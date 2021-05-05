English Finnish

ORION CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 5 MAY 2021 at 11.00 EEST



Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Timo Maasilta

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Maasilta, Timo

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Orion Oyj

LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20210504165636_3

Transaction date: 2021-05-04

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014377

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 600 Unit price: 0.00000 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 600 Volume weighted average price: 0.00000 EUR

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen Olli Huotari President and CEO SVP, Corporate Functions

