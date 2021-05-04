COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

FRISCO, TX, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Highlights of 2021's First Quarter
- Adjusted net income to common stockholders was $63 million for the quarter or $0.25 per diluted share.
- Production averaged 1,281 MMcfe per day, comprised of 98% natural gas, and was 6% higher than the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Average realized price, including hedging, was $2.88 per Mcfe compared to $2.16 per Mcfe in 2020's first quarter.
- Revenues, including realized hedging losses, were $332 million, 22% higher than 2020's first quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDAX was $262 million, 30% higher than 2020's first quarter.
- Operating cash flow (excluding working capital changes) was $207 million or $0.75 per diluted share.
- All-in first quarter capital spending was $169 million, including $6 million for leasing activities.
- Free cash flow after preferred dividends in the first quarter was $33 million.
- In March, Comstock refinanced approximately $1.15 billion of senior notes, which saves the Company $19.5 million in annual cash interest payments and extends Comstock's weighted average senior notes maturity from 4.9 years to 6.7 years.
- In April, Comstock's $1.4 billion borrowing base was reaffirmed by its bank group.
First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Revenues reported for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $340 million (excluding realized losses on hedging of $8 million). Net cash provided by operating activities (including changes in working capital) was $193 million, and the Company reported a net loss available to common stockholders for the first quarter of $138 million ($0.60 per share). The net loss in the quarter included a $239 million pre-tax loss on the early retirement of the senior notes and a $13 million unrealized loss on hedging contracts. Excluding these items and certain other unusual items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $63 million, or $0.25 per diluted share.
Comstock's production cost per Mcfe in the first quarter was $0.60 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.26 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.21 for lease operating costs, $0.08 for production and other taxes and $0.05 for cash general and administrative expenses. Production cost was also $0.60 per Mcfe in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $0.56 per Mcfe in the first quarter of 2020. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 79% in the first quarter of 2021. Comstock has one of the lowest producing cost structures in its sector creating one of the highest margins among public natural gas companies.
First Quarter 2021 Drilling Results
Comstock drilled 21 (19.0 net) operated horizontal Haynesville/Bossier shale wells in the first quarter which had an average lateral length of 7,351 feet. Comstock also participated in an additional four (0.6 net) non-operated Haynesville shale wells in the quarter. Comstock turned 14 (9.5 net) wells to sales in the quarter and expects to turn an additional 17 wells (15.3 net) to sales in the second quarter of 2021.
Since its last operational update in February, Comstock has turned 13 (11.5 net) new operated Haynesville/Bossier shale wells to sales. These wells had initial daily production rates of 19 MMcf to 32 MMcf per day, with an average of 25 MMcf per day. The completed lateral length of these wells averaged 8,132 feet.
Other Matters
Comstock also announced today that it has partnered with BJ Energy Solutions to deploy BJ's next generation fracturing fleet, which is fueled by 100% natural gas, in its Haynesville shale development program in early 2022. BJ's TITANTM solution will make a substantial contribution toward Comstock's greenhouse gas emission reduction goals while also improving well economics. BJ's TITAN fleet supports the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions while also creating efficiencies including reduced operating costs, improved mobility, smaller well pad sites, and improved operational reliability. The Company's three year contract with BJ locks in current completion rates while providing additional cost saving efficiencies, all while reducing the environmental impact of Comstock's future well completions.
Earnings Call Information
Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2021
|2020
|Revenues:
|Natural gas sales
|$
|323,960
|$
|207,239
|Oil sales
|16,525
|18,639
|Total oil and gas sales
|340,485
|225,878
|Operating expenses:
|Production and ad valorem taxes
|9,652
|8,401
|Gathering and transportation
|29,458
|28,411
|Lease operating
|24,563
|25,878
|Exploration
|—
|27
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|109,128
|110,425
|General and administrative
|8,028
|8,719
|Loss (gain) on sale of assets
|(70
|)
|—
|Total operating expenses
|180,759
|181,861
|Operating income
|159,726
|44,017
|Other income (expenses):
|Gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments
|(21,749
|)
|61,899
|Other income
|281
|313
|Interest expense
|(63,811
|)
|(52,810
|)
|Loss on early retirement of debt
|(238,539
|)
|—
|Total other income (expenses)
|(323,818
|)
|9,402
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(164,092
|)
|53,419
|Benefit from (provision for) income taxes
|29,967
|(11,391
|)
|Net income (loss)
|(134,125
|)
|42,028
|Preferred stock dividends and accretion
|(4,315
|)
|(12,072
|)
|Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
|$
|(138,440
|)
|$
|29,956
|Net income (loss) per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.60
|)
|$
|0.16
|Diluted
|$
|(0.60
|)
|$
|0.15
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|231,377
|188,916
|Diluted
|231,377
|285,166
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
|As of
|March 31, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|77,435
|$
|30,272
|Accounts receivable
|152,818
|145,786
|Derivative financial instruments
|4,627
|8,913
|Other current assets
|9,163
|14,839
|Total current assets
|244,043
|199,810
|Property and equipment, net
|4,144,446
|4,084,550
|Goodwill
|335,897
|335,897
|Derivative financial instruments
|3,524
|661
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|7,201
|3,025
|Other assets
|37
|40
|$
|4,735,148
|$
|4,623,983
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Accounts payable
|$
|280,696
|$
|259,284
|Accrued costs
|89,923
|133,019
|Operating leases
|2,145
|2,284
|Derivative financial instruments
|60,820
|47,005
|Total current liabilities
|433,584
|441,592
|Long-term debt
|2,800,478
|2,517,149
|Deferred income taxes
|170,433
|200,583
|Derivative financial instruments
|198
|2,364
|Long-term operating leases
|5,068
|740
|Reserve for future abandonment costs
|19,915
|19,290
|Other non-current liabilities
|479
|492
|Total liabilities
|3,430,155
|3,182,210
|Mezzanine equity:
|Preferred stock
|175,000
|175,000
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock
|116,206
|116,206
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,097,044
|1,095,384
|Accumulated earnings (deficit)
|(83,257
|)
|55,183
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,129,993
|1,266,773
|$
|4,735,148
|$
|4,623,983
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS
(In thousands, except per unit amounts)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2021
|2020
|Gas production (MMcf)
|113,293
|122,786
|Oil production (Mbbls)
|326
|454
|Total production (MMcfe)
|115,246
|125,513
|Natural gas sales
|$
|323,960
|$
|207,239
|Natural gas hedging settlements (1)
|(7,490
|)
|43,005
|Total natural gas including hedging
|316,470
|250,244
|Oil sales
|16,525
|18,639
|Oil hedging settlements (1)
|(918
|)
|2,410
|Total oil including hedging
|15,607
|21,049
|Total oil and gas sales including hedging
|$
|332,077
|$
|271,293
|Average gas price (per Mcf)
|$
|2.86
|$
|1.69
|Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf)
|$
|2.79
|$
|2.04
|Average oil price (per barrel)
|$
|50.69
|$
|41.01
|Average oil price including hedging (per barrel)
|$
|47.87
|$
|46.31
|Average price (per Mcfe)
|$
|2.95
|$
|1.80
|Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)
|$
|2.88
|$
|2.16
|Production and ad valorem taxes
|$
|9,652
|$
|8,401
|Gathering and transportation
|29,458
|28,411
|Lease operating
|24,563
|25,878
|Cash general and administrative (2)
|6,338
|7,289
|Total production costs
|$
|70,011
|$
|69,979
|Production and ad valorem taxes (per Mcfe)
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.06
|Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe)
|0.26
|0.23
|Lease operating (per Mcfe)
|0.21
|0.21
|Cash general and administrative (per Mcfe)
|0.05
|0.06
|Total production costs (per Mcfe)
|$
|0.60
|0.56
|Unhedged operating margin
|79
|%
|69
|%
|Hedged operating margin
|79
|%
|74
|%
|Oil and Gas Capital Expenditures:
|Exploratory leasehold
|$
|5,776
|$
|—
|Development leasehold
|4,056
|3,881
|Development drilling and completion
|155,239
|122,058
|Other development
|3,780
|4,561
|Total
|$
|168,851
|$
|130,500
(1) Included in gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments in operating results.
(2) Excludes stock-based compensation.
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2021
|2020
|ADJUSTED NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS:
|Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
|$
|(138,440
|)
|$
|29,956
|Loss on early retirement of debt
|238,539
|—
|Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments
|13,072
|(16,483
|)
|Non-cash interest amortization from adjusting debt assumed in
acquisition to fair value
|4,927
|5,255
|Gain on sale of oil and gas properties
|(70
|)
|—
|Impairment of unevaluated oil and gas properties
|—
|27
|Non-cash accretion from adjusting preferred stock issued in
acquisition to fair value
|—
|2,500
|Adjustment to (provision) benefit for income taxes
|(54,771
|)
|2,388
|Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (1)
|$
|63,257
|$
|23,643
|Adjusted net income available to common stockholders per share
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.12
|Diluted shares outstanding
|275,127
|285,166
|ADJUSTED EBITDAX:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(134,125
|)
|$
|42,028
|Interest expense
|63,811
|52,810
|Income taxes
|(29,967
|)
|11,391
|Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
|109,128
|110,425
|Exploration
|—
|27
|Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments
|13,072
|(16,483
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|1,690
|1,430
|Loss on early retirement of debt
|238,539
|—
|Gain on sale of assets
|(70
|)
|—
|Total Adjusted EBITDAX (2)
|$
|262,078
|$
|201,628
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2021
|2020
|OPERATING CASH FLOW(1):
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(134,125
|)
|$
|42,028
|Reconciling items:
|Loss on early retirement of debt
|238,539
|—
|Deferred income taxes (benefit)
|(30,150
|)
|11,330
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|109,128
|110,425
|Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments
|13,072
|(16,483
|)
|Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|8,489
|7,199
|Stock-based compensation
|1,690
|1,430
|Exploration
|—
|27
|Gain on sale of assets
|(70
|)
|—
|Operating cash flow
|206,573
|155,956
|Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable
|(7,032
|)
|54,297
|Decrease (increase) in other current assets
|4,778
|(3,828
|)
|Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(11,047
|)
|(56,306
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|193,272
|$
|150,119
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2021
|2020
|FREE CASH FLOW(2):
|Operating cash flow
|$
|206,573
|$
|155,956
|Less:
|Capital expenditures
|(168,851
|)
|(130,500
|)
|Preferred dividends
|(4,315
|)
|(9,572
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|33,407
|$
|15,884
