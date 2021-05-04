Jeff Cook Real Estate Snags #3 Spot as a Top Workplace in South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff Cook Real Estate is proud to be the only real estate company awarded Top Workplace for midsize companies in South Carolina.

Each year, companies across the nation can encourage their employees to participate in an anonymous survey hosted by Energage technology. Jeff Cook Real Estate has been awarded a Top Workplace ranking for three consecutive years. South Carolina has recognized 43 companies and organizations in South Carolina as Top Workplaces in 2021.

“Our commitment has always been innovation while serving the client as well as our employees. Ever since I was laid off in 2003, it has been my personal mission to ensure that others have the opportunity to succeed in a comfortable work environment; even in the midst of a pandemic.” - Founder & CEO, Jeff Cook

Alongside 6 other companies, Jeff Cook Real Estate ranked third for midsize companies. The employee range for midsize companies is from 150-299. Jeff Cook Real Estate is proud to be the only real estate company awarded Top Workplace for midsize companies in South Carolina.

