Hemp CBD Oil: Technological Advancements Offer Consumers More Choice Through the Continued Refinement and Extraction of THC Variants

There's no denying that the CBD industry is booming. Reputable retailers have jumped on the trend of suppling consumers with the likes of oils and gummies, with more and more product lines appearing as the global demand continues to rise.

Yet while CBD consumables have been growing in popularity quite steadily for some years now, the market is being shaken up due to technological advancements, specifically within the extraction process of THC cannabinoids from cannabis plants.

While historically a THC-based product would cause psychoactive effects, or in other words, make you feel ‘high’, limiting those effects haven’t been possible. This means consumers would either avoid them completely and buy CBD products, or experience them completely and buy THC products.

Now, with great advancements in THC extraction, variations of hemp CBD oil , gummies, tinctures and more are being created that give consumers a choice of how much ‘euphoria’ they wish to experience:

1. The advancement of extraction processes are making THC a viable option for consumers

The hemp industry is experiencing a real shift with the advancement of THC extraction. As THC and its variants occur in very small, trace quantities, extracting them for commercial use has been very difficult.

As there are many THC variants that offer different experiences of euphoria or being ‘high’, extracting them and providing them to consumers for product choice would undoubtably be a game-changer.

These product choices are now a reality, with the likes of Delta 8 and Delta 10 products being offered by specialists who have mastered the extraction process. While still rare due to the difficulty of extraction and the small, trace amounts available, their popularity is soaring.

2. Advanced THC extraction has led to a demand for Delta 8 and Delta 10 THC products

In years gone by, those following the hemp industry will know that Delta 9 the standard for THC. Delta 9 has been long recognized as the main psychoactive ingredient that can make you feel high, while helping people with the likes of anxiety, depression, nausea, and pain.

However, advanced THC extraction has managed to refine the process, and the emergence of Delta 8 and Delta 10 compounds is providing consumers with more choice and control:

Delta 8 THC

This compound offers a very mild ‘high’, making it the perfect next step for CBD lovers who want a new alternative. Typically, Delta 8 can provide mild euphoria, make you happy, provide you with relief from stress and pain (limited compared to stronger THC variants), and even help with insomnia.

Delta 10 THC

A more uplifting version of Delta 8, this variation again allows consumers to experience further euphoria, focus, energy and relief from stress and pain, but unlike D8 or D9, it appears in such minuscule amounts within a cannabis plant that the extraction process requires serious time, dedication, and expertise.

3. How the CBD industry will change with the further technological advancements in THC extraction

CBD has been the king up until now for many reasons. It’s straight forward to extract, it removes cannabinoids that have psychoactive effects, and still offers all the fantastic mental and physical benefits that have he been well documented over the past decade.

However, the emergence of Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC is undoubtably providing consumers with more choice. CBD oil, gummies, distillate and more are now being rivalled by these alternatives that many consumers find more appealing.

