Comic Book Market to Exhibit Strong Growth Prospects in 2021; Worldwide Availability of E-Commerce Stores to Fuel the Market, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global comic book market size is expected to make substantial gains in the forthcoming years owing to the widening availability of e-commerce stores across the world, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Comic Book Market, 2021-2028”.



There is an increasing demand for comic books in different regions due to the proliferation of e-commerce stores across the globe. Most people prefer to purchase these books online as they get to choose from a wide variety of books based on numerous subjects such as science, fiction, history, and others. Also, several e-commerce platforms such as Amazon Kindle, Flipkart, and others offer large discounts and different payment options while purchasing the books online, which is an important factor for the growth of this market. Further, many prominent companies in this market are focusing on arranging public events and seminars, such as Comic-Con, so as to develop their comics brand in this market, which is another major factor contributing to the growth of this market.

However, the availability of alternate entertainment media channels such as television and others is expected to restrict the growth of this market.





List of Key Players Covered in the Comic Book Market Report:

Marvel Entertainment LLC

DC Comics Inc.

Image Comics Inc.

Amar Chitra Katha Media

International Superheros

Warner Bros Entertainment Inc.

Toei Animation Co. Ltd.

Mirage Studio’s

IWD Entertainment LLC

Dark Horse Comics LLC





COVID-19 Impact

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a majority of the population across the world has developed an interest in reading different types of books and novels by purchasing them online. Thus, there is an increase in the sales of these books across all the regions in this market during the post-COVID period and this epidemic has had a positive impact on the comic book market growth.





Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product type, this market is divided into kid comics and adult comics. Based on distribution channels, the market is classified into hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty stores, online stores, and others. In terms of geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Highlights/Summary:

This research report offers an in-depth study of the driving factors, restraints, and trends related to the growth of the market. In addition, this report offers a detailed evaluation of the market segments and regional developments in the market. Further, this report also incorporates a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by the leading players to boost their market position.





Drivers/Restraints:

Strong Content Creation by Top Companies to Fuel the Market

There has been an increasing demand for comic books on account of the strong content creation related to the comics by the leading companies such as Marvel Entertainment, Dark Horse Comics, and others, which has resulted in the growth of this market. Further, the growing animation industry and the increasing number of children watching different animated cartoons have resulted in the growth of this market. Furthermore, the incredible popularity of movies based on comic books has created innumerable opportunities for market players. For example, Marvel Cinematic Universe will soon be launching its Phase IV that will comprise new superheroes and scenarios, encouraging graphic novelists to generate more stories and content for viewers and readers.





Regional Insights:

Increasing Demand for Film-based Comics to Propel the North America Market Growth

North America is anticipated to expand speedily in the comic book market share on account of the dominance of leading entertainment companies such as Marvel Entertainment, Image Comics Inc., and others. Further, there is an increasing demand for film-based comic books in the US, which has led to the growth of this market in this region. For example, Avengers: Endgame is the highest-grossing superhero movie to date.

Asia Pacific is another region that is set to post significant growth in this market due to the printing of various articles and magazines related to comics in India, Japan, and others. Further, there are many prominent companies in this market that are focusing on producing racially diverse comic book content, which has resulted in the growth of this market in this region.





Competitive Landscape:

Rising Competition among Key Players to Boost Market Growth

There is constantly increasing competition among top comic book companies in the production of a wide variety of comics across different regions. These leading companies are tapping opportunities by stepping up their investments in the building of comic series, thereby securing their position in this market.





Key Industry Development:

July 2020: Marvel completed the acquisition of Alien and Predator Franchises under Dark Horse Comics to create comic content based on the highly popular Predator and Alien movies. This acquisition will help feature new and classic characters and explores the worlds of Alien and Predator film series.





