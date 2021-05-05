INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT JANUARY - MARCH 2021 

ENLARGEMENT OF OUR PAYMENT STRATEGY

FIRST QUARTER 2021

Net sales totalled MSEK 11.5 (14.4), a change of MSEK -2.9 / -20 %

EBITDA was MSEK -1.4 (-4.3), a change of MSEK +2.8 / +66 %

Operating profit/loss was MSEK -3.0 (-6.2), a change of MSEK +3.2 / +52 %

Profit/loss after tax was MSEK -3.1 (-4.9), a change of MSEK +1.9 / +38 %

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.09 (-0.15)





Jan-Mar 2021 Jan-Mar 2020 Jan-Dec 2020 Net sales, kSEK 11 516 14 434 52 809 EBITDA, kSEK -1 448 -4 280 -4 936 Operating profit/loss, kSEK -2 986 -6 232 -11 712 Profit/loss for the period, kSEK -3 091 -4 946 -13 853 Result per share, SEK -0,09 -0,15 -0,41



EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

Westpay expands its reach in Norway and sign agreements with two new POS Partners.

Westpay changes certified adviser to Redeye.

Panini choses Westpay as provider of payment solutions.

Leading European POS provider choses Westpay as supplier of payment solutions.

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER

Sushi Yama choses Westpay as provider of payment solutions.

Westpay has contracted four new strategic POS Partners.

Three in Norway and one in Finland.

For more information about news and events: https://investor.westpay.se/

For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-555 6065

Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05

Email: hans.edin@westpay.se

Certified Adviser is Redeye AB,

Phone: +46 8 121 576 90, email: certifiedadviser@redeye.se

Westpay is a full-service fintech- and Payment Solution Provider that offers solutions that simplify payments and amplifies the overall customer experience. If you represent a restaurant, hotel, store, in-store, or e-commerce, and looking for a payment solution that adds value, we can help you all the way. The company is represented globally, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For more information: www.westpay.se

Attachments