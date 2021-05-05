New Ambassador Developer Control Plane Accelerates Kubernetes Adoption Across Entire Cloud Native Software Development Lifecycle

BOSTON, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambassador Labs , the cloud native developer experience leader, today announced the new Ambassador Developer Control Plane (DCP) , which for the first time gives developers the ability to manage the entire modern software development lifecycle for Kubernetes environments using tools and processes that are familiar to them. Ambassador DCP is designed to address the challenges developers face managing a complex development lifecycle in a fragmented, cloud native ecosystem and integrates the development, deployment, and production infrastructure necessary to code, ship, and run modern applications with greater speed and confidence.



As development teams adopt Kubernetes, they are challenged not only by a growing list of complex technologies but also an expanded role that now includes shipping and operating the systems they build. Built on major open source Cloud Native Computing Foundation projects including Envoy, Emissary-ingress, Argo, and Telepresence, the Ambassador Developer Control Plane is an integrated solution that manages the cloud native infrastructure that developers use to code, ship, and run applications for Kubernetes environments. Ambassador DCP unlocks developer productivity for local and remote environments, enables rapid human-centric service discovery across organizations, and lets entire teams safely deploy and manage applications for production.

“We are relentlessly focused on improving the experience for application developers and enabling them to easily and effectively manage the full cloud native development process,” said Richard Li, CEO and Founder, Ambassador Labs. “Building and releasing cloud native applications now requires developers to not just code, but to also ship and run that code. The Ambassador Developer Control Plane (DCP) cuts through these complexities by integrating the tools necessary to successfully manage the modern cloud development loop. Built on our hugely popular open source toolchain for Kubernetes, the Ambassador DCP empowers cloud native developers to code, ship, and run their software faster and better than ever.”

A Control Plane To Transform The Cloud Native Development Lifecycle

Developers are increasingly taking on responsibility for the full software development life cycle for cloud native applications, from development to production. With Kubernetes, application developers are adopting a “you build it, you run it” model. This approach means that developers need to manage not just development infrastructure, but deployment and runtime infrastructure as well.

As cloud native developer teams are tasked with understanding and managing this broader set of technologies, they require a centralized view that integrates these components and more control in how they code, ship and run their services with confidence.

“The Ambassador Developer Control Plane has given us for the first time a single pane of glass to see what we build and deploy in our Kubernetes cluster,” said David Sudia, CTO at UPchieve. “It has unleashed our team’s ability to code, ship, and run apps using one set of tools that work together.”

Built entirely on Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) open source technologies, the Ambassador Developer Control Plane (DCP) is designed to help developers control all elements of the cloud native development workflow by integrating the development, deployment, and runtime infrastructure necessary to code, ship and run services across Kubernetes. Key features and benefits include:

Writing and testing more code. Powered by Ambassador Labs’ Telepresence, a CNCF project, Ambassador DCP allows developers to quickly set up a development environment, and instantly code and test locally against remote services and datastores. Additionally, users can create shared development environments to foster better collaboration among a team as more code can be deployed with less maintenance.

Powered by Ambassador Labs’ Telepresence, a CNCF project, Ambassador DCP allows developers to quickly set up a development environment, and instantly code and test locally against remote services and datastores. Additionally, users can create shared development environments to foster better collaboration among a team as more code can be deployed with less maintenance. Safely ship updates to production . Powered by Argo, a CNCF project, Ambassador DCP allows any developer to use canary releases to incrementally rollout code updates. This approach minimizes the blast radius of any code error.

. Powered by Argo, a CNCF project, Ambassador DCP allows any developer to use canary releases to incrementally rollout code updates. This approach minimizes the blast radius of any code error. Running and monitoring services with confidence . Powered by Edge Stack, developers can observe and optimize traffic to their services, ensuring high availability and scale. Edge Stack is powered by Envoy Proxy and Emissary Ingress, which are both CNCF projects.

. Powered by Edge Stack, developers can observe and optimize traffic to their services, ensuring high availability and scale. Edge Stack is powered by Envoy Proxy and Emissary Ingress, which are both CNCF projects. Ensuring optimal uptime . Easily discover what services are running across your environments and insight into the health of the workflow with real-time alerts for fast incident response.

. Easily discover what services are running across your environments and insight into the health of the workflow with real-time alerts for fast incident response. Compatibility with existing infrastructure. Ambassador DCP works with any standard Kubernetes distribution, continuous integration system, and a myriad of observability solutions.



“Ambassador Labs has been instrumental to the PTC team in the management of the cloud development lifecycle with their suite of open source and commercial solutions. We look forward to accelerating our adoption of cloud-native technologies like Kubernetes with the help of Ambassador.”

Additional Resources

Read our announcement blog at https://blog.getambassador.io/introducing-the-ambassador-developer-control-plane-339c97fa4716

To learn more about Ambassador Developer Control Plane, visit: https://www.getambassador.io/developer-control-plane/

Learn more about local development environments for Kubernetes at https://www.getambassador.io/developer-control-plane/code/productive-local-dev-environment/

Learn more about developing and debugging Kubernetes microservices at https://www.getambassador.io/developer-control-plane/code/investigating-and-debugging-microservices/

Learn more about continuous delivery for Kubernetes application developers at https://www.getambassador.io/developer-control-plane/ship/continuous-delivery-within-kubernetes/

Join the Ambassador Developer Community on Slack: https://a8r.io/Slack

About Ambassador Labs

Ambassador Labs (formerly Datawire), the cloud native developer experience leader, enables developers to code, ship, and run applications on faster and easier than ever. Makers of top Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) open source projects, including Emissary-ingress and Telepresence, Ambassador Labs delivers a developer control plane for Kubernetes that integrates the development, deployment, and production infrastructure for developers and organizations worldwide including Microsoft, PTC, NVidia, and Ticketmaster. Ambassador Labs is backed by top investors including Insight Partners, Matrix Partners, Trinity Ventures, and Four Rivers Group. Learn more and get started for free at www.getambassador.io .

Lisa Williams

press@datawire.io

(339) 788-0067