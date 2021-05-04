KARE 11 Investigative Unit Honored With Peabody Award Finalist Nomination

MINNEAPOLIS, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KARE 11’s “Cruel and Unusual” investigation of needless deaths in Minnesota jails has been named a finalist for the prestigious national Peabody Award. KARE 11 was selected out of nearly 1,300 broadcast and streaming media entries nationwide and is only one of 5 local television reports nominated.



Peabody Judges remarked on the KARE 11 Investigates: Cruel and Unusual series, “After preventable deaths, botched investigations, falsified records and a suicide crisis, this thorough and well-rounded local Minneapolis investigation exposes a suspicious pattern of inmate deaths.”

The KARE 11 Investigates unit documented this problem, led by reporters A. J. Lagoe and Brandon Stahl, photojournalists Gary Knox and Jason Steussy and Executive Producer Steve Eckert. Additional KARE 11 support came from photographers Lee Wall and Craig Norkus with graphic support from KARE 11 Creative Director Travis Kobs and TEGNA Design Tank Designer Jeremy Carlisle.

“KARE 11 is committed to stories that uncover important injustices,” said KARE 11 news director Stacey Nogy. “The stories told by the KARE 11 Investigative unit have changed lives and have prompted important legal reform in our state and beyond.”

The Peabody Awards honor excellence in storytelling that reflects the social issues and emerging voices of our day. This year’s Peabody Award nomination marks the sixth consecutive year in which the KARE 11’s Investigates unit has earned national recognition for excellence in journalism. Other national honors include two duPont-Columbia University Awards, a Society of Professional Journalists Award, an Investigative Reporters and Editors Award, a Polk Award and multiple National Headliner Awards.

The Peabody Award winners will be announced in June. A full list of this year’s nominees is available at https://bit.ly/peabodynominees

Read – and watch – KARE 11’s investigation here: https://www.kare11.com/article/news/investigations/kare-11-investigates-cruel-and-unusual/89-cd563a28-40e2-453a-8e5d-bb30ca0f68dc

About KARE 11

KARE 11 is a national award-winning leader in local news and information that serves greater Minneapolis-St. Paul and western Wisconsin on television, online and on mobile platforms. To date, KARE 11 has been honored 17 times with the National Edward R. Murrow award for Journalism Excellence from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA). KARE 11 is a Minneapolis/St. Paul, TEGNA-owned, NBC affiliate.

