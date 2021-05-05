Scatec ASA: Employee Share Purchase Programme 2021

5 May 2021: Scatec is continuing its Employee Share Purchase Programme established in 2019. The participants are offered to purchase shares with a subscription value of between NOK 17,078 and NOK 85,389. Employees are offered a price reduction of 20 percent of the subscription value in exchange for the shares being subject to a two-year lock-up period and a general discount of up to 25% of the market value (up to NOK 7,500).

The subscription period will run from 5 May to 12 May 2021. The price per share will be based on the average volume-weighted share price on the Oslo Stock Exchange from and including 6 May to 12 May 2021. The allocation of shares will take place on 4 June 2021.

DNB will on behalf of the Company purchase Scatec ASA shares in the open market for onwards sale to participants under the programme.

For further information, please contact:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR, tel: +47 950 38 364

email: ingrid.aarsnes@scatec.com

About Scatec ASA:

Scatec is a leading renewable power producer, delivering affordable and clean energy worldwide. As a long- term player, Scatec develops, builds, owns and operates solar, wind and hydro power plants and storage solutions. Scatec has more than 3.5 GW in operation and under construction on four continents and more than 500 employees. The company is targeting 15 GW capacity in operation or under construction by the end of 2025. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SCATC'. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com , or connect with us on Linkedin .

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act