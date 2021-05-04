MEDIA ADVISORY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Miami, FL, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The media is invited to interview coaches, game organizers, area elected officials, school presidents, and more during the relaunch of the Orange Blossom Classic. Four days of community education, empowerment and family fun will be included in the 2021 Labor Day weekend celebration. Billed as One Big Community, the OBC is set to celebrate the game’s rich history, attract South Florida youth and bring economic impact to Miami Gardens and the surrounding area.

AT A GLANCE

Date: Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Location: Hard Rock Stadium

South Club Level

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Parking: Authorized media can enter through Gate 6 for parking and access to the SW entrance. There will be signage and volunteers to direct you to the SW Club escalators into the event space.

Visuals: Denny’s Activation Zone, OBC Activation Zone, Step ‘n Repeat, visuals and video on monitors, and the Florida Memorial University Ensemble Band.

Participants:

Kendra N. Bulluck-Major - Executive Director, Orange Blossom Classic

Vice Chair Oliver Gilbert, III, District 1, Miami-Dade County Commission

Mayor Rodney Harris - Mayor, City of Miami Gardens

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava - Mayor, Miami-Dade County

John Dillon, Chief Brand Officer, Denny’s

Dr. Charles F. McClelland - SWAC Commissioner (Via Video)

Larry Robinson, Ph.D., - President, Florida A&M University

Kortne Gosha – Vice President and Director of Athletics, FAMU

Ashley Robinson – Vice President and Director of Athletics, JSU

Willie Simmons - Head Coach, Florida A&M University

Deion Sanders - Head Coach, Jackson State University

Tiffany Greene, ESPN Play-by-Play Commentator

The official title sponsor is Denny’s Corporation who has signed a multi-year deal, committing to support the OBC through 2022. Creating this one big community celebration, which will create a memorable relaunch of the Orange Blossom Classic, are the following partners and sponsors: Title Partner: Denny's Corporation; Presenting Sponsor: The P3 Group, Inc.; Official Sponsors: Miami-Dade County, City of Miami Gardens, Hard Rock Stadium, Toyota, and Bacardi USA, Inc.; Other Sponsors and Supporters: Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, Orange Bowl Classic Committee, Pepsi Zero Sugar, City of Miami Beach, Cricket Wireless, AT&T, Rubenstein Law, Bilzin Sumberg,Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, AARP, and CareerSource of South Florida.

For more information, visit the web at orangeblossomclassic.com. Connect with the One BIG Community online on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat to stay informed on all the OBC activities.

Media can confirm their attendance by email: media@orangeblossomclassic.com