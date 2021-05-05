Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Decrease of 19.4% for the Month of April 2021 Compared to 2019 (Increase of 844.8% Compared to 2020)

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of April 2021. Starting this month, we will include comparisons with the 2019 and 2020 figures, to facilitate the reading and understanding of the passenger traffic trend.



For April 2021, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports decreased by 15.7%, compared to the same period of 2019. It is important to highlight that the Tijuana airport presented an increase in passenger traffic of 7.1%, while the Los Cabos, Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta airports presented a decrease of only 12.7%, 21.5% and 32.9%, respectively, which demonstrate a positive trend in our main airports.

Passenger traffic 2021 compared to 2019 figures

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Apr-19 Apr-21 % Change Jan-Apr 19 Jan-Apr-21 % Change Guadalajara 863.2 692.5 (19.8 %) 3,283.6 2,266.1 (31.0 %) Tijuana* 507.3 585.7 15.5 % 1,868.5 1,996.4 6.8 % Los Cabos 162.0 167.5 3.4 % 556.7 534.4 (4.0 %) Puerto Vallarta 151.1 140.7 (6.9 %) 502.8 441.1 (12.3 %) Guanajuato 170.4 124.9 (26.7 %) 632.3 410.9 (35.0 %) Montego Bay 0.8 0.0 (100.0 %) 2.6 0.0 (100.0 %) Hermosillo 155.9 116.6 (25.2 %) 540.9 374.2 (30.8 %) Mexicali 101.1 86.8 (14.2 %) 367.1 277.0 (24.5 %) Morelia 36.4 44.7 22.8 % 146.6 154.6 5.4 % La Paz 85.3 72.0 (15.6 %) 295.4 241.1 (18.4 %) Aguascalientes 55.3 44.4 (19.7 %) 198.2 142.2 (28.3 %) Kingston 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.1 N/A Los Mochis 37.9 30.7 (19.0 %) 121.6 101.6 (16.5 %) Manzanillo 8.4 7.4 (11.7 %) 32.2 24.5 (23.9 %) Total 2,335.1 2,113.9 (9.5 %) 8,548.7 6,964.3 (18.5 %)





International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Apr-19 Apr-21 % Change Jan-Apr 19 Jan-Apr-21 % Change Guadalajara 339.6 252.2 (25.7 %) 1,327.7 847.2 (36.2 %) Tijuana* 238.7 213.1 (10.7 %) 896.8 637.9 (28.9 %) Los Cabos 345.8 276.1 (20.2 %) 1,402.0 810.5 (42.2 %) Puerto Vallarta 309.8 168.3 (45.7 %) 1,566.8 520.8 (66.8 %) Guanajuato 57.7 35.8 (38.0 %) 229.0 121.2 (47.1 %) Montego Bay 423.9 157.6 (62.8 %) 1,760.1 462.4 (73.7 %) Hermosillo 5.6 7.4 33.7 % 22.7 27.3 20.4 % Mexicali 0.6 0.3 (52.5 %) 2.0 1.0 (52.1 %) Morelia 33.6 26.6 (20.8 %) 134.8 101.6 (24.6 %) La Paz 1.1 1.0 (8.5 %) 4.6 4.9 6.5 % Aguascalientes 16.9 15.0 (11.3 %) 61.4 48.9 (20.4 %) Kingston 0.0 44.9 N/A 0.0 160.3 N/A Los Mochis 0.6 0.8 37.8 % 2.2 2.4 6.3 % Manzanillo 8.3 3.5 (57.9 %) 45.4 12.9 (71.7 %) Total 1,782.0 1,202.6 (32.5 %) 7,455.6 3,759.2 (49.6 %)





Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Apr-19 Apr-21 % Change Jan-Apr 19 Jan-Apr-21 % Change Guadalajara 1,202.8 944.7 (21.5 %) 4,611.3 3,113.3 (32.5 %) Tijuana* 746.0 798.8 7.1 % 2,765.3 2,634.3 (4.7 %) Los Cabos 507.8 443.6 (12.7 %) 1,958.7 1,344.9 (31.3 %) Puerto Vallarta 460.9 309.1 (32.9 %) 2,069.6 961.9 (53.5 %) Guanajuato 228.1 160.7 (29.5 %) 861.3 532.1 (38.2 %) Montego Bay 424.7 157.6 (62.9 %) 1,762.7 462.4 (73.8 %) Hermosillo 161.5 124.1 (23.2 %) 563.6 401.5 (28.8 %) Mexicali 101.7 87.1 (14.4 %) 369.2 278.0 (24.7 %) Morelia 70.0 71.3 1.9 % 281.5 256.2 (9.0 %) La Paz 86.4 73.0 (15.5 %) 300.0 246.1 (18.0 %) Aguascalientes 72.2 59.4 (17.7 %) 259.6 191.0 (26.4 %) Kingston 0.0 45.0 N/A 0.0 160.4 N/A Los Mochis 38.4 31.5 (18.2 %) 123.9 104.0 (16.1 %) Manzanillo 16.6 10.9 (34.7 %) 77.7 37.4 (51.9 %) Total 4,117.1 3,316.5 (19.4 %) 16,004.3 10,723.4 (33.0 %)

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.



CBX Users (in thousands):

Airport Apr-19 Apr-21 % Change Jan-Apr 19 Jan-Apr-21 % Change Tijuana 234.8 211.4 (9.9 %) 882.1 632.4 (28.3 %)

The Company took control of the Kingston airport on October 10, 2019, therefore there are no comparative figures from January to April 2019.



Passenger traffic 2021 compared to 2020 figures

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Apr-20 Apr-21 % Change Jan-Apr-20 Jan-Apr-21 % Change Guadalajara 83.9 692.5 725.8 % 2,420.4 2,266.1 (6.4 %) Tijuana* 108.8 585.7 438.5 % 1,528.8 1,996.4 30.6 % Los Cabos 22.1 167.5 657.9 % 424.8 534.4 25.8 % Puerto Vallarta 6.3 140.7 2144.8 % 374.1 441.1 17.9 % Guanajuato 10.7 124.9 1062.8 % 435.4 410.9 (5.6 %) Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 1.0 0.0 (100.0 %) Hermosillo 13.4 116.6 768.8 % 409.6 374.2 (8.6 %) Mexicali 12.4 86.8 599.5 % 289.4 277.0 (4.3 %) Morelia 7.7 44.7 479.7 % 133.5 154.6 15.8 % La Paz 7.9 72.0 808.0 % 221.5 241.1 8.9 % Aguascalientes 3.0 44.4 1362.0 % 140.6 142.2 1.1 % Kingston 0.0 0.0 N/A 1.3 0.1 (89.1 %) Los Mochis 3.8 30.7 711.5 % 90.6 101.6 12.2 % Manzanillo 0.3 7.4 2382.6 % 23.5 24.5 4.4 % Total 280.3 2,113.9 654.1 % 6,494.2 6,964.3 7.2 %





International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Apr-20 Apr-21 % Change Jan-Apr-20 Jan-Apr-21 % Change Guadalajara 28.9 252.2 773.9 % 986.7 847.2 (14.1 %) Tijuana* 21.4 213.1 897.8 % 705.7 637.9 (9.6 %) Los Cabos 2.4 276.1 11548.1 % 949.4 810.5 (14.6 %) Puerto Vallarta 4.3 168.3 3796.0 % 1,090.6 520.8 (52.2 %) Guanajuato 4.1 35.8 779.9 % 152.3 121.2 (20.4 %) Montego Bay 0.6 157.6 24529.2 % 1,133.6 462.4 (59.2 %) Hermosillo 0.1 7.4 5132.4 % 18.9 27.3 44.3 % Mexicali 0.0 0.3 483.0 % 1.3 1.0 (23.0 %) Morelia 3.4 26.6 678.4 % 103.0 101.6 (1.3 %) La Paz 0.1 1.0 1282.9 % 3.4 4.9 45.3 % Aguascalientes 1.5 15.0 924.3 % 49.9 48.9 (2.0 %) Kingston 3.7 44.9 1108.7 % 357.2 160.3 (55.1 %) Los Mochis 0.0 0.8 8855.6 % 1.3 2.4 86.2 % Manzanillo 0.2 3.5 1480.0 % 28.7 12.9 (55.2 %) Total 70.7 1,202.6 1601.1 % 5,581.9 3,759.2 (32.7 %)





Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Apr-20 Apr-21 % Change Jan-Apr-20 Jan-Apr-21 % Change Guadalajara 112.7 944.7 738.1 % 3,407.1 3,113.3 (8.6 %) Tijuana* 130.1 798.8 513.9 % 2,234.5 2,634.3 17.9 % Los Cabos 24.5 443.6 1712.5 % 1,374.2 1,344.9 (2.1 %) Puerto Vallarta 10.6 309.1 2818.6 % 1,464.7 961.9 (34.3 %) Guanajuato 14.8 160.7 985.1 % 587.7 532.1 (9.5 %) Montego Bay 0.6 157.6 24529.2 % 1,134.5 462.4 (59.2 %) Hermosillo 13.6 124.1 814.5 % 428.5 401.5 (6.3 %) Mexicali 12.5 87.1 599.1 % 290.6 278.0 (4.3 %) Morelia 11.1 71.3 540.7 % 236.5 256.2 8.3 % La Paz 8.0 73.0 812.1 % 224.9 246.1 9.4 % Aguascalientes 4.5 59.4 1219.9 % 190.5 191.0 0.3 % Kingston 3.7 45.0 1109.3 % 358.5 160.4 (55.2 %) Los Mochis 3.8 31.5 730.9 % 91.8 104.0 13.2 % Manzanillo 0.5 10.9 1999.2 % 52.2 37.4 (28.3 %) Total 351.0 3,316.5 844.8 % 12,076.1 10,723.4 (11.2 %)

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.



CBX Users (in thousands):

Airport Apr-20 Apr-21 % Change Jan-Apr-20 Jan-Apr-21 % Change Tijuana 21.3 211.4 893.6 % 698.6 632.4 (9.5 %)





Company Description



Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that June involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap . GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.



IR Contacts: Saúl Villarreal, Chief Financial Officer svillarreal@aeropuertosgap.com.mx Alejandra Soto, IRO and Corporate Finance Director asoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations gmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx / +52-33-3880-1100 ext. 20294



