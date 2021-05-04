Zafin Welcomes Michelle Tredenick As Newest Board Member to Further Expansion in the APAC Region

SYDNEY, Australia, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zafin, the world’s leading SaaS cloud-native product and pricing platform for the next generation of financial services providers, today announces the appointment of Michelle Tredenick to its board of directors. Tredenick will work alongside the rest of the board on governance and growth strategies globally, advising specifically on expansion in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.



Zafin is a global fintech leader empowering financial institutions of all sizes to become more efficient by centering their customers, growing relationships, and driving financial wellbeing of all stakeholders. The fintech provides financial institutions with a SaaS platform to accelerate their digital transformation efforts by modernizing their core systems and enabling innovative client experiences.

“Michelle has an impressive and extensive background in the financial services and insurance industries in APAC,” said Al Karim Somji, co-founder and CEO of Zafin. “We’re confident her strong leadership background and comprehensive understanding of the industry will make her a great addition to our board as we expand the availability of our award-winning platform across the APAC region.”



Tredenick brings more than 25 years of financial directorship and executive experience to her role with Zafin. She has previously held executive leadership positions at Suncorp, MLC and National Australia Bank and currently serves as non-executive director for several institutions including Urbis, Insurance Australia Group (IAG), First Sentier Investors and Cricket Australia. She is also a board member of the Ethics Centre and a member of the Senate of the University of Queensland.

“It is crucial, now more than ever, for financial institutions of all sizes to keep up with the digital shift taking place across the industry in order to retain customer loyalty and drive growth,” said Tredenick. “Zafin provides the integrated solution financial institutions require for digital transformation and core modernization, and I look forward to working with the board and the leadership team to ensure the company continues to deliver for its valued clients in the APAC region and across the globe.”



Digital transformation is indispensable for financial services providers, made clear by the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Zafin's platform enables true differentiated core modernization, removing risk, accelerating payback and simplifying compliance.



