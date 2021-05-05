English French

“Biodiversity and Re/insurance: An Ecosystem at Risk”





The Muséum national d’Histoire Naturelle publishes a report supported by the SCOR Corporate Foundation for Science

Protecting the world’s biodiversity has never been more important. Like climate change, the issue is highly complex and multifaceted, with hazards becoming more threatening with each passing year. Identifying, understanding, and addressing risks associated with biodiversity loss is critical and requires the combined efforts of public institutions and the private sector.

The SCOR Corporate Foundation for Science is proud to have partnered with the Muséum national d’Histoire Naturelle (MNHN) to conduct a pioneering large-scale study on the risks related to biodiversity loss, under the aegis of the SCOR-MNHN Biodiversity and (Re)insurance Chair, created in 2019. The MNHN is one of the most renowned natural science institutions in the world, with nearly 400 years of research in natural history.

The partnership led to the publication of a report entitled “Biodiversity and Re/insurance: An Ecosystem at Risk”, which reviews the scientific evidence of links between present and future human activities and biodiversity, investigates the extent to which (re)insurance activities impact biodiversity, examines the risks that biodiversity loss will create for future human activities and explores the opportunities that acting in favor of biodiversity could generate.

The findings and conclusions of this research are key to SCOR’s understanding of risks associated with biodiversity loss. They will contribute to the Group’s development of an integrated approach to managing these risks.

Click here to access the full report.

Denis Kessler, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SCOR, comments: “The evidence for global biodiversity loss is sadly compelling. Through the partnership of its Foundation for Science with the Muséum national d’Histoire Naturelle, SCOR further strengthens its dedication to supporting risk-related scientific research, which is an integral part of the Group’s DNA. As a global reinsurer, SCOR aims to be at the cutting edge of risk expertise and is deeply committed to sharing knowledge about emerging risks that threaten societies and economies. In an ever riskier and more uncertain world, the (re)insurance industry has a leading role to play in contributing to sustainable and responsible development.”

SCOR, a Global Tier 1 Reinsurer

SCOR, the world’s fourth largest reinsurer, offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying “The Art & Science of Risk”, SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.

SCOR offers its clients an optimal level of security with its AA- rating or equivalent from S&P, Moody’s, Fitch and AM Best. The Group generated premiums of more than EUR 16 billion in 2020, and serves clients in more than 160 countries from its 36 offices worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.scor.com.

