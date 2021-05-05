

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

5 May 2021

G4S plc (the “Company”)

CANCELLATION OF LISTING AND ADMISSION OF TRADING OF G4S SHARES

Further to the announcement by Allied Universal Topco LLC and the Company on 6 April 2021, the Company confirms that the listing of G4S Shares on the premium listing segment of the Official List and the admission of the G4S Shares to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange were each cancelled with effect from 8.00 a.m. today.

Capitalised terms in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, have the meanings set out in the offer document dated 5 January 2021.

G4S is a leading global security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.

G4S is now a part of Allied Universal and is currently quoted on the London Stock Exchange (until at least 5 May 2021). On 16 April 2021, G4S completed its delisting from the exchange in Copenhagen, where it had a secondary listing.

After taking account of the businesses being sold in the year, G4S is active in more than 80 countries and has around 533,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.