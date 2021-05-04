Norton Rose Fulbright strengthens global investigations offering with two Texas partners

Dallas and San Antonio, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that Texas-based litigators and former federal prosecutors Jay Dewald and Julie Searle have joined its Regulations, Investigations, Securities and Compliance practice as partners.

Dewald joins the firm’s Dallas and San Antonio offices from Jackson Walker, where he led its Investigations and White Collar Defense practice. Searle comes to the Austin office after holding the in-house position of Senior Director of Ethics & Compliance with Walmart. Both Dewald and Searle are former Assistant US Attorneys, with Dewald serving in this role in the Northern District of Texas from 2007-2015 and Searle doing so in the Southern District of Texas from 2009-2019.

A seasoned trial lawyer and former management level federal prosecutor, Dewald has more than 20 years of experience in white collar criminal defense, crisis management, regulatory enforcement and internal investigations. With more than 100 jury trials in both federal and state court, Dewald focuses his practice on fraud, organized crime, money laundering and corruption investigations. Healthcare fraud is a particular focus for Dewald, as he oversaw all healthcare fraud prosecutions in his role as an Assistant US Attorney. Possessing significant experience related to the False Claims Act (including qui tam whistleblower cases), Dewald will serve as the firm’s Head of Healthcare Investigations, United States.

Searle’s nearly two decades of experience spans from in-house to government to private practice. At Walmart, Searle led the retail giant’s US Ethics team, which oversaw the disposition of corporate ethics and compliance issues. As an Assistant US Attorney, Searle was a member of both the Civil and Criminal Divisions, where she first-chaired multiple federal trials, mediations and arbitrations. Additionally, she conducted hundreds of national and cross-border grand jury investigations on matters ranging from complex fraud, bribery, money laundering, worksite enforcement, human trafficking and public corruption.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Jay and Julie are both tremendous lawyers whose valuable experience as former federal prosecutors will benefit our clients with regulatory and investigations needs. We look forward to incorporating them into our Dallas, San Antonio and Austin offices, where we have been serving clients and a part of these communities for the past 40 years.”

Richard Krumholz, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Head of Litigation and Disputes, said:

“Both Jay and Julie will add incredible value to our regulatory, investigations and white collar practices, which we have identified as strategic growth areas both in the US and globally. Our clients value our expanding team of former government lawyers, as they provide unique perspectives and insight into government investigations and enforcement.”

Dewald, recognized as a leading lawyer in Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations-Texas by Chambers USA, said:

“The pandemic and the change in administration present new challenges to, and increased government scrutiny on, the healthcare industry. I look forward to using my trial skills and experience with fraud investigations to help clients during these interesting times. I am thrilled to join Norton Rose Fulbright’s global regulatory and investigations group, as I know their dedication to client service matches my own.”

Searle, who started her career as a Law Clerk to the Honorable Melinda Harmon, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright is a global leader in litigation and investigations with deep roots in Texas, making it an extremely attractive destination. I look forward to advising its impressive roster clients on complex investigations and compliance issues.”

The arrival of Dewald and Searle comes just one month after the addition of partners Celia Cohen and Brian Sun, who joined the firm’s global investigations team in New York and Los Angeles, respectively.

Dewald and Searle are both licensed to practice in Texas. Dewald received his law degree from the University of Texas School of Law and his BA from Southern Methodist University. Searle earned her law degree from Duke University School of Law and her BA from Claremont McKenna College.

