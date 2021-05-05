Interim Report Q1 2021

English Danish

The Interim Report for 1st Quarter 2021 for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is hereby enclosed.



CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, Søren Skou, states:

“A.P. Moller - Maersk delivered an exceptionally strong performance in Q1 2021 with record profit for the quarter. The high growth and profitability were driven by solid demand across Ocean, Logistics and Terminals. Strong demand led to bottlenecks as well as lack of capacity and equipment which drove up freight rates to record high levels.

Our focus remains on the long-term transformation of A.P. Moller - Maersk, prioritizing customers demand for integrated logistics. Our integrator strategy was validated by strong customer support during Q1. As we change the conversations with customers from being short-term transactional to becoming long-term value-based we lay the foundation for further, stable growth.

We have continued to dedicate significant efforts to the safety of our employees and contribute to the societies we operate in, this quarter with a particular emphasis in India.

Overall, we can be very satisfied with how the business performed this quarter. High profitability led to a ROIC of 15.7 pct. and our strong free cash flow gives the opportunity to invest further in the transformation of the business and both accelerate the remaining part of the ongoing share buy-back and subsequently launch a new, additional share buy-back program of approx. USD 5bn over the coming 2 years.”

