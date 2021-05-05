Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta reports a solid start to the year, with strong financial performance in Q1

Total revenues 1 up 6% at €200m

Oslo, 5 May 2021 - Adevinta ASA (ADE) (“Adevinta” or “the Company”) reported a solid start to 2021 with revenues1 up 6% compared to the same period last year, or up 7% excluding impacts of disposal, acquisitions and forex, demonstrating further performance improvement despite the challenging environment.

Online classifieds revenues improved 8% (of which 5% is attributable to transactional services) compared to Q1 2020, when the Group saw strong performance until the Covid crisis started.

Display advertising revenues increased 2% year-on-year. Disposals in Global Markets and the Grupo Zap acquisition had a 1-point positive impact on revenue growth, whilst changes in exchange rate contributed negatively with 1.7 points.

Gross operating profit (EBITDA) including JVs increased 33% compared to Q1 2020. Revenue growth in the verticals, a lower level of one-off costs and favorable phasing of marketing expenses offset the ramp-up in personnel costs and transactional services.

Rolv Erik Ryssdal, CEO, commented: “As we continue to navigate through the uncertainty of the Covid pandemic, our focus has remained on keeping our people safe and on supporting our communities, users and customers.



“We had a solid start to 2021, with 7% organic revenue growth despite having to deal with the next wave of the virus and associated lockdown measures in our key markets.



“Revenue from our online classifieds accelerated in the quarter, with an increased contribution from transactional services, primarily in France. Our EBITDA margin, up 5.8 points year-on-year, reflected the performance of the classifieds business and also benefited from lower administrative costs and favorable phasing of expenses, with marketing campaigns being delayed until later in the year.

“We saw further enhancement of our product offering and user experience as well as strong acceleration in the deployment of transactional solutions across our portfolio.

“We also made further progress on the regulatory front ahead of our expected acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group, and we continue to target closing the transaction during the second quarter.

“We remain excited about the long term growth potential of our business, and we are approaching the short term uncertainty with even more confidence after a full year of successful managing through the crisis.”

Q1 2021 Highlights

Solid revenue performance despite challenging environment

Total revenues 1 up 6% at €200m

up 6% at €200m Organic growth 2 of 7% yoy

of 7% yoy Online classifieds revenues 1 up 8% yoy (of which 5% from transactional services)

up 8% yoy (of which 5% from transactional services) Display advertising revenues1 up 2% yoy

EBITDA1 up 33% yoy to €57m

Top line growth

Lower administrative costs and one-off items

Favorable phasing of marketing expenses

Partially offset by increase in transactional costs due to the ramp-up of the service

Successful delivery of product roadmap

Additional features and reinforced safety in transactional solutions

Further improvement to image recognition models available for all integrated marketplaces

Deployment of bundled products in multi-platform markets





Further progress ahead of the eBay Classifieds Group acquisition

Good progress on operational integration planning

Upfront buyer for Shpock identified - public consultation launched on April 27

Closing expected in Q2 subject to regulatory approvals





Report on second-hand effect3

19.1 million tonnes of CO2 emissions potentially saved by our users

Equivalent to yearly emissions of 2.1 million Europeans

Key financial numbers

Alternative performance measures (APM) used in this press release are described and presented in the Definitions and Reconciliations section at the end of the Q1 2021 interim report.

First quarter (€ million) yoy% 2020 2021 6% 188 200 Operating revenues incl. JVs 33% 43 57 EBITDA incl. JVs 22.6% 28.4% EBITDA margin incl. JVs Operating revenues - segments 15% 98 112 France -6% 46 44 Spain 38% 19 27 Brazil -4% 37 36 Global Markets EBITDA - segments 18% 47 55 France -6% 14 13 Spain 86% 2 5 Brazil 69% 2 3 Global Markets Cash flow -10% 42.8 38.7 Net cash flow from operating activities

Invitation to the presentation of the Q1 2021 results

You are cordially invited to participate in the presentation of Adevinta ASA’s Q1 2021 results on Wednesday 5 May 2021.

Presentation of the Quarterly Results

Time: 5 May 2021 at 08:30 CEST

The company will conduct the presentation as a live audio webcast and conference call, including a Q&A session. CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal and CFO Uvashni Raman will present. The whole management team of Adevinta will participate in the Q&A session.

The webcast will be available on www.adevinta.com/ir and on this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/io3jwiq5 . Participants are also invited to ask questions using the dial-in numbers below.

Dial-in details:

Norway: +47 23 96 0 264

UK: +44 (0) 207 192 8000

USA: +1 631 510 74 95

Confirmation code: 4375475

A recording of the presentation will be available on our website shortly after the live webcast has ended.

-End-

About Adevinta

Adevinta is a global online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 11 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from job offers to real estate, cars, consumer goods and more. Adevinta’s portfolio includes more than 30 digital products and websites, attracting 1.3 billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, InfoJobs and Milanuncios in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brazil. Adevinta spun off from Schibsted ASA and publicly listed in Oslo, Norway in 2019. Adevinta is majority owned by Schibsted ASA and employs 4,700 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com .

