Supernus Announces Paragraph IV ANDA Filing for XADAGO®

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (“Newron”) received a Paragraph IV Notice Letter (“Notice Letter”) from Aurobindo Pharma Limited, India and its wholly owned subsidiary Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc. (collectively “Aurobindo”), advising Newron of the filing by Aurobindo of an Abbreviated New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) seeking approval for safinamide tablets. The Notice Letter is directed to the three XADAGO patents with U.S. patent numbers 8,076,515, 8,278,485 and 8,283,380, that expire between June 2027 and December 2028 and are listed in the FDA's publication, Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations, commonly referred to as the Orange Book. The Company has a license agreement with Zambon S.p.A., Newron’s partner, related to the XADAGO Patents, and as a new chemical entity, XADAGO is under the 5 year FDA exclusivity period that expires on March 21, 2022. The Company is currently reviewing the details of this Notice Letter with its partners to respond as appropriate to protect the intellectual property rights relating to XADAGO.



About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Our diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for epilepsy, migraine, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), hypomobility in Parkinson’s disease, cervical dystonia and chronic sialorrhea. We are developing a broad range of novel CNS product candidates including new potential treatments for hypomobility in Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, depression, and rare CNS disorders.

For more information, please visit www.supernus.com.

