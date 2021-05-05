ORION CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 5 MAY 2021 at 11.00 EEST
Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Ari Lehtoranta
Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lehtoranta, Ari
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20210504154910_4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-05-04
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 600 Unit price: 0.00000 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 600 Volume weighted average price: 0.00000 EUR
Orion Corporation
|Timo Lappalainen
|Olli Huotari
|President and CEO
|SVP, Corporate Functions
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo
www.orion.fi