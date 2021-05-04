FSIS Recall 017-2021 - Misbranding and Undeclared Allergen

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2021 – Bellisio Foods, Inc., a Jackson, Ohio establishment, is recalling approximately 3,927 pounds of not-ready-to-eat (NRTE) spaghetti with meat sauce product due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product contains soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.







The frozen, NRTE spaghetti with meat sauce items were produced April 22, 2021. The following products are subject to recall:







8.5-oz paperboard tray with lid packages containing “Michelina’s Spaghetti with Meat Sauce” with lot code J1112N8, “BEST BY 22APR2022”, and a UPC code of “7 17854 10503 9” on the bottom label.



The product labels can be viewed here. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 18297” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.







The problem was discovered when the company determined soy-containing ingredients may have comingled with the recalled product that does not normally contain soy.







There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.







FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.







FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.







Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Krista Cummings, Consumer Affairs, Bellisio Foods, Inc., at (800) 446-5469 or email kcummings@bellisiofoods.com. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Tom Lindell, Public Relations, Bellisio Foods, Inc., at (612) 305-6149 or email tom.lindell@exponentpr.com.







Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.







