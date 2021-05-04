Small Pharma Inc. to Commence Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on May 6, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (formerly Unilock Capital Corp.) (TSXV: DMT) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”) is pleased to announce that the common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”) will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) under the ticker symbol “DMT” at the opening of the market on May 6, 2021.



On April 29, 2021, the Company announced the closing of its Qualifying Transaction (as defined in TSXV Policy 2.4) (the “Transaction”) with Small Pharma Ltd (“SPL”), a neuropharmaceutical company specialised in IP led development of novel treatments for mental health conditions. The Transaction, which has now received all final approvals, was completed according to the terms of an offer agreement dated March 25, 2021 (the “Offer Agreement”), pursuant to which the Company made an offer to the SPL securityholders to purchase all of the ordinary shares in the capital of SPL held prior to the closing of the Transaction at an exchange ratio as set out in the Offer Agreement. The total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares at the commencement of trading will be 316,800,488.

Peter Rands, CEO of Small Pharma, said: “We are delighted to confirm our first day as a listed company. I would like to thank our shareholders for their support and confidence in our bold vision to revolutionize the treatment of mental health conditions, the TSXV, our bankers Canaccord, Eight Capital and Haywood Securities and our counsel Aird & Berlis for their support in the process, and of course, the team at Small Pharma, whose hard work and commitment have enabled this listing to happen. The money raised will enable us to advance and build out our portfolio of DMT-based therapies and has positioned Small Pharma as a well-funded, psychedelic-focused biotech with a strong and successful future ahead.”

Carol Routledge, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer of Small Pharma, added: “We have had a tremendous start to 2021. Not only have we raised CDN$63m and listed on the TSXV but we have also taken our lead DMT-based candidate into a Phase I/IIa clinical trial. We believe that DMT-assisted therapies have the potential to offer millions of patients a much-needed alternative approach to mental health care. We take confidence from the incredible support we have received and look forward to delivering our strategy and vision to, ultimately, provide relief to those suffering from mental health conditions.”

Engagement of Marketing Services

The Company is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Hybrid Financial Ltd. (“Hybrid”) to provide marketing services to the Company. Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for the Company and to broaden the Company’s reach within the investment community. Hybrid has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV in providing services to the Company. Under the terms of the Hybrid engagement, which is for an initial six-month period, Hybrid will be paid CDN$15,000 per month (exclusive of all applicable taxes).

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma is a neuropharmaceutical company specialised in IP led development of novel treatments for mental health conditions, with a focus on depression. Small Pharma initiated a clinical program into DMT-assisted therapy in February 2021. This program includes a Phase I/IIa trial on their lead candidate alongside development of a robust pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.

For further information contact:

Small Pharma Inc.

Peter Rands

Chief Executive Officer

Email: ir@smallpharma.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0)2071 129118

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” (“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company’s success in launching a clinical program into DMT-assisted therapy. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: compliance with extensive government regulations; domestic and foreign laws and regulations adversely affecting the Company’s business and results of operations; the impact of COVID-19; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

Small Pharma makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about its proposed products. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”) or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding DMT-assisted therapies and other next generation psychoactive compounds. The efficacy of such therapies have not been confirmed by MHRA-approved research. There is no assurance that such DMT-assisted therapies and other psychoactive compounds can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential therapies do not imply that Small Pharma verified such in clinical trials or that Small Pharma will complete such trials. If Small Pharma cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on Small Pharma’s performance and operations.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. Small Pharma’s securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.