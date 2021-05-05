Duck Meat Dog Treats – Natural BBQ Grill-Flavored Training Food Range Launched

Chicago, United States, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, Illinois-based dog treat supplier Sir Tom Small Batch Dog Treats has launched the all-natural Duck BBQ Bites training treat. The treat was developed to provide a healthy and appealing option for owners of dogs with fussy taste.

More details can be found at: https://sirtomtreats.com

The announcement comes in response to the increased demand for high-quality, safe and natural dog treats. The use of treats is a long-established method for training animals, especially dogs. However, as some dogs are particularly fussy when it comes to food, finding a suitable treat can be difficult – and finding treats that are healthy and suitable for daily use can be particularly challenging.

Sir Tom Small Batch Dog Treats conducted thorough testing and research in the creation of the new Duck BBQ Bites. The small treats contain real duck meat as the primary ingredient, as well as pea flour, chickpeas, and natural BBQ flavor.

For discerning dog owners who are concerned about the health of their pets, Sir Tom’s new treats contain no artificial ingredients, fillers, or preservatives. In addition, the new treats are free of grains including corn, wheat, or soy, making them suitable for daily use.

For more picky or fussy eaters, Sir Tom Small Batch Dog Treats’ Duck BBQ Bites are easy to break into smaller pieces. The natural BBQ flavor is designed to make the treats as appealing as possible.

Made in the USA, the 8-ounce pouches of Duck BBQ Bites are resealable to preserve freshness, and are available to purchase on the company’s website.

Sir Tom Small Batch Dog Treats was founded by the owners of a rescue dog after whom the company was named. The treats were developed to provide Tom with the healthiest, all-natural diet available, and the company was formed to share the unique recipe with other like-minded dog owners.

A satisfied client stated: “My dogs love these. Healthy, well made, tasty (they seem to think so). They pulled out all their tricks before I even asked. I have a 3-year-old terrier mix with wheat allergies and a 10-year-old Cavachon puppy mill rescue with a sensitive stomach and some dying teeth. Both were able to safely eat and digest these and they loved them.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting: https://sirtomtreats.com