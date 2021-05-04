CMB Regional Centers Announces Our 5,000th EB-5 Investor to Receive an I-526 Approval

DALLAS, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB) is proud to announce that we have now achieved over 5,000 I-526 petition approvals for our EB-5 investors. “CMB is honored to have assisted so many investor families with this milestone”, says Noreen Hogan (President – CMB Regional Centers). “The EB-5 process can be daunting, but at CMB we strive to simplify the process and offer our investors the best projects in the industry to provide them with confidence during their path to permanent residency in the United States.”



The I-526 petition is the first formal filing step in an investor’s EB-5 process. The I-526 is compiled with information from both the regional center (information related to the investment into the defined project) and the immigrant investor’s immigration attorney (individual investor’s information). The I-526 is filed by the investor’s immigration attorney with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to show that the petitioner’s EB-5 investment will meet the requirements of the law. An I-526 approval qualifies the EB-5 investor and their qualifying family members to receive a visa for conditional permanent residence in the United States.

Approval of the I-526 petition is the crucial first step in an investor’s EB-5 journey, but it’s certainly not the last. The I-526 petition outlines, among other things, what the EB-5 project will do to meet the “at risk” and job creation requirements of the program. The I-829 petition, which removes the conditions attached to the investor’s visa and provides true permanency, demonstrates what the project has done.

For over 23 years CMB has continued to be a leader in the EB-5 industry and with over 1,600 EB-5 investors that have received an I-829 petition approval, CMB has proven our ability to show our investors EB-5 success in deeds, not just words. CMB’s EB-5 partnerships continue to maintain a 100% project approval rate at both the I-526 and the I-829 stages. What’s more CMB has returned investment capital to over 1,900 EB-5 investor families. Having investors reach these milestones is the true measure of success for any regional center in the EB-5 industry.

The EB-5 Visa Program was enacted by the U.S. Congress over 30 years ago and shortly after in 1992 Congress created the regional center pilot program. The purpose of creating the regional center program, was to allow immigrant investors the ability to pool their EB-5 investment capital to undertake larger projects and meet the necessary job creation requirements. CMB, one of the first EB-5 regional centers, now operates 15 regional centers that can undertake EB-5 investment opportunities in 22 States and Washington D.C.

If you are considering the EB-5 Investor Visa program as a route to permanent residence in the United States, learn more about CMB and our current investment opportunities HERE.

CMB engages Prevail Capital, LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC, to be the administrative placement agent for all CMB EB-5 partnerships.

If you would like to contact CMB Regional Centers please call +1-309-797-1550 or email us at info@cmbeb5visa.com