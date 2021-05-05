Confluence and J.P. Morgan Expand Partnership, Integrating Additional Asset Coverage into Delta Risk and Performance Platform

Pittsburgh, PA, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confluence Technologies, Inc. (“Confluence”), a global technology solutions provider delivering innovative products to the worldwide money management industry, and J.P. Morgan (NYSE: JPM) today announced a new development in their partnership to deliver a multi-asset portfolio analytics solution.

At the start of Q3 2021, Delta, Confluence’s risk and performance solution will have expanded coverage powered by J.P. Morgan’s proprietary analytics to include U.S. securitized products. This will also be available through J.P. Morgan’s platform.

The enhancement completes the global coverage of Delta across all asset classes, further cementing Confluence’s standing in the industry, and enabling front-to-middle office decision makers to manage risk and performance. Confluence is already a market-leader in fixed income attribution according to a recent report conducted by Aite Group.

Delta first became available to J.P. Morgan clients in June 2019 during the first phase of the collaboration between J.P. Morgan and StatPro, prior to Confluence’s acquisition of StatPro in October 2019.

For Confluence, the expanding partnership is illustrative of the company’s continued growth following its acquisition and integration of StatPro last year and reaffirms Delta’s position as a key contributor to J.P. Morgan’s data and analytics platform.

Richard Crozier, Head of Product for Data and Analytics at J.P. Morgan’s Securities Services, said of the collaboration, “The integration of J.P. Morgan’s fixed income data and expertise with the Delta product represents the next stage in our ongoing collaboration with Confluence, and a huge step forward in increasing value to our clients globally. This new phase of our partnership will ensure that we continue to offer robust and comprehensive portfolio analytics tools, a critical part of delivering a full range of integrated solutions to our clients.”

Today's announcement is part of J.P. Morgan's commitment and strategy to deliver the needs of buy-side clients by providing clients access to a choice of solutions across the investment lifecycle, including front-to-middle office capabilities in data, analytics, and risk.

“We’re looking forward to our continued partnership with an impactful global leader like J.P. Morgan,” said Dario Cintioli, Managing Director - Delta Division at Confluence. “The combination of their U.S. asset data and analytics capabilities with our award-winning cloud-based Delta platform fills a gap in the market for a best-in-breed fixed income solution while completing its multi-asset coverage range.”

