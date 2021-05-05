ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Notification of Share Transaction

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)
5 MAY 2021
Notification of Share Transaction
The Company has received notification that on 4 May Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments at ICG, bought 4,500 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1,078.0 pence per share.
As a result of this transaction Oliver Gardey and his connected persons hold a total of 26,932 ordinary shares, being 0.04% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).
