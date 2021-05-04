ION to present at the Oppenheimer 6th Annual Emerging Growth Conference

HOUSTON, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced the Company will participate in the Oppenheimer 6th Annual Emerging Growth Conference to be held virtually on May 11-12, 2021. Chris Usher, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Morrison, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Rachel White, Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in one-on-one meetings on May 12th. To learn more or request an invitation to the event, please visit oppenheimer.com/events.



About ION

Leveraging innovative technologies, ION delivers powerful data-driven decision-making to offshore energy and maritime operations markets, enabling clients to optimize investments and results through access to our data, software and distinctive analytics. Learn more at iongeo.com.

Contacts

ION (Investor relations)

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Mike Morrison, +1 281.879.3615

mike.morrison@iongeo.com

ION (Media relations)

Vice President, Communications

Rachel White, +1 281.781.1168

rachel.white@iongeo.com

The information herein contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include information and other statements that are not of historical fact. Actual results may vary materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the risks associated with the timing and development of ION Geophysical Corporation's products and services; pricing pressure; decreased demand; changes in oil prices; agreements made or adhered to by members of OPEC and other oil producing countries to maintain production levels; the COVID-19 pandemic; the ultimate benefits of our completed restructuring transactions; and political, execution, regulatory, and currency risks. For additional information regarding these various risks and uncertainties, see our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed on February 12, 2021. Additional risk factors, which could affect actual results, are disclosed by the Company in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks filed during the year. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements.