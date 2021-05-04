Solar Battery Market to Garner $360.4 Million by 2027: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global solar battery market generated $113.4 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $360.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Self-reliance of energy owners, significant surge in demand for eco-friendly energy solutions, and rise in interest of industry players toward renewable energy storage solutions drive the growth of the global solar battery market . However, high initial installation and maintenance costs hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in prominence of energy trading is estimated to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Report Sample (269 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11480

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak and lockdown across several countries resulted in a shortage of manpower and delays in the installations of new projects.

The decline in consumer expenditure has affected the demand. Moreover, the reduced expenditure of consumers during the lockdown has negatively affected the market.

The high dependency on Chinese products for solar cells, solar batteries, and solar modules has affected the market growth.

The global solar battery market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region. Based on type, the lithium-ion segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for around four-fifths of the market. However, the lead acid segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Solar Battery Market Request Here

On the basis of end user, the industrial segment dominated the market in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. However, the commercial segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

The global solar battery market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/ 11480

The global solar battery market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Kokam.Co, BYD Company, Primus Power, Carnegie Clean Energy, LG Chem, and EnerSys.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

(Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount)

Solar Cables Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028

Transformerless UPS Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2028

Solar Panel Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Solar Thermal Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Alkaline Battery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

SLI Battery Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141

International: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn