial Results
Revenue for the first quarter 2021 was $1.9 million, compared to $1.6 million for the fourth quarter 2020 and $1.8 million for the first quarter 2020.
Gross profit margin expanded to 66% of revenue in the first quarter 2021, compared to 58% for the fourth quarter 2020 and 58% for the first quarter 2020.
Operating expenses in the first quarter 2021 were $5.1 million, compared to $4.8 million for the fourth quarter 2020 and $1.5 million for the first quarter 2020.
The first quarter 2021 net loss was $3.9 million, or ($0.22) per share, compared to a net loss of $3.9 million, or ($0.23) per share, for the fourth quarter 2020 and a net loss of $0.5 million, or ($0.04) per share, for the first quarter 2020.
As of March 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $13.1 million and working capital was $12.3 million.
About INTRUSION, Inc.
INTRUSION, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) protects any-sized company by leveraging advanced threat intelligence with real-time artificial intelligence to kill cyberattacks as they occur – including zero-days. INTRUSION’s solution families include INTRUSION Shield, an advanced cyber-defense solution that kills cyberattacks in real-time using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced cloud threat intelligence; INTRUSION TraceCop™ for identity discovery and disclosure; and INTRUSION Savant™ for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com.
INTRUSION INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands except par value amounts)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2021
|2020
|ASSETS
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|13,072
|$
|16,704
|Accounts receivable
|1,305
|1,233
|Prepaid expenses
|700
|370
|Total current assets
|15,077
|18,307
|Noncurrent Assets
|Property and equipment, net
|592
|466
|Finance leases right-of-use assets, net
|11
|20
|Operating leases right-of-use assets, net
|979
|1,010
|Other assets
|163
|79
|Total noncurrent assets
|1,745
|1,575
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|16,822
|$
|19,882
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|1,563
|$
|1,036
|PPP loan payable, current portion
|428
|421
|Finance leases liability, current portion
|11
|21
|Operating leases liability, current portion
|598
|487
|Deferred revenue
|146
|177
|Total current liabilities
|2,746
|2,142
|Noncurrent Liabilities
|PPP loan payable, noncurrent portion
|207
|212
|Operating leases liability, noncurrent portion
|1,746
|1,867
|Total noncurrent liabilities
|1,953
|2,079
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Common stock, $0.01 par value:
|Authorized shares – 80,000
|Issued shares – 17,625 in 2021 and 17,428 in 2020
|Outstanding shares – 17,615 in 2021 and 17,418 in 2020
|176
|174
|Common stock held in treasury, at cost – 10 shares
|(362
|)
|(362
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|77,550
|77,187
|Accumulated deficit
|(65,198
|)
|(61,295
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(43
|)
|(43
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|12,123
|15,661
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|16,822
|$
|19,882
INTRUSION INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands except per share amounts)
|Quarter ended
|Quarter ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2021
|2020
|Revenue
|$
|1,852
|$
|1,795
|Cost of revenue
|625
|747
|Gross profit
|1,227
|1,048
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|2,689
|510
|Research and development
|1,469
|753
|General and administrative
|973
|256
|Operating loss
|(3,904
|)
|(471
|)
|Interest expense
|(2
|)
|(1
|)
|Interest income
|3
|7
|Net loss
|(3,903
|)
|(465
|)
|Preferred stock dividends accrued
|—
|(33
|)
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(3,903
|)
|$
|(498
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:
|Basic
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|17,541
|13,703
|Diluted
|17,541
|13,703