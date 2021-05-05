Los Angeles, USA, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Plethora of Clinical Trials Explore Gastric Cancer Treatments: A Status Review by DelveInsight

The Gastric Cancer pipeline will allow the treatment space to become more diverse. Many dominant players assess their drug candidates, such as HER2 t-hank, BOLD 100, DKN-01, Abemaciclib, IBI308, Fruquintinib, Zolbetuximab, SHR 1210, Sintilimab, HX 008, Pamiparib, Tislelizumab, HLX10, HER-Vaxx, Margetuximab, Cabozantinib, RC48-ADC, Futibatinib, Poziotinib, Bemarituzumab, and others that are in different phases of development.

DelveInsight’s “Gastric Cancer Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 240+ companies and 260+ pipeline drugs in the Gastric Cancer pipeline landscapes. It comprises Gastric Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Gastric Cancer therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Gastric Cancer pipeline products.

Notable companies such as Bold Therapeutics, Hutchison MediPharma, Innovent Biologics, Leap Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, ImmunityBio, Astellas Pharma, and others are developing potential drug candidates to boost the Gastric Cancer pipeline landscape.

and others are developing potential drug candidates to boost the Gastric Cancer pipeline landscape. In November 2018, Innovent Biologics entered into a global collaboration agreement with Hutchison China MediTech Limited (Chi-Med) , through its Innovation Platform subsidiary Hutchison MediPharma Limited, to evaluate the safety and tolerability of Innovent's Sintilimab in combination with Hutchison MediPharma's Fruquintinib in patients with advanced solid tumors.

entered into a global collaboration agreement with , through its Innovation Platform subsidiary Hutchison MediPharma Limited, to evaluate the safety and tolerability of Innovent's Sintilimab in combination with Hutchison MediPharma's Fruquintinib in patients with advanced solid tumors. In January 2019, Innovent Biologics initiated a randomised, double phase 3 study to determine the efficacy and safety evaluation of Sintilimab or Placebo in Combination with XELOX as first-line treatment in Gastric Cancer patients.

initiated a randomised, double phase 3 study to determine the efficacy and safety evaluation of Sintilimab or Placebo in Combination with XELOX as first-line treatment in Gastric Cancer patients. In June 2020, MacroGenics announced that the U.S FDA had granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to Margetuximab, an investigational, Fc-engineered monoclonal antibody targeting HER2 for the treatment of gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer.

announced that the U.S FDA had granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to Margetuximab, an investigational, Fc-engineered monoclonal antibody targeting HER2 for the treatment of gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer. In July 2020, LintonPharm announced authorization from the China health authority to proceed with a global phase 3 trial evaluating Catumaxomab in advanced gastric cancer for catumaxomab in patients with peritoneal carcinomatosis, a form of advanced gastric cancer that has spread to the tissue that lines the abdominal cavity.

announced authorization from the China health authority to proceed with a global phase 3 trial evaluating Catumaxomab in advanced gastric cancer for catumaxomab in patients with peritoneal carcinomatosis, a form of advanced gastric cancer that has spread to the tissue that lines the abdominal cavity. In August 2020, Innovent Biologics Inc. of Suzhou had out-licensed ex-China rights for its PD-1 drug Tyvyt (sintilimab) to Eli Lilly and Co. in an expanded license deal.

Gastric Cancer, also called Stomach Cancer, is a heterogeneous disease that demands continued attention and research about prevention, early detection, and novel therapeutic options.

Standard treatment for Gastric Cancer comprises Surgery, Endoscopic mucosal resection, Chemotherapy, Radiation therapy, Chemoradiation, Targeted therapy, and Immunotherapy. Targeted therapy is a type of treatment that utilises drugs or other substances to recognize and attack specific cancer cells. Targeted therapies often cause less harm to normal cells than chemotherapy or radiation therapy does. Monoclonal antibodies and multikinase inhibitors are types of targeted therapy utilised in Gastric Cancer treatment.

Gastric Cancer Emerging Drugs

S.No. Drugs Company MoA Status 1. Sintilimab Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists Phase III 2. Fruquintinib Hutchison MediPharma Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 antagonists; Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-1 antagonists Phase III 3. Pamiparib BeiGene Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 inhibitors, Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 2 inhibitors Phase III 4. HLX10 Henlix Biotech Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists Phase III 5. Bemarituzumab Amgen Type-2 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists Phase II 6. RC48-ADC RemeGen Apoptosis stimulants; Cell cycle inhibitors; Tubulin polymerisation inhibitors Phase II

Scope of Gastric Cancer Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 240+ Key Players

Prominent Players: Bold Therapeutics, Hutchison MediPharma, Innovent Biologics, Leap Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, ImmunityBio, Astellas Pharma, and many others.

Key Drugs Profiles: 260+ Products

Bold Therapeutics, Hutchison MediPharma, Innovent Biologics, Leap Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, ImmunityBio, Astellas Pharma, and many others. Phases Gastric Cancer Therapies Late-stage (Phase III) Gastric Cancer Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II) Gastric Cancer Therapies Early-stage (Phase I) Gastric Cancer Preclinical stage and Discovery candidates Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Mechanism of Action: Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor antagonists Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists DKK1 protein inhibitors Claudin 18 protein inhibitors Natural killer cell replacements Cyclin-dependent kinase 4 inhibitors DNA inhibitors Molecule Types: Small molecules Stem cell therapy Gene therapy Route of Administration: Subcutaneous Intravenous Oral Inhalation Product Types: Monotherapy Combination Mono/Combination ﻿﻿

