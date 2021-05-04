Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.Com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

TORONTO, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus” or the “Company”) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.



The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and the accompanying notes, our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Constellation Software Netherlands Holding Cooperatief U.A. (the “Topicus Coop” or “CSNH”) for the year ended December 31, 2020, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Topicus.com Inc.’s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Q1 2021 Headlines:

Revenue increased 50% (7% organic growth) to €179.6 million compared to €119.8 million in Q1 2020.

A €2,456.8 million expense related to the increase in fair value of redeemable preferred securities was incurred in the quarter, €2,442.1 million of which is non-cash related. Fair value of the preferred securities is primarily dependent on the price movement of Topicus’ Subordinate Voting Shares.

Earnings decreased to a net loss of €2,436.1 million (€52.40 on a diluted per share basis) from net income of €17.5 million (€0.15 on a diluted per share basis) in Q1 2020 primarily resulting from the €2,456.8 million redeemable preferred securities expense.

On January 5, 2021, the Company acquired 100% of the shares of Topicus.com B.V. from Ijssel B.V. (“Ijssel”). The Company paid cash of €133.6 million to Ijssel. Furthermore, the Company issued 5,842,882 Topicus Coop Preference Units to Ijssel for an initial subscription price of €83.8 million plus an additional subscription amount of €27.6 million which will be paid by Ijssel to the Company in May 2021. The Company also issued 5,842,882 Topicus Coop Ordinary Units to Ijssel. The aggregate consideration totalled €217.4 million.

Additional acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €13.0 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €0.7 million resulting in total consideration of €13.7 million.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased €39.4 million to €159.8 million compared to €120.4 million in Q1 2020 representing an increase of 33%.

Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased €14.8 million to €91.5 million compared to €76.7 million in Q1 2020 representing an increase of 19%.



Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was €179.6 million, an increase of 50%, or €59.8 million, compared to €119.8 million for the comparable period in 2020. The increase for the three-month period compared to the same period in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 7%.

On January 4, 2021 and January 5, 2021, the Company completed a corporate reorganization and acquired Topicus.com B.V. (the “Combination”). In connection with the Combination, the Company issued 39,412,385 Preferred Shares to Constellation Software Inc. and 19,665,642 Topicus Coop Preference Units to Joday Investments II B.V. and certain individual investors affiliated therewith (being the previous minority owners of CSNH), and in connection with the acquisition of Topicus.com B.V. on January 5, 2021, the Company issued 5,842,882 Topicus Coop Preference Units to Ijssel, collectively the “Preferred Securities”. The Preferred Securities are non-voting and under certain conditions are redeemable at the option of the holder for a redemption price of approximately €19.06 per security. The redemption price may either be settled in cash or through the issuance of a variable number of Subordinate Voting Shares or Topicus Coop Ordinary Units, as applicable, of equal value, or any combination thereof. The Preferred Securities are also convertible into Subordinate Voting Shares or Topicus Ordinary Units, as applicable, at a conversion ratio of 1:1. The Preferred Securities holders will also be entitled to a fixed annual cumulative dividend of 5% per annum on the initial Preferred Securities value of approximately €19.06 per security.

The Preferred Securities will be recorded at fair value at the end of each reporting period. The change in fair value of the Preferred Securities is recorded as redeemable preferred securities expense (income) in the condensed consolidated interim statements of income. Based on the Preferred Securities conversion right, the value of the Preferred Securities is primarily dependent on the price movement of Topicus’ Subordinate Voting Shares. At March 31, 2021 the market price of Topicus’ Subordinate Voting Share closed at CAD$82.54 or approximately €55.89. The increase in value from €19.06 to €55.89 multiplied by the 64.9 million Preferred Securities outstanding equals approximately €2,391.2 million. The difference between €2,391.2 million and the fair value of €2,456.8 million primarily relates to the impact of share price volatility and optionality and the accrued dividend of €14.7 million.

As the threshold for the mandatory conversion or redemption of all Preferred Securities was reached on April 29, 2021, it is expected that the holders will provide their notification for conversion no later than May 29, 2021 at which time the associated liability excluding accrued dividends will be extinguished.

Further descriptions of the significant terms and conditions of the Preferred Securities are described in Note 9 to the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three month period ended March 31, 2021.

Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was €2,436.1 million compared to net income of €17.5 million for the same period in 2020 primarily resulting from the €2,456.8 million redeemable preferred securities expense, €2,442.1 million of which is non-cash related. On a per share basis, this translated into a net loss per diluted share of €52.40 in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to net income per diluted share of €0.15 for the same period in 2020.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, CFO increased €39.4 million to €159.8 million compared to €120.4 million for the same period in 2020 representing an increase of 33%.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, FCFA2S increased €14.8 million to €91.5 million compared to €76.7 million for the same period in 2020 representing an increase of 19%.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders “FCFA2S” refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus’ objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus’ hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 (€ in millions, except percentages) Net cash flows from operating activities 159.8 120.4 Adjusted for: Interest paid on lease obligations (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Interest paid on other facilities (1.5 ) (1.4 ) Credit facility transaction costs (2.2 ) - Payments of lease obligations (4.3 ) (3.2 ) Property and equipment purchased (0.8 ) (0.7 ) Interest and dividends received - - 150.7 114.9 Less amount attributable to Non-controlling interests (59.2 ) (38.3 ) Free cash flow available to shareholders 91.5 76.7 Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.

About Topicus.com Inc.



Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOI”. Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CSU”. Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:

Jamal Baksh

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 861-9677

info@topicus.com

www.topicus.com

Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash 86,278 55,635 86,592 Accounts receivable 71,079 46,644 55,878 Unbilled revenue 22,553 12,609 11,704 Inventories 568 375 396 Other assets 53,900 14,461 32,905 234,377 129,724 187,475 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 15,797 8,782 8,159 Right of use assets 58,742 50,517 42,795 Deferred income taxes 5,035 1,946 942 Other assets 4,908 3,956 3,614 Intangible assets 710,942 446,213 389,058 795,424 511,415 444,567 Total assets 1,029,801 641,139 632,042 Liabilities and Members’ Equity Current liabilities: Revolving credit facility and current portion of term loans 24,625 19,482 - Redeemable preferred securities 3,694,452 - - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 133,481 97,386 95,736 Deferred revenue 193,158 59,721 151,372 Provisions 1,198 1,222 1,354 Acquisition holdback payables 11,040 12,601 5,247 Lease obligations 15,676 13,953 8,537 Income taxes payable 14,520 12,576 9,443 4,088,150 216,941 271,689 Non-current liabilities: Term loans 96,613 32,572 32,351 Deferred income taxes 139,751 79,958 69,604 Acquisition holdback payables - 608 887 Lease obligations 44,194 37,154 33,598 Other liabilities 10,014 9,225 4,467 290,573 159,518 140,907 Total liabilities 4,378,723 376,459 412,596 Shareholders’ Equity (Deficiency): Capital stock 39,412 39,412 39,412 Other equity (991,700 ) - - Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (899 ) (1,409 ) (769 ) Retained earnings (deficit) (1,962,757 ) 138,572 107,755 Non-controlling interests (432,979 ) 88,106 73,048 (3,348,921 ) 264,680 219,446 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 1,029,801 641,139 632,042









Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue License 4,930 3,197 Professional services 48,589 28,270 Hardware and other 1,345 1,261 Maintenance and other recurring 124,733 87,040 179,596 119,769 Expenses Staff 98,817 60,964 Hardware 634 749 Third party license, maintenance and professional services 15,721 10,593 Occupancy 1,373 862 Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 4,212 3,798 Professional fees 2,520 1,937 Other, net 1,422 1,463 Depreciation 6,231 4,211 Amortization of intangible assets 20,411 11,772 151,341 96,349 Redeemable preferred securities expense (income) 2,456,796 - Finance and other expenses (income) 3,018 1,954 2,459,814 1,954 Income before income taxes (2,431,559 ) 21,466 Current income tax expense (recovery) 10,363 6,665 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (5,788 ) (2,690 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 4,575 3,976 Net income (loss) (2,436,134 ) 17,490 Net income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Topicus (2,065,123 ) 11,668 Non-controlling interests (371,011 ) 5,822 Net income (loss) (2,436,134 ) 17,490 Weighted average shares Basic shares outstanding 39,412,386 39,412,386 Diluted shares outstanding 129,322,452 118,156,055 Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus Basic (52.40 ) 0.30 Diluted (52.40 ) 0.15









Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net income (loss) (2,436,134 ) 17,490 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income: Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other 607 (439 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax 607 (439 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period (2,435,528 ) 17,051 Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Topicus 413 (293 ) Non-controlling interests 194 (146 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 607 (439 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Topicus (2,064,711 ) 11,375 Non-controlling interests (370,817 ) 5,676 Total comprehensive income (loss) (2,435,528 ) 17,051









Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (Deficiency) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2021 Attributable to equity holders of Topicus Capital Stock Other equity Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income Retained earnings (Deficit) Total Non-controlling interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2021 39,412 - (1,409 ) 138,572 176,575 88,106 264,680 Total comprehensive income for the period: - Net income (loss) - - - (2,065,123 ) (2,065,123 ) (371,011 ) (2,436,134 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other - - 413 - 413 194 607 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - 413 - 413 194 607 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - 413 (2,065,123 ) (2,064,711 ) (370,817 ) (2,435,528 ) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Issuance of Topicus Coop Ordinary Units to non-controlling interests - 9,770 127 - 9,896 (9,896 ) - Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with acquisitions and other movements - - (29 ) 220 191 2,602 2,793 Issuance of redeemable preferred securities - (1,001,469 ) - - (1,001,469 ) (124,797 ) (1,126,267 ) Dividends to shareholders of the Company - - - (36,425 ) (36,425 ) (18,175 ) (54,600 ) Balance at March 31, 2021 39,412 (991,700 ) (899 ) (1,962,757 ) (2,915,943 ) (432,979 ) (3,348,921 )









Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (Deficiency) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2020 Attributable to equity holders of Topicus Capital Stock Other equity Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income Retained earnings (deficit) Total Non-controlling interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2020 39,412 - (477 ) 96,087 135,022 67,372 202,395 Total comprehensive income for the period: Net income (loss) - - - 11,668 11,668 5,822 17,490 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other - - (293 ) - (293 ) (146 ) (439 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - (293 ) - (293 ) (146 ) (439 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - (293 ) 11,668 11,375 5,676 17,051 Balance at March 31, 2020 39,412 - (769 ) 107,755 146,398 73,048 219,446









Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) (2,436,134 ) 17,490 Adjustments for: Depreciation 6,231 4,211 Amortization of intangible assets 20,411 11,772 Redeemable preferred securities expense (income) 2,456,796 - Finance and other expenses (income) 3,018 1,954 Income tax expense (recovery) 4,575 3,976 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations 112,914 97,470 Income taxes (paid) received (8,008 ) (16,480 ) Net cash flows from operating activities 159,803 120,392 Cash flows from (used in) financing activities: Interest paid on lease obligations (203 ) (213 ) Interest paid on other facilities (1,550 ) (1,418 ) Increase (decrease) in Revolving credit facility 5,032 (50,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of term loans 65,843 - Credit facility transaction costs (2,245 ) - Payments of lease obligations (4,323 ) (3,156 ) Dividends paid (54,600 ) - Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities 7,954 (54,787 ) Cash flows from (used in) investing activities: Acquisition of businesses (146,648 ) (7,058 ) Cash obtained with acquired businesses 14,968 1,719 Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts (4,668 ) (1,150 ) Interest, dividends and other proceeds received - 100 Property and equipment purchased (766 ) (660 ) Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (137,115 ) (7,049 ) Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents (0 ) 0 Increase (decrease) in cash 30,643 58,556 Cash, beginning of period 55,635 28,036 Cash, end of period 86,278 86,592



