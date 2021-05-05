Princeton, NJ, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAVS has been awarded the Stevie® in the ‘Best Technical Support Solution - Computer Technologies’ category for its proprietary AIOps platform Zero Incident FrameworkTM (ZIFTM) and in the Most Valuable Product (COVID Response) category for its VDI solution zDesk, in The 19th Annual American Business Awards®.





GAVS TECHNOLOGIES HONORED WITH TWO STEVIE® AWARDS AT THE 2021 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

ZIFTM (https://zif.ai/) is an award-winning platform for IT Operations, powered by Artificial Intelligence. Developed by GAVS Technologies (www.gavstech.com), ZIFTM is an on-premise and SaaS solution including on the Cloud, that enables IT deliver high performing and availability of systems with end to end visibility that helps manage and optimize resources and assets, and drives value for businesses.

Judges’ Comments on ZIFTM

“This is an inspirational story of business success. Keep up the good work!”

“GAVS Technologies Zero Incident FrameworkTM (ZIF) is indeed a revolutionary approach to managing mission-critical services and products. The use case and success stories shared by the team highlight the difference adoption of ZIF has made to the clientele. This is indeed to succeed further.”

zDesk is a next-level VDI solution from GAVS integrated with AI, personalized implementation and support. It is simple-to-deploy, hyper-scalable, hardware agnostic and ‘all-inclusive’. With secured remote access from any device to sensitive healthcare data, zDesk helped improve patient care by helping healthcare professionals take informed decisions on time.

Judges’ Comments for zDesk

“A great example of how AI can support medicine. It is clear that the importance of the tool is even more valuable due to the pandemic.”

“Great idea to install VDI with all the pre determined rules and standards of health care industry.”

The American Business Awards are a premier business awards program in the US. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. The awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30.

We made it to the winners from more than 3,800 nominations – a record number - from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Virtual Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

“The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we’re poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year’s winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30.”

About GAVS Technologies

GAVS Technologies (GAVS) is a global IT services provider with focus on AI-led Managed Services and Digital Transformation. GAVS’ AIOps platform, Zero Incident FrameworkTM (ZIFTM), enables proactive detection and remediation of incidents and increases uptime, helping organizations drive towards a Zero Incident EnterpriseTM. ZIFTM, an on-premise and SaaS solution, enables IT deliver high performing systems with end to end visibility that helps manage and optimize resources and assets, and drives value for businesses. GAVS has transformed IT Enterprise delivery through ZIFTM’s Discover, Monitor, Analyze, Predict, and Remediate modules, to optimize IT infrastructure performance, prevent data disasters and enhance business services continuity.

