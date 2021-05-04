Colabor Group Releases Results of Shareholder Votes

English French

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) (“Colabor” or the “Corporation”) held its Annual Meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) on May 4, 2021. A total of 77,745,115 common shares representing 76.25% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation were represented in person and by proxy at the Meeting.



At this Meeting, the following resolutions were approved:

Election of Directors

The seven candidates nominated as Directors were duly elected to the Board of Directors of Colabor by majority vote, as follows:

NAMES



IN FAVOR WITHHELD Number % Number % Danièle Bergeron 76,161,724 99.20 % 612,100 0.80 % Robert J. Briscoe 67,536,201 87.97 % 9,237,623 12.03 % J. Michael Horgan 76,201,133 99.25 % 572,691 0.75 % Robert B. Johnston 75,158,020 97.90 % 1,615,804 2.10 % Denis Mathieu 76,003,033 99.00 % 770,791 1.00 % François R. Roy 76,326,664 99.42 % 447,160 0.58 % Warren White 76,243,464 99.31 % 530,360 0.69 %

Appointment of Auditor

The resolution appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP/s.r.l./s.e.n.r.l., to act as auditor of the Corporation until the next Annual Meeting of shareholders or until the appointment of its successor, and authorizing the Board of Directors of the Corporation to fix its remuneration, was approved in a proportion of 99.99%.

About Colabor:

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its two operating segments, Colabor offers specialty food products such as fresh fish and seafood, meat, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

Further information:

Marie-France Laberge

Corporate Controller and Interim Chief Financial Officer

Colabor Group Inc

Tel.: 450-449-4911 extension 1272

investors@colabor.com Danielle Ste-Marie

Ste-Marie Strategy and Communications Inc.

Investor Relations

450-449-0026 ext. 1180







