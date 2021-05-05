Ero Copper announces voting results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO) reported the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held today in a virtual-only format conducted by live audio teleconference. A total of 78,557,201 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 89.17% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as at the March 12, 2021 record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the re-election of management’s nominees as directors for the ensuing year and the advisory vote on executive compensation. Detailed results of the votes are presented below.



Each item of business voted upon at the meeting is described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 16, 2021 (the “Circular”), which is available on the Company's website (www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Election of Directors

Each of the nine nominees in the Circular were re-elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year, and the outcome of the valid proxies received was as follows:

Director Nominee



Number of Common Shares Voted Percentage of Votes Cast For Withheld For Withheld Christopher Noel Dunn 75,310,588 1,035,648 98.64% 1.36% David Strang 76,344,465 1,771 100.00% 0.00% Lyle Braaten 66,142,633 10,203,604 86.64% 13.36% Steven Busby 75,311,095 1,035,141 98.64% 1.36% Dr. Sally Eyre 75,705,308 640,928 99.16% 0.84% Robert Getz 75,311,541 1,034,695 98.64% 1.36% Chantal Gosselin 76,344,858 1,378 100.00% 0.00% John Wright 69,918,984 6,427,253 91.58% 8.42% Matthew Wubs 76,339,701 6,535 99.99% 0.01%

Appointment of Auditor

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor, and the outcome of the valid proxies received was as follows:

Number of Common Shares Voted Percentage of Votes Cast For Withheld For Withheld 78,556,201 1,000 100.00% 0.00%

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The non-binding advisory “say on pay” resolution accepting the Company’s approach to executive compensation as described in the Circular was approved, and the outcome of the valid proxies received was as follows:

Number of Common Shares Voted Percentage of Votes Cast For Against For Against 76,179,262 166,974 99.78% 0.22%

