TCG BDC, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Declares Second Quarter 2021 Regular Dividend of $0.32 Per Common Share and Supplemental Dividend of $0.04 per Common Share

TCG BDC, Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "we," "us," "our," "TCG BDC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CGBD) today announced its financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.



Linda Pace, TCG BDC’s Chief Executive Officer said, "Our first quarter financial results were solid, and we are pleased with the strong momentum in our business. Our fundamental credit performance continues to improve alongside the macroeconomic recovery in the U.S., and as we look forward, we are well positioned to deliver attractive and sustainable income to our shareholders.”

Selected Financial Highlights

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Total investments, at fair value $ 1,841,634 $ 1,825,749 Total assets 1,904,087 1,922,613 Total debt 945,475 983,923 Total net assets $ 910,520 $ 901,363 Net assets per common share $ 15.70 $ 15.39





For the three month periods ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Total investment income $ 40,848 $ 43,514 Net investment income (loss) 20,679 21,909 Net realized gain (loss) and net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments and non-investment assets and liabilities 15,225 16,254 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 35,904 $ 38,163 Per weighted-average common share—Basic: Net investment income (loss), net of preferred dividend $ 0.36 $ 0.38 Net realized gain (loss) and net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments and non-investment assets and liabilities 0.29 0.28 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations attributable to common stockholders $ 0.65 $ 0.66 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding—Basic 55,039,010 55,961,413 Regular dividends declared per common share $ 0.32 $ 0.32 Supplemental dividends declared per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.04

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Net investment income, net of the preferred dividend, for the three month period ended March 31, 2021 was $19,804, or $0.36 per common share, as compared to $21,044, or $0.38 per common share, for the three month period ended December 31, 2020.

Net realized gain (loss) and net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments and non-investment assets and liabilities for the three month period ended March 31, 2021 was $15,225, or $0.29 per share, as compared to $16,254, or $0.28 per share, for the three month period ended December 31, 2020.

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations attributable to common stockholders for the three month period ended March 31, 2021 was $35,029, or $0.65 per common share, as compared to $37,298, or $0.66 per share, for the three month period ended December 31, 2020.

During the three month period ended March 31, 2021, the Company repurchased and extinguished 0.5 million shares of the Company's common stock pursuant to the Company’s previously announced $150 million stock repurchase program at an average cost of $12.03 per share, or $5.6 million in the aggregate, resulting in accretion to net assets per share of $0.03. As of March 31, 2021, there was $47.6 million remaining under the stock repurchase program.

On May 3, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly common dividend of $0.32 plus a supplemental common dividend of $0.04, which are payable on July 15, 2021 to common stockholders of record on June 30, 2021.



Portfolio and Investment Activity

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data, unless otherwise noted)

As of March 31, 2021, the fair value of our investments was approximately $1,841,634, comprised of 164 investments in 119 portfolio companies/investment fund across 27 industries. This compares to the Company’s portfolio as of December 31, 2020, as of which date the fair value of our investments was approximately $1,825,749, comprised of 160 investments in 117 portfolio companies/investment fund across 27 industries.

As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, investments consisted of the following:

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Type—% of Fair Value Fair Value % of Fair Value Fair Value % of Fair Value First Lien Debt (excluding First Lien/Last Out) $ 1,164,592 63.2 % $ 1,161,881 63.6 % First Lien/Last Out 62,061 3.4 62,182 3.4 Second Lien Debt 299,322 16.3 284,523 15.6 Equity Investments 35,030 1.9 33,877 1.9 Investment Funds 280,629 15.2 283,286 15.5 Total $ 1,841,634 100.0 % $ 1,825,749 100.0 %

The following table shows our investment activity for the three month period ended March 31, 2021:

Funded Sold/Repaid Principal amount of investments: Amount % of Total Amount % of Total First Lien Debt (excluding First Lien/Last Out) $ 98,408 65.0 % $ (106,827 ) 71.7 % First Lien/Last Out — — (246 ) 0.2 Second Lien Debt 52,369 34.6 (41,531 ) 27.9 Equity Investments 645 0.4 (446 ) 0.3 Investment Funds — — — — Total $ 151,422 100.0 % $ (149,050 ) 100.1 %

Overall, total investments at fair value increased by 0.9%, or $15,885, during the three month period ended March 31, 2021 after factoring in repayments, sales, net fundings on revolvers and delayed draws and net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation).

As of March 31, 2021, the total weighted average yield for our first and second lien debt investments on an amortized cost basis was 7.63%, which includes the effect of accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums and are based on interest rates as of March 31, 2021. As of March 31, 2021, on a fair value basis, approximately 0.9% of our debt investments bear interest at a fixed rate and approximately 99.1% of our debt investments bear interest at a floating rate, which primarily are subject to interest rate floors.

The Company has investments in two credit funds, Middle Market Credit Fund, LLC (“Credit Fund”) and Middle Market Credit Fund II, LLC (“Credit Fund II”), which represented 15.2% of the Company's total investments at fair value.

Total investments at fair value held by Credit Fund, which is not consolidated with the Company, decreased by 6.9%, or $73,104, during the three month period ended March 31, 2021 after factoring in repayments, sales, net fundings on revolvers and delayed draws and net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation). As of March 31, 2021, Credit Fund had total investments at fair value of $983,277, which comprised 97.3% of first lien senior secured loans and 2.4% of second lien senior secured loans at fair value, 0.2% of equity investments at fair value. As of March 31, 2021, on a fair value basis, approximately 2.7% of Credit Fund's debt investments bear interest at a fixed rate and approximately 97.3% of Credit Fund’s debt investments bear interest at a floating rate, which primarily are subject to interest rate floors.

As of March 31, 2021, total investments at fair value held by Credit Fund II, which is not consolidated with the Company, increased by 0.8%, or $1,954, during the three month period ended March 31, 2021 after factoring in repayments, sales, net fundings on revolvers and delayed draws and net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation). As of March 31, 2021, Credit Fund II had total investments at fair value of $248,375, which comprised 90.5% of first lien senior secured loans and 9.5% of second lien senior secured loans at fair value. As of March 31, 2021, on a fair value basis, approximately 0.9% of Credit Fund II’s debt investments bear interest at a fixed rate and approximately 99.1% of Credit Fund II’s debt investments bear interest at a floating rate, which primarily are subject to interest rate floors.

As part of the monitoring process, our Investment Adviser has developed risk policies pursuant to which it regularly assesses the risk profile of each of our debt investments and rates each of them based on the following categories, which we refer to as “Internal Risk Ratings”. Key drivers of internal risk ratings include financial metrics, financial covenants, liquidity and enterprise value coverage.

Internal Risk Ratings Definitions

Rating Definition 1 Borrower is operating above expectations, and the trends and risk factors are generally favorable. 2 Borrower is operating generally as expected or at an acceptable level of performance. The level of risk to our initial cost bases is similar to the risk to our initial cost basis at the time of origination. This is the initial risk rating assigned to all new borrowers. 3 Borrower is operating below expectations and level of risk to our cost basis has increased since the time of origination. The borrower may be out of compliance with debt covenants. Payments are generally current although there may be higher risk of payment default. 4 Borrower is operating materially below expectations and the loan’s risk has increased materially since origination. In addition to the borrower being generally out of compliance with debt covenants, loan payments may be past due, but generally not by more than 120 days. It is anticipated that we may not recoup our initial cost basis and may realize a loss of our initial cost basis upon exit. 5 Borrower is operating substantially below expectations and the loan’s risk has increased substantially since origination. Most or all of the debt covenants are out of compliance and payments are substantially delinquent. It is anticipated that we will not recoup our initial cost basis and may realize a substantial loss of our initial cost basis upon exit.

Our Investment Adviser monitors and, when appropriate, changes the investment ratings assigned to each debt investment in our portfolio. Our Investment Adviser reviews our investment ratings in connection with our quarterly valuation process. The following table summarizes the Internal Risk Ratings of our debt portfolio as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020:

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Fair Value % of Fair Value Fair Value % of Fair Value (dollar amounts in millions) Internal Risk Rating 1 $ 19.1 1.3 % $ 19.1 1.3 % Internal Risk Rating 2 1,097.9 71.9 1,047.5 69.4 Internal Risk Rating 3 324.9 21.3 361.1 23.9 Internal Risk Rating 4 49.6 3.2 48.1 3.2 Internal Risk Rating 5 34.5 2.3 32.8 2.2 Total $ 1,526.0 100.0 % $ 1,508.6 100.0 %

As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the weighted average Internal Risk Rating of our debt investment portfolio was 2.3 and 2.4, respectively.

Consolidated Results of Operations

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Total investment income for the three month periods ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 was $40,848 and $43,514, respectively. This $2,666 net decrease was primarily due to lower interest income from a lower average loan balance as well as lower OID accretion and prepayment fees due to lower loan prepayments in the quarter. This was partially offset by higher total dividends from the credit funds.

Total expenses for the three month periods ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 were $20,169 and $21,605, respectively. This $1,436 net decrease during the three month period ended March 31, 2021 was due to lower credit facility fees and a decrease in the management and incentive fee expense in the three month period ended March 31, 2021.

During the three month period ended March 31, 2021, the Company recorded a net realized and unrealized gain on investments of $15,532. This was driven by tightening market yields and improving credit fundamentals, resulting in increases in fair value.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $35,493, notes payable and senior unsecured notes (before debt issuance costs) of $449,200 and $190,000, respectively, and secured borrowings outstanding of $309,397. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $378,603 of remaining unfunded commitments and $358,091 available for additional borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, subject to leverage and borrowing base restrictions.

Dividends

On May 3, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly common dividend of $0.32 plus a supplemental common dividend of $0.04, which are payable on July 15, 2021 to common stockholders of record on June 30, 2021.

On March 31, 2021, the Company declared and paid a cash dividend on the Preferred Stock for the period from January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021 in the amount of $0.438 per Preferred Share to the holder of record on March 31, 2021.

Conference Call

TCG BDC, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Investments, at fair value Investments—non-controlled/non-affiliated, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,575,395 and $1,574,182, respectively) $ 1,528,400 $ 1,509,271 Investments—non-controlled/affiliated, at fair value (amortized cost of $38,395 and $37,571, respectively) 27,650 26,180 Investments—controlled/affiliated, at fair value (amortized cost of $311,202 and $311,213, respectively) 285,584 290,298 Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,924,992 and $1,922,966, respectively) 1,841,634 1,825,749 Cash and cash equivalents 35,493 68,419 Receivable for investment sold/repaid 1,192 4,313 Deferred financing costs 3,502 3,633 Interest receivable from non-controlled/non-affiliated investments 12,948 12,634 Interest receivable from non-controlled/affiliated investments 580 569 Interest and dividend receivable from controlled/affiliated investments 7,925 6,480 Prepaid expenses and other assets 813 816 Total assets $ 1,904,087 $ 1,922,613 LIABILITIES Secured borrowings $ 309,397 $ 347,949 2015-1 Notes payable, net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $2,602 and $2,664, respectively 446,598 446,536 Senior Notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $520 and $562, respectively) 189,480 189,438 Payable for investments purchased 12,818 809 Interest and credit facility fees payable 2,427 2,439 Dividend payable 20,280 19,892 Base management and incentive fees payable 11,047 11,549 Administrative service fees payable 202 85 Other accrued expenses and liabilities 1,318 2,553 Total liabilities 993,567 1,021,250 NET ASSETS Cumulative convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 2,000,0000 shares authorized; 2,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 50,000 50,000 Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 54,809,262 and 55,320,309 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 548 553 Paid-in capital in excess of par value 1,075,871 1,081,436 Offering costs (1,633 ) (1,633 ) Total distributable earnings (loss) (214,266 ) (228,993 ) Total net assets $ 910,520 $ 901,363 NET ASSETS PER COMMON SHARE $ 15.70 $ 15.39

TCG BDC, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

For the three month periods ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Investment income: From non-controlled/non-affiliated investments: Interest income $ 31,756 $ 34,001 Other income 1,467 2,973 Total investment income from non-controlled/non-affiliated investments 33,223 36,974 From non-controlled/affiliated investments: Interest income 38 14 Other income 3 — Total investment income from non-controlled/affiliated investments 41 14 From controlled/affiliated investments: Interest income 56 48 Dividend income 7,528 6,478 Total investment income from controlled/affiliated investments 7,584 6,526 Total investment income 40,848 43,514 Expenses: Base management fees 6,800 7,063 Incentive fees 4,257 4,480 Professional fees 691 800 Administrative service fees 282 140 Interest expense 6,975 6,907 Credit facility fees 519 1,655 Directors’ fees and expenses 116 95 Other general and administrative 405 431 Total expenses 20,045 21,571 Net investment income (loss) before taxes 20,803 21,943 Excise tax expense 124 34 Net investment income (loss) 20,679 21,909 Net realized gain (loss) and net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments and non-investment assets and liabilities: Net realized gain (loss) from: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments 1,672 (8,783 ) Controlled/affiliated investments 1 — Currency gains (losses) on non-investment assets and liabilities (82 ) 23 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments: Non-controlled/non-affiliated 17,916 28,425 Non-controlled/affiliated 646 (900 ) Controlled/affiliated (4,703 ) 1,086 Net change in unrealized currency gains (losses) on non-investment assets and liabilities (225 ) (3,597 ) Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments and non-investment assets and liabilities 15,225 16,254 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations 35,904 38,163 Preferred stock dividend 875 865 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations attributable to Common Stockholders $ 35,029 $ 37,298 Basic and diluted earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.65 $ 0.66 Diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.62 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 55,039,010 55,961,413 Diluted 60,306,312 61,224,570

About TCG BDC, Inc.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C., an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group Inc. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2021, TCG BDC has invested approximately $6.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. TCG BDC’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments in U.S. middle market companies. TCG BDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

