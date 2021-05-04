Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Updates 2021 Outlook

MINNEAPOLIS, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (“Inspire”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.



Recent Business Highlights

Generated revenue of $40.4 million in the first quarter of 2021, an 89% increase over the same quarter last year

Reported gross margin of 85.2% in the first quarter of 2021, an increase over the 84.6% reported in the same quarter last year

Activated 47 new centers in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2021, bringing the total to 472 U.S. medical centers implanting Inspire therapy

Created 10 new U.S. sales territories in the first quarter of 2021, bringing the total to 117 U.S. sales territories

Received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval for the Inspire two-incision implant procedure, which significantly reduces the surgical procedure time and announces CE Mark approval for Europe of the two-incision implant procedure today

Received FDA approval of new physician programmer platform and commenced commercial launch

Entered into exclusive distribution agreement with Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd (“JLL”) to commercialize Inspire therapy in Japan, following successful completion of reimbursement review of Inspire therapy by the Minister of Health Labour and Welfare (“MHLW”)



“We continued to execute on our key commercial initiatives during the first quarter,” said Tim Herbert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspire Medical Systems. “We did experience the expected seasonality early in the first quarter of 2021 due to high deductible insurance plans resetting as well as the resurgence of COVID-19 in certain geographies, but the team performed extremely well to overcome these challenges. Our growth in the quarter was primarily driven by the increased number of procedures occurring at existing centers, as well as the continued addition of new implanting centers and territory managers. Based on our strong performance in the first quarter and the anticipated continuation of positive implant growth trends in 2021, we are raising our full year 2021 revenue guidance to between $192 million to $196 million, an increase from our prior guidance of $183 million to $188 million.”

“The 47 new U.S. implanting centers we added in the first quarter was well above our guidance of 34 to 38 new centers per quarter in 2021. Further, we created 10 new sales territories in the first quarter in the U.S., also well above our guidance of seven to eight new territories,” continued Mr. Herbert. “We expect that these new centers and territories will have a beneficial impact on our long-term growth. In addition, the FDA approval of our two-incision implant procedure has already had a positive impact on our U.S. business. Further, our recent distribution agreement with JLL in Japan, following successful completion of reimbursement review of Inspire therapy by the MHLW, is expected to be an important future growth driver for Inspire therapy.”

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue was $40.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an 89% increase from $21.3 million in the corresponding period in the prior year. U.S. revenue for the quarter was $37.8 million, an increase of 96% as compared to the prior year quarter. First quarter European revenue was $2.6 million, an increase of 25% as compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Gross margin increased to 85.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to 84.6% for the corresponding prior year period, with the improvement primarily due to manufacturing efficiencies and higher sales volume.

Operating expense increased to $50.1 million for the first quarter of 2021, as compared to $34.5 million in the corresponding prior year period, an increase of 45%. This planned increase primarily reflected ongoing investments in the expansion of the U.S. and European sales organizations, direct-to-patient marketing programs, and continued product development efforts, as well as increased general corporate costs.

Net loss was $16.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, consistent with the corresponding prior year period. The diluted net loss per share for the first quarter of 2021 was $0.60 per share, as compared to $0.67 in the prior year period.

As of March 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $226.1 million, compared to $234.4 million at December 31, 2020.

Full Year 2021 Guidance

Given the positive trends during the first quarter, Inspire is increasing its full year 2021 revenue guidance to between $192 million to $196 million, which would represent growth of approximately 66% to 70% over full year 2020 revenue of $115.4 million. Gross margin for full year 2021 is now anticipated to be in the range of 84% to 85%. This compares to the prior revenue guidance of $183 million to $188 million and gross margin guidance of 83% to 85%.

In addition, Inspire is increasing its guidance around the opening of new U.S. medical centers to a range of 36 to 40 per quarter for the remainder of the year, as compared to the prior guidance of 34 to 38 centers. The Company is maintaining its guidance of adding eight to nine new territories per quarter in 2021.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue $ 40,352 $ 21,347 Cost of goods sold 5,981 3,297 Gross profit 34,371 18,050 Operating expenses: Research and development 8,154 5,438 Selling, general and administrative 41,906 29,052 Total operating expenses 50,060 34,490 Operating loss (15,689 ) (16,440 ) Other expense (income): Interest income (57 ) (642 ) Interest expense 523 525 Other expense (income), net 38 (78 ) Total other expense (income) 504 (195 ) Loss before income taxes (16,193 ) (16,245 ) Income taxes 23 — Net loss (16,216 ) (16,245 ) Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized (loss) gain on investments (20 ) 193 Total comprehensive loss $ (16,236 ) $ (16,052 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.60 ) $ (0.67 ) Weighted average common shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 27,144,361 24,165,875

INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 182,348 $ 190,518 Investments, short-term 43,796 43,844 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $35 and $42, respectively 21,646 25,063 Inventories 11,385 8,479 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,609 1,965 Total current assets 260,784 269,869 Property and equipment, net 6,791 5,311 Operating lease right-of-use asset 5,634 5,805 Other non-current assets 204 204 Total assets $ 273,413 $ 281,189 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,057 $ 7,209 Accrued expenses 10,365 13,516 Total current liabilities 19,422 20,725 Notes payable 24,804 24,746 Other non-current liability 97 85 Total liabilities 50,282 51,442 Stockholders' equity: Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 27,203,073 and 27,069,276 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 27 27 Additional paid-in capital 476,658 467,038 Accumulated other comprehensive income 9 29 Accumulated deficit (253,563 ) (237,347 ) Total stockholders' equity 223,131 229,747 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 273,413 $ 281,189



