COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

FRISCO, TX, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Highlights of 2021's First Quarter

Adjusted net income to common stockholders was $63 million for the quarter or $0.25 per diluted share.

Production averaged 1,281 MMcfe per day, comprised of 98% natural gas, and was 6% higher than the fourth quarter of 2020.

Average realized price, including hedging, was $2.88 per Mcfe compared to $2.16 per Mcfe in 2020's first quarter.

Revenues, including realized hedging losses, were $332 million, 22% higher than 2020's first quarter.

Adjusted EBITDAX was $262 million, 30% higher than 2020's first quarter.

Operating cash flow (excluding working capital changes) was $207 million or $0.75 per diluted share.

All-in first quarter capital spending was $169 million, including $6 million for leasing activities.

Free cash flow after preferred dividends in the first quarter was $33 million.

In March, Comstock refinanced approximately $1.15 billion of senior notes, which saves the Company $19.5 million in annual cash interest payments and extends Comstock's weighted average senior notes maturity from 4.9 years to 6.7 years.

In April, Comstock's $1.4 billion borrowing base was reaffirmed by its bank group.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenues reported for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $340 million (excluding realized losses on hedging of $8 million). Net cash provided by operating activities (including changes in working capital) was $193 million, and the Company reported a net loss available to common stockholders for the first quarter of $138 million ($0.60 per share). The net loss in the quarter included a $239 million pre-tax loss on the early retirement of the senior notes and a $13 million unrealized loss on hedging contracts. Excluding these items and certain other unusual items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $63 million, or $0.25 per diluted share.

Comstock's production cost per Mcfe in the first quarter was $0.60 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.26 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.21 for lease operating costs, $0.08 for production and other taxes and $0.05 for cash general and administrative expenses. Production cost was also $0.60 per Mcfe in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $0.56 per Mcfe in the first quarter of 2020. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 79% in the first quarter of 2021. Comstock has one of the lowest producing cost structures in its sector creating one of the highest margins among public natural gas companies.

First Quarter 2021 Drilling Results

Comstock drilled 21 (19.0 net) operated horizontal Haynesville/Bossier shale wells in the first quarter which had an average lateral length of 7,351 feet. Comstock also participated in an additional four (0.6 net) non-operated Haynesville shale wells in the quarter. Comstock turned 14 (9.5 net) wells to sales in the quarter and expects to turn an additional 17 wells (15.3 net) to sales in the second quarter of 2021.

Since its last operational update in February, Comstock has turned 13 (11.5 net) new operated Haynesville/Bossier shale wells to sales. These wells had initial daily production rates of 19 MMcf to 32 MMcf per day, with an average of 25 MMcf per day. The completed lateral length of these wells averaged 8,132 feet.

Other Matters

Comstock also announced today that it has partnered with BJ Energy Solutions to deploy BJ's next generation fracturing fleet, which is fueled by 100% natural gas, in its Haynesville shale development program in early 2022. BJ's TITANTM solution will make a substantial contribution toward Comstock's greenhouse gas emission reduction goals while also improving well economics. BJ's TITAN fleet supports the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions while also creating efficiencies including reduced operating costs, improved mobility, smaller well pad sites, and improved operational reliability. The Company's three year contract with BJ locks in current completion rates while providing additional cost saving efficiencies, all while reducing the environmental impact of Comstock's future well completions.

Earnings Call Information

Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenues: Natural gas sales $ 323,960 $ 207,239 Oil sales 16,525 18,639 Total oil and gas sales 340,485 225,878 Operating expenses: Production and ad valorem taxes 9,652 8,401 Gathering and transportation 29,458 28,411 Lease operating 24,563 25,878 Exploration — 27 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 109,128 110,425 General and administrative 8,028 8,719 Loss (gain) on sale of assets (70 ) — Total operating expenses 180,759 181,861 Operating income 159,726 44,017 Other income (expenses): Gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments (21,749 ) 61,899 Other income 281 313 Interest expense (63,811 ) (52,810 ) Loss on early retirement of debt (238,539 ) — Total other income (expenses) (323,818 ) 9,402 Income (loss) before income taxes (164,092 ) 53,419 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 29,967 (11,391 ) Net income (loss) (134,125 ) 42,028 Preferred stock dividends and accretion (4,315 ) (12,072 ) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ (138,440 ) $ 29,956 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.60 ) $ 0.16 Diluted $ (0.60 ) $ 0.15 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 231,377 188,916 Diluted 231,377 285,166

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

As of March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,435 $ 30,272 Accounts receivable 152,818 145,786 Derivative financial instruments 4,627 8,913 Other current assets 9,163 14,839 Total current assets 244,043 199,810 Property and equipment, net 4,144,446 4,084,550 Goodwill 335,897 335,897 Derivative financial instruments 3,524 661 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,201 3,025 Other assets 37 40 $ 4,735,148 $ 4,623,983 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 280,696 $ 259,284 Accrued costs 89,923 133,019 Operating leases 2,145 2,284 Derivative financial instruments 60,820 47,005 Total current liabilities 433,584 441,592 Long-term debt 2,800,478 2,517,149 Deferred income taxes 170,433 200,583 Derivative financial instruments 198 2,364 Long-term operating leases 5,068 740 Reserve for future abandonment costs 19,915 19,290 Other non-current liabilities 479 492 Total liabilities 3,430,155 3,182,210 Mezzanine equity: Preferred stock 175,000 175,000 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 116,206 116,206 Additional paid-in capital 1,097,044 1,095,384 Accumulated earnings (deficit) (83,257 ) 55,183 Total stockholders' equity 1,129,993 1,266,773 $ 4,735,148 $ 4,623,983

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Gas production (MMcf) 113,293 122,786 Oil production (Mbbls) 326 454 Total production (MMcfe) 115,246 125,513 Natural gas sales $ 323,960 $ 207,239 Natural gas hedging settlements (1) (7,490 ) 43,005 Total natural gas including hedging 316,470 250,244 Oil sales 16,525 18,639 Oil hedging settlements (1) (918 ) 2,410 Total oil including hedging 15,607 21,049 Total oil and gas sales including hedging $ 332,077 $ 271,293 Average gas price (per Mcf) $ 2.86 $ 1.69 Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf) $ 2.79 $ 2.04 Average oil price (per barrel) $ 50.69 $ 41.01 Average oil price including hedging (per barrel) $ 47.87 $ 46.31 Average price (per Mcfe) $ 2.95 $ 1.80 Average price including hedging (per Mcfe) $ 2.88 $ 2.16 Production and ad valorem taxes $ 9,652 $ 8,401 Gathering and transportation 29,458 28,411 Lease operating 24,563 25,878 Cash general and administrative (2) 6,338 7,289 Total production costs $ 70,011 $ 69,979 Production and ad valorem taxes (per Mcfe) $ 0.08 $ 0.06 Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe) 0.26 0.23 Lease operating (per Mcfe) 0.21 0.21 Cash general and administrative (per Mcfe) 0.05 0.06 Total production costs (per Mcfe) $ 0.60 0.56 Unhedged operating margin 79 % 69 % Hedged operating margin 79 % 74 % Oil and Gas Capital Expenditures: Exploratory leasehold $ 5,776 $ — Development leasehold 4,056 3,881 Development drilling and completion 155,239 122,058 Other development 3,780 4,561 Total $ 168,851 $ 130,500





(1) Included in gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments in operating results.

(2) Excludes stock-based compensation.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 ADJUSTED NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS: Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ (138,440 ) $ 29,956 Loss on early retirement of debt 238,539 — Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments 13,072 (16,483 ) Non-cash interest amortization from adjusting debt assumed in

acquisition to fair value 4,927 5,255 Gain on sale of oil and gas properties (70 ) — Impairment of unevaluated oil and gas properties — 27 Non-cash accretion from adjusting preferred stock issued in

acquisition to fair value — 2,500 Adjustment to (provision) benefit for income taxes (54,771 ) 2,388 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (1) $ 63,257 $ 23,643 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders per share $ 0.25 $ 0.12 Diluted shares outstanding 275,127 285,166





ADJUSTED EBITDAX: Net income (loss) $ (134,125 ) $ 42,028 Interest expense 63,811 52,810 Income taxes (29,967 ) 11,391 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 109,128 110,425 Exploration — 27 Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments 13,072 (16,483 ) Stock-based compensation 1,690 1,430 Loss on early retirement of debt 238,539 — Gain on sale of assets (70 ) — Total Adjusted EBITDAX (2) $ 262,078 $ 201,628





(1) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders is presented because of its acceptance by investors and by Comstock management as an indicator of the Company's profitability excluding loss on early retirement of debt, non-cash unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments and other unusual items.

(2) Adjusted EBITDAX is presented in the earnings release because management believes that adjusted EBITDAX, which represents Comstock's results from operations before interest, income taxes, and certain non-cash items, including loss on early retirement of debt, depreciation, depletion and amortization and exploration expense, is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by certain investors and financial analysts.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 OPERATING CASH FLOW(1): Net income (loss) $ (134,125 ) $ 42,028 Reconciling items: Loss on early retirement of debt 238,539 — Deferred income taxes (benefit) (30,150 ) 11,330 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 109,128 110,425 Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments 13,072 (16,483 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 8,489 7,199 Stock-based compensation 1,690 1,430 Exploration — 27 Gain on sale of assets (70 ) — Operating cash flow 206,573 155,956 Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable (7,032 ) 54,297 Decrease (increase) in other current assets 4,778 (3,828 ) Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses (11,047 ) (56,306 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 193,272 $ 150,119





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 FREE CASH FLOW(2): Operating cash flow $ 206,573 $ 155,956 Less: Capital expenditures (168,851 ) (130,500 ) Preferred dividends (4,315 ) (9,572 ) Free cash flow $ 33,407 $ 15,884





(1) Operating cash flow is presented in the earnings release because management believes it to be useful to investors as a common alternative measure of cash flows which excludes changes to other working capital accounts.

(2) Free cash flow is presented in the earnings release because management believes it to be a useful indicator of the Company's ability to internally fund acquisitions and debt maturities after capital expenditures and preferred dividend payments.