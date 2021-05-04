Green Brick Partners, Inc. Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Results

QUARTERLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.51 VS $0.31, UP 64.5%

BACKLOG OF $995.7 MILLION, UP 133.0%

NET NEW HOME ORDERS UP 71.2%

HOME BUILDING GROSS MARGIN UP 230 BPS

LOTS OWNED AND CONTROLLED UP 118.1%

PLANO, Texas, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) (“we,” “Green Brick” or the “Company”) today reported record results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Jim Brickman, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We just reported the best first quarter in the history of the Company where net income attributable to Green Brick over the last twelve months through March 31, 2021 grew to $123.7 million, a 100% increase over the prior twelve-month period. Our first quarter net orders of 1,082 homes and ending backlog of $996 million both represent all-time records for the Company, up 28% and 45% over Q4 2020 record levels. To meet the unprecedented demand, Green Brick started a record 2,043 homes in the last six months and ended the quarter with 2,303 units under construction, a 62% increase from a year ago. We feel confident that our efforts will produce heightened earnings beginning next quarter and each successive quarter this year.”

Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021:

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, our net new home orders and home starts reflect a record for any quarter since the Company’s inception. Homes under construction, backlog, and lots owned and controlled also represent a record as of the end of any quarter.

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Increase Net new home orders 1,082 632 71.2 % New homes delivered 516 448 15.2 % Total revenues $ 234,479 $ 213,267 9.9 % Total cost of revenues 175,490 164,298 6.8 % Total gross profit $ 58,989 $ 48,969 20.5 % Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. $ 25,969 $ 15,917 63.2 % Diluted net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per share $ 0.51 $ 0.31 64.5 % Residential units revenue $ 217,236 $ 191,187 13.6 % Homebuilding gross margin percentage 25.4 % 23.1 % 230 bps Backlog $ 995,743 $ 427,322 133.0 % Lots owned and controlled 18,939 8,684 118.1 % Homes under construction 2,303 1,418 62.4 % Average active selling communities 96 94 2.1 % Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. as a percentage of the average total Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders’ equity 15.9 % 11.9 % 400 bps

“This rapid uptick in sales and starts has not been at the cost of our land pipeline,” said Rick Costello, Chief Financial Officer. “During the quarter, we acquired approximately 5,600 homesites, expanding our total lots owned and controlled by 118% over the past twelve months and 31% in the past three months alone. This increase was achieved while starting a record number of homes and maintaining a debt to capital ratio of 26.4%, one of the lowest among the public homebuilders. Our record starts of 1,039 homes this quarter were despite the severe Texas snowstorm that impacted construction schedules, leading to the deferral of approximately 40 home closings into the second quarter. We believe Green Brick’s capacity to source highly profitable land without straining our balance sheet will continue to propel our operating and financial results beyond the bar set this quarter.”

Green Brick, like every other company in the United States and the global economy, has been impacted by the coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic and the impact of governmental actions taken to combat the pandemic. After an initial decline in orders and construction at the onset of the crisis, orders have subsequently achieved all-time highs. The significant increase in new home demand that we have seen since the second half of 2020 has, in turn, led to increased demand for the raw materials, products and appliances for new homes. Due to the increased demand for certain materials, we have recently and may continue to experience price increases, shortages and significant extensions to our lead time for the delivery of materials such as lumber, appliances and windows. As construction follows orders, we expect closings to grow substantially beginning in the second quarter of 2021.

Earnings Conference Call:

We will host our earnings conference call to discuss our first quarter ended March 31, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The call can be accessed by dialing 800-374-0137 for domestic participants or 904-685-8013 for international participants. Participants should reference conference ID code 3887441. A replay of the call will be available from approximately 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time on May 5, 2021 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 19, 2021. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is 855-859-2056, the international dial-in number is 404-537-3406 and the conference ID code is 3887441.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Financial Metrics:

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating our operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Residential units revenue $ 217,236 $ 191,187 Land and lots revenue 17,243 22,080 Total revenues 234,479 213,267 Cost of residential units 162,072 147,187 Cost of land and lots 13,418 17,111 Total cost of revenues 175,490 164,298 Total gross profit 58,989 48,969 Selling, general and administrative expenses (29,488 ) (26,869 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated entities 3,891 2,565 Other income (loss), net 1,870 (1,909 ) Income before income taxes 35,262 22,756 Income tax expense 7,501 6,040 Net income 27,761 16,716 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,792 799 Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. $ 25,969 $ 15,917 Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share: Basic $ 0.51 $ 0.32 Diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.31 Weighted average common shares used in the calculation of net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share: Basic 50,633 50,454 Diluted 50,993 50,646





GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,688 $ 19,479 Restricted cash 14,750 14,156 Receivables 7,561 5,224 Inventory 920,890 844,635 Investments in unconsolidated entities 48,457 46,443 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 2,257 2,538 Property and equipment, net 3,506 3,595 Earnest money deposits 23,208 22,242 Deferred income tax assets, net 15,376 15,376 Intangible assets, net 601 622 Goodwill 680 680 Other assets 13,942 13,857 Total assets $ 1,079,916 $ 988,847 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 39,000 $ 24,521 Accrued expenses 50,235 40,416 Customer and builder deposits 56,073 38,131 Lease liabilities - operating leases 2,289 2,591 Borrowings on lines of credit, net 3,809 106,687 Senior unsecured notes, net 235,561 111,056 Notes payable 119 2,125 Contingent consideration 368 368 Total liabilities 387,454 325,895 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiary 15,701 13,543 Equity: Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 51,124,215 and 51,053,858 issued and 50,732,276 and 50,661,919 outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 511 511 Treasury stock, at cost, 391,939 shares (3,167 ) (3,167 ) Additional paid-in capital 293,162 293,242 Retained earnings 375,625 349,656 Total Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders’ equity 666,131 640,242 Noncontrolling interests 10,630 9,167 Total equity 676,761 649,409 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,079,916 $ 988,847





GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

Residential Units Revenue and New Homes Delivered

(dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Change % Home closings revenue $ 216,134 $ 189,248 $ 26,886 14.2 % Mechanic’s lien contracts revenue 1,102 1,939 (837 ) (43.2 ) % Residential units revenue $ 217,236 $ 191,187 $ 26,049 13.6 % New homes delivered 516 448 68 15.2 % Average sales price of homes delivered $ 418.9 $ 422.4 $ (3.5 ) (0.8 ) %





Land and Lots Revenue

(dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Change % Lots revenue $ 8,443 $ 22,080 $ (13,637 ) (61.8 ) % Land revenue 8,800 — 8,800 100.0 % Land and lots revenue $ 17,243 $ 22,080 $ (4,837 ) (21.9 ) % Lots closed 79 138 (59 ) (42.8 ) % Average sales price of lots closed $ 106.9 $ 160.0 $ (53.1 ) (33.2 ) %





New Home Orders and Backlog

(dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Change % Net new home orders 1,082 632 450 71.2 % Cancellation rate 6.0 % 16.5 % (10.5 ) % (63.6 ) % Absorption rate per average active selling community per quarter 11.3 6.7 4.6 68.7 % Average active selling communities 96 94 2 2.1 % Active selling communities at end of period 90 93 (3 ) (3.2 ) % Backlog $ 995,743 $ 427,322 $ 568,421 133.0 % Backlog (units) 2,029 970 1,059 109.2 % Average sales price of backlog $ 490.8 $ 440.5 $ 50.3 11.4 %





March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Lots owned Central 6,682 6,823 Southeast 1,883 2,097 Total lots owned 8,565 8,920 Lots controlled Central 9,045 4,398 Southeast 1,329 1,150 Total lots controlled 10,374 5,548 Total lots owned and controlled (1) 18,939 14,468 Percentage of lots owned 45.2 % 61.7 %





(1) Excludes lots with homes under construction.

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

The following table presents additional information on the lots we owned as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Total lots owned 8,565 8,920 Add certain lots included in Total Lots Controlled Land under option for future acquisition and development 5,838 740 Lots under option through unconsolidated development joint ventures 1,838 1,838 Total lots self-developed 16,241 11,498 Self-developed lots as a percentage of total lots owned and controlled 85.8 % 79.5 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table represents the non-GAAP measure of adjusted homebuilding gross margin for three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 and reconciles these amounts to homebuilding gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(Unaudited, in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Residential units revenue $ 217,236 $ 191,187 Less: Mechanic’s lien contracts revenue (1,102 ) (1,939 ) Home closings revenue $ 216,134 $ 189,248 Homebuilding gross margin $ 54,904 $ 43,657 Homebuilding gross margin percentage 25.4 % 23.1 % Homebuilding gross margin 54,904 43,657 Add back: Capitalized interest charged to cost of revenues 1,813 2,181 Adjusted homebuilding gross margin $ 56,717 $ 45,838 Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage 26.2 % 24.2 %

The following table presents the pre-tax income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, which represents net income attributable to Green Brick for the period excluding the provision for income taxes attributable to Green Brick, and reconciles these amounts to net income attributable to Green Brick, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(Unaudited, in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. $ 25,969 $ 15,917 Income tax expense attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. 7,500 6,038 Pre-tax income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. $ 33,469 $ 21,955

The following table presents the non-GAAP measure of net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, divided by the average total Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholder’s equity to calculate our return on average equity. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is relevant in measuring our profitability in relation to stockholder’s equity and should only be used to supplement Green Brick’s GAAP results.

Three Months Ended March 31, (Unaudited, in thousands): 2021 2020 Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. $ 25,969 $ 15,917 Beginning total Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders’ equity 640,242 523,168 Ending total Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders’ equity 666,131 $ 542,982 Average total Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders’ equity $ 653,187 $ 533,075 Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. as a percentage of the average total Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders’ equity 15.9 % 11.9 %

About Green Brick Partners, Inc.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) is a diversified homebuilding and land development company. Green Brick owns five homebuilders in Dallas, Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Providence Group Title, and Green Brick Mortgage. Green Brick is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for our residential neighborhoods and master planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s homebuilding partners, please visit https://greenbrickpartners.com/team-builders/.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements:

This press release and our earnings call contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These statements concern expectations, beliefs, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts and typically include the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “consider,” “estimate,” “expect,” “feel,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “seek,” “strategy,” “target,” “will” or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding (i) our strategy for growth, the drivers and timing of that growth, and the impact on our results over the remainder of 2021, (ii) our pace and ability to grow our operations to scale, our ability to capitalize on market opportunities and the impact on our results, (iii) our land and lot acquisition strategy and its ability to grow our operational and financial results, and (iv) our growth in closings, and the timing and significance of that growth. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about future events and involve estimates and assumptions which may be affected by risks and uncertainties in our business, as well as other external factors, which could cause future results to materially differ from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. These risks include, but are not limited to: (1) continuing impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, (2) general economic conditions, seasonality, cyclicality and competition in the homebuilding industry; (3) changes in macroeconomic conditions, including interest rates and unemployment rates, that could adversely impact demand for new homes or the ability of potential buyers to qualify; (4) shortages, delays or increased costs of raw materials, especially in light of COVID-19 and increased demand for materials, or increases in other operating costs, including costs related to labor, real estate taxes and insurance, which in each case exceed our ability to increase prices; (5) a shortage of labor, (6) an inability to acquire land in our markets at anticipated prices or difficulty in obtaining land-use entitlements; (7) our inability to successfully execute our strategies, including an inability to grow our operations or expand our Trophy brand; (8) a failure to recruit, retain or develop highly skilled and competent employees; (9) government regulation risks; (10) a lack of availability or volatility of mortgage financing or a rise in interest rates; (11) severe weather events or natural disasters; (12) difficulty in obtaining sufficient capital to fund our growth; (13) our ability to meet our debt service obligations; (14) a decline in the value of our inventories and resulting write-downs of the carrying value of our real estate assets; (15) changes in accounting standards that adversely affect our reported earnings or financial condition. For a more detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties applicable to Green Brick please see our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.