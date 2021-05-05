English Finnish Swedish

Aktia Bank Plc

Stock exchange release

5 May 2021 at 8.05 a.m.

Changes in Aktia’s Executive Committee and responsibilities

Aktia informed on 30 April 2021 that it had completed the transaction regarding the acquisition of Taaleri’s wealth management operations. As a part of this change, the Group’s governance and organisational structure will be simplified. The aim with the changes is to make the responsibilities and leadership of the different business areas clearer.

Sari Leppänen has been appointed EVP, Chief Information Officer (CIO) and member of the Executive Committee as of 9 August 2021. Leppänen is very experienced in leading the business and technology transformations in technology companies. She has previously worked as CIO and DPO for 3 Step IT.

“Continuous digital development of our services and internal functions is an important part of the realisation of the strategy. With her strong competence and expertise in IT renewal projects and developing digital business, Sari Leppänen is an excellent person for leading this work”, says Aktia’s CEO, Mikko Ayub.

“Anu Tuomolin has played a central role in supporting the work for making changes in the Group and in building Aktia’s corporate culture. I want to thank Anu for her very dedicated work for the good of Aktia and I wish her prosperity for the future”, Ayub continues.

The changes will enter into force immediately and as of 5 May 2021, the composition of Aktia’s Executive Committee is as follows:

Mikko Ayub, President and CEO

Juha Hammarén, EVP and Deputy to the CEO

Outi Henriksson, EVP, CFO

Anssi Huhta, EVP, Director, Banking Business

Perttu Purhonen, EVP, Director, Asset Management

Max Sundström, EVP, Director, Development & Data

Sari Seppänen, EVP, CIO (starts on 9 August 2021)

Further information:

Mikko Ayub, CEO

Tel. +358 10 247 5121

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years.