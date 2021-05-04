Winstead Partners with Texas Health Catalyst to Support Startups

Austin, Texas, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winstead PC is collaborating with Texas Health Catalyst at Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin to support entrepreneurs who are at the early stages of developing their healthcare technology products.

Spearheaded by Dr. Nishi Viswanathan, Texas Health Catalyst is a unique model focused on the development of early-stage ideas and discoveries that have the potential for profound impact on the healthcare industry. Beginning in spring 2021, Texas Health Catalyst will launch its application process and will choose 10 of the most promising candidates to join the program. Winstead attorneys will provide tailored consultations for each applicant to address current or potential legal issues.

Winstead will provide resources and support to the startup entrepreneurs on legal matters such as company creation, licensing from the universities, IP strategy, funding, angel investors, lease agreements, OSHA, privacy/global agreements, and more. The firm will also offer educational programing and opportunities to meet and network with other professionals in the startup community.

“Winstead is committed to moving healthcare technology and the latest innovations in the life sciences industry forward,” said Winstead Shareholder Lekha Gopalakrishnan. “Our collaboration with Texas Health Catalyst is intended to advance their mission of addressing unmet needs in healthcare through technology innovation.”

Winstead’s Emerging-Growth Companies, Venture Capital, and Intellectual Property teams work with a broad spectrum of individuals who are looking to take their business to the next level. The group’s experienced attorneys work with founders, entrepreneurs, startups, and emerging-growth companies, providing tailor-made counsel for their unique situation. For our inventors and startup clients, we provide strategic counsel on all aspects of intellectual property. Additionally, Winstead attorneys also work with angel investors, venture capitalists, and private equity funds, as well as other institutional investors, helping them find and fund the next great company.

