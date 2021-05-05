Invitation to BTS Q1 2021 and BTS USA presentation and conference call

English Swedish

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, May 5, 2021

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS Group AB (publ), a leading global strategy implementation firm, invites investors, analysts and business journalists to a combined interim report presentation and conference call with President and CEO Henrik Ekelund and Jessica Parisi, CEO of BTS North America. Jessica will present an overview of BTS's operations in North America.

Conference call and web link:

Wednesday, May 19th at 09.30 am CET. The presentation can be followed via the web with opportunities to ask questions. Please dial any of the following numbers:

UK +44 333 300 9270

US +1 833 526 8382

SE +46-8 505 583 50

Follow the presentation at: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bts-group-q1-2021

Registration is not required for participation via the webcast or conference call.

The report is published at 08.00 am CET the same day.

The presentation and slides will be available later at http://ir.bts.com/presentations

For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin

Head of investor relations

BTS Group AB

michael.wallin@bts.com

+46-58 70 70 02

+46-708-78 80 19

