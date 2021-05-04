Kirkland Lake Gold Reports New Wide, High-Grade Intersections at Detour Lake

Results Highlight Significant Potential for Mineral Resource Growth Between the Existing Main Pit and Planned West Pit Location, at Depth and to the West

New high-grade intersections near bottom of Mineral Resource pit shell in Saddle Zone highlight potential for growth in open-pit and underground Mineral Resources Key intercepts (1) : 1.13 gpt (2) over 155.1 metres (“m”); 9.02 gpt over 13.0 m; 1.56 gpt over 70.2 m, incl. 7.49 gpt over 5.3 m; 1.37 gpt over 43.1 m, incl. 12.17 gpt over 3.0 m; 31.91 gpt over 5.0 m; 2.21 gpt over 26.0 m, incl. 5.15 gpt over 8.0 m; 1.9 gpt over 32.7 m, incl. 15.07 gpt over 2.1 m; 1.01 gpt over 42.6 m



Drilling in Central Saddle Zone continues to intersect exceptional grades and widths at shallow depths, further demonstrates continuity of mineralized corridor connecting Main Pit and planned West Pit location Key intercepts: 1.08 gpt over 56.0 m, incl.13.01 gpt over 2.0 m; 1.34 gpt over 40.0 m; 3.38 gpt over 10.0 m, incl. 14.76 gpt over 2.0 m; 0.94 gpt over 56.2 m; 1.42 gpt over 19.9 m; 1.01 gpt over 15.0 m



Drilling in Eastern portion of Saddle Zone confirms continuity of mineralization to the west and below Main Pit Mineral Reserve pit shell Key intercepts: 0.81 gpt over 131.0 m; 1.49 gpt over 64.8 m, incl. 23.95 gpt over 2.0 m; 1.96 gpt over 64.0 m; incl. 4.83 gpt over 54.0 m; 2.96 gpt over 36.3 m, incl. 21.45 gpt over 2.2 m; 1.08 gpt over 75.0 m; 2.54 gpt over 35.1 m, incl. 27.77 gpt over 2.0 m; 3.91 gpt over 23.0, incl. 35.66 gpt over 2.0 m



Drilling below West Pit Mineral Reserve intersects broad zones of mineralization extending to depth Key intercepts: 2.94 gpt over 51.9 m, incl. 29.37 gpt over 4.0 m; 31.97 gpt over 2.0 m; 1.41 gpt over 47.2 m; 2.37 gpt over 36.0 m; 1.04 gpt over 46.9 m, incl 15.46 gpt over 2.0 m; 2.26 gpt over 21.0 m

Drilling west of planned West Pit intersects mineralization up to 425 m west of existing Mineral Reserves Key intercepts: 10.66 gpt over 13.0 m, including 34.51 gpt over 3.0; 23.92 gpt over 2.3 m; 1.14 gpt over 78.4 m; 0.75 gpt over 41.5 m



(1) True widths are unknown at this time and intervals are reported using core lengths intersected in the holes.

(2) Grams per tonne (“gpt”); Metres (“m”); Including (“incl.”).



TORONTO, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced results from 38 holes and two wedge holes (23,911 m) of drilling along the Detour Mine Trend (“DMT”) at the Detour Lake property. The new holes being reported are the fifth batch of results from the recently announced 270,000 m exploration program, which the Company is targeting for completion by the end of 2021. The program is being completed to collect information for an updated, and potentially expanded, Mineral Reserve and to support the completion of a new production plan, expected to be released in early 2022. Most of the new holes announced today are from drilling in the Saddle Zone, located between the existing Main Pit and planned West Pit locations, which has been underexplored and has no Mineral Reserves and only limited Mineral Resources. Several new holes are also being announced from the area west of the West Pit Mineral Reserves, which also contains limited past drilling.

Tony Makuch, President and CEO of Kirkland Lake Gold, commented: “We continue to have a great deal of success drilling along the DMT. New wide, high-grade intersections continue to confirm the continuity of the mineralized corridor connecting the Main Pit and planned West Pit. We are also having success intersecting high-grade mineralization near the bottom of the Mineral Resource pit shell in the Saddle Zone, which highlights the potential to add significant new open-pit, and possibly underground, Mineral Resources. We also continue to expand mineralization to the west of the planned West Pit, indicating that we have yet to determine the full expanse of the deposit running along the DMT. We are continuing our extensive drill program at Detour Lake, following up on each of the key targets, with 12 drills currently working and plans to complete 270,000 m of drilling during 2021.

“When we issued the new technical report for Detour Lake at the end of March, we described it as an important milestone for the project that included expanded production, low unit costs, a long mine life and attractive economics. We also indicated that it was very much an interim report, that we fully expect to improve upon when we factor the substantial exploration success we are achieving into a new technical report and life-of-mine plan next year. The drilling results we have announced today provide us with even greater confidence that the 2022 technical report will clearly establish Detour Lake as one of the world’s premier gold mines.”



Central Portion of the Saddle Zone

Drilling in the central portion of the Saddle Zone included nine holes and one wedge hole (6,445 m) and targeted the DMT approximately midway between the existing Main Pit and Mineral Reserves in the planned West Pit.

Significant results from the drilling include: 1.13 gpt over 155.1 m, 1.90 gpt over 32.7 m, incl. 15.07 gpt over 2.1 m, 3.98 gpt over 9.3 m, 1.0 gpt over 29.2 m, 18.87 gpt over 2.6 m and 2.0 gpt over 10.0 m from hole DLM-21-103; 9.02 gpt over 13.0 m, 2.21 gpt over 26.0 m, incl. 5.15 gpt over 8.0 m, 1.84 gpt over 11.0 m and 9.99 gpt over 2.0 m from hole DLM-20-079BW; 1.56 gpt over 70.2 m, 31.91 gpt over 5.0 m, 3.18 gpt over 10.0 m, 18.45 gpt over 2.3 m, 17.40 gpt over 3.2 m 15.10 gpt over 2.0 m and 3.35 gpt over 9.0 m from hole DLM-20-092; 1.37 gpt over 43.1 m, incl. 12.17 gpt over 3.0 m, 1.37 gpt over 19.2 m, 1.33 gpt over 11.0 m, 0.71 gpt 67.2 m and 9.28 gpt over 2.0 m from hole DLM-20-078 and 1.10 gpt over 42.6 m from hole DM-21-144 which targeted the DMT between 200 and 400 m below surface as well as at depth.

Additional significant results include: 1.08 gpt over 56.0 m, incl. 13.01 gpt over 2.0 m and 3.38 gpt over 10.0 m, incl. 14.76 gpt over 2.0 m from hole DLM-20-79B, 1.34 gpt over 40.0 m, 0.71 gpt over 81.6 m and 0.86 gpt over 37.2 m from hole DLM-21-098A; 0.94 gpt over 56.2 m and 0.99 gpt 18.1 m from hole DLM-20-085A and 1.42 gpt over 19.9 m and 0.73 gpt over 15.0 m from hole DLM-21-106 which targeted the DMT between 100 and 200 m below surface.

Results from all new holes in this area are considered extremely encouraging as they continue to confirm the presence of a broad corridor of mineralization extending between the Main Pit and Mineral Reserve in the planned West Pit (a distance of over 800 m) with the overall style of mineralization and gold tenor being very similar to that found in existing Mineral Reserves. Particularly encouraging is the identification of wide, high-grade mineralization near the lower limits of the current Mineral Resource pit shell, which indicates that a potential exists to expand the pit shell to depth and to add significant new open-pit Mineral Resources as well as to define underground Mineral Resources below the pit.

East Portion of Saddle Zone

Drilling in the east portion of the Saddle Zone included fourteen holes (8,703 m) and targeted areas along the DMT directly below and to the west of the Main Pit Mineral Reserve shell.

Significant results from the drilling including: 1.96 gpt over 60.4 m and 2.12 gpt over 36.3 m, incl. 21.45 gpt over 2.0 m from hole DLM-21-111; 0.90 gpt over 103.0 m and 90.03 gpt over 2.5 m from hole DLM-20-099; 0.81 gpt over 131.0m from hole DLM-21-151; 1.49 gpt over 64.8 m, including 23.95 gpt over 2.0 m and 2.54 gpt over 35.1 m, incl. 27.77 gpt over 2.0 m from hole DLM-21-126, 1.08 gpt over 75.0 and 1.04 gpt over 33.8 m from hole DLM-21-090 and 3.91 gpt over 23.0 m, including 35.66 gpt over 2.0 m from hole DLM-21-127.

All of these new holes were designed to intersect the DMT between 150 and 250 m below surface and continue to confirm the continuation of this structure to the west of the current Main Pit Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource pit shells.

West Pit (Undeveloped)

Drilling below the planned west pit included nine holes and one wedge hole (6,294 m) which targeted the DMT in the central part of the planned West Pit between 350 and 400 m below surface.

Significant results from the drilling include: 2.94 gpt over 51.9 m, including 29.37 gpt over 4.0 m, 1.41 gpt over 47.2 m and 0.92 gpt over 46.2 from DLM-21-122; 2.37 gpt over 36.0 m, 2.58 gpt over 10.0m and 095 gpt over 30.7 m from hole DLMa-21-102A. The new results are located approximately 25 to 50 m below the current West Pit Mineral Resource pit shell where there is very limited past drilling.

Results from all four holes are considered very positive and continue to confirm the continuation of mineralization through the west portion of the Saddle Zone and into the area under the planned West Pit.

West Pit Extension

Drilling in the east portion of the Saddle Zone included six new holes (2,970 m) which targeted areas of the DMT west of the Mineral Reserve located in the planned West Pit up to between 200 and 300 m below surface.

Significant results from the drilling include: 0.75 gpt over 41.5m from hole DLM-21-135 which intersected the DMT approximately 100 m west of the current Mineral Reserve pit shell in the planned West Pit, as well as 10.66 gpt over 13.0 m, including 34.51 gpt over 3.0 m, 23.92 gpt over 2.3 m, 3.52 gpt over 5.0 m and 0.65 gpt over 47.8 m from hole DLM-21-119A and 1.14 gpt over 78.4 m from hole DLM-20-060 which intersected this structure between 200 to 400 m to the west.

Based on assay results and other observations obtained from the program to date, the outlook for the project continues to look encouraging with there being evidence of a broad and continuous corridor of mineralization extending from the Main Pit through the Saddle Zone to the planned West Pit and to a depth of at least 800 m below surface. The work also suggests that mineralization within the corridor is very similar to that found in existing Mineral Reserves and is hosted within broad zones containing variable amounts of quartz and pyrite, which are controlled mainly by east-west trending, moderately north dipping folds and shear structures which plunge at a shallow angle to the west. Given results to date, the potential to identify further extensions to mineralization as well as additions to Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves through additional drilling is considered excellent.

Exploration work at Detour Lake is ongoing with twelve drills current working and on track to completing 270,000 m by the end of 2021.

Qualified Persons

The Company’s exploration programs at Detour Lake are conducted under the supervision of Eric Kallio, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration. Mr. Kallio, as well as Keith Green, P.Geo., Director, Exploration, Canada, and Steve Gray, P.Geo, Exploration Superintendent, Detour Lake Mine, are ‘qualified persons’ for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, of the Canadian Securities Administrators, and have reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

QA/QC Controls

The Company has implemented a quality assurance and control (“QA/QC”) program to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with best practices. Samples are logged and sampled in a secure facility at the Detour mine site and under supervision of Qualified Geologists. NQ sized core is predominantly sawn in half with one half of the core prepared for shipment, the other half of core retained for future assay verification. Certified reference material (CRM) standards and coarse blank material are inserted every 20 samples. Core samples are shipped directly by courier, and tracked via a chain of custody from site to certified off-site analytical laboratories for preparation and assaying.

Kirkland Lake Gold utilizes four accredited external laboratories to manage the significant volume of sample submissions. Each lab is certified by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) which conforms with ASB-RG Mineral Analysis Laboratory for the Accreditation of Mineral Analysis Testing Laboratories and CAN-P-4E ISO/IEC 17025: General Requirements for the Competence of Testing and Calibration Laboratories.

Sample preparation includes crushing drill core up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle splitting 500 grams and pulverizing to 95% passing 105 µm followed by both scheduled and specifically requested silica sand cleaning. Gold Analysis involves Fire Assay – Atomic Absorption (AA) technique from a 50-gram pulp sample with grade ranges between 5 to 10,000 ppb. Samples greater than 10,000 ppb are analyzed with a gravimetric finish. Selected high grade samples are also analyzed using the screen metallics procedure.



Contracted laboratories for the Kirkland Lake Gold’s Detour Project include; ALS Global (sample preparation completed in Timmins, Ontario with pulps sent to Vancouver, BC for analysis), Activation Laboratories (sample preparation and analysis completed in Timmins, Ontario), SGS Laboratories (sample preparation and analysis completed in Cochrane, Ontario) and AGAT Laboratories (sample preparation in Timmins and analysis in Mississauga).

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is a senior gold producer operating in Canada and Australia that is targeting 1,300,000 – 1,400,000 ounces of production in 2021. The production profile of the Company is anchored by three high-quality operations, including the Macassa Mine and Detour Lake Mine, both located in Northern Ontario, and the Fosterville Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold’s solid base of quality assets is complemented by district scale exploration potential, supported by a strong financial position with extensive management expertise.

For further information on Kirkland Lake Gold and to receive news releases by email, visit the website www.kl.gold.

Notes:

Assays are reported uncut Assay intervals are reported as drill thickness. True widths are unknown at this time and intervals are reported using core lengths intersected in the holes.



Figure 1. Detour Lake Mine – Property Plan View is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d858cb5a-6333-4833-a13f-fbd139d95d64

Figure 2. Detour Lake Mine – Longitudinal View is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/029496de-68a6-40ad-ab40-1c179991b39d

Figure 3. Detour Lake Mine – Saddle Zone – Plan View is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67697ba6-c712-4bda-8e5f-6df73fdcd2f6