Søborg, May 5, 2021

The second sales partner in Malaysia signs with Konsolidator

Konsolidator has signed leading Malaysian IT consulting company Push TI Asia Sdn Bhd as the second Konsolidator sales partner in Malaysia. Push.Asia has more than 25 years of experience in digital transformation, the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0) and providing IT consultancy. Push.Asia assists and empowers businesses to streamline their operations, reduce cost, increase efficiency, optimize their existing resources, and enhance performance by exploring opportunities in the area of information technology.

Southeast Asia, including Malaysia and Singapore who are now focused on the IR 4.0 have experienced a significant technological transformation over the past decade and they are one of the most innovative and digital markets globally - the reason it is an important market for Konsolidator.

“Southeast Asia will become a sizable market for us in 2022 as we are currently seeking further growth capital to be able to establish an office in Malaysia by 2022. Deloitte Malaysia became an onboarding partner in 2019 and now with two sales partners in the region we are building up the foundation for a local presence to expand the market reach and accelerate revenue growth” says CEO Claus Finderup Grove.





About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making.

