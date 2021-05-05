New York, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Drug Discovery Outsourcing (DDO) Global Market – Forecast To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05808183/?utm_source=GNW

As the industry is looking for new sources of discovery and innovation with limited resources, there is a growing preference to move towards externalization and willingness to embrace the concept of outsourcing.



Around 25 - 35% of the global pharmaceutical companies R&D spending goes into drug discovery outsourcing. Almost all the major Pharmaceutical companies are considering outsourcing as a core strategy to fill their discovery pipelines. Contract Research Organisation (CRO) that have precise capabilities through greater flexibility are the preferred ones. Now–a–days, the big pharma relies more on CRO’s for drug discovery capabilities to stock up their pipelines.



The global pharmaceutical outsourcing market (Discovery, Preclinical & Clinical Services) is estimated to be $50 - 70 billion in 2020, which accounts to 25 - 40% of the overall pharma R&D spending. Out of $50 - 70 billion, 30 - 40% accounts for discovery-based service i.e. $20 - 30 billion in 2020. Pre clinical and Clinical related services accounts to 10 - 20% and 40 - 60% respectively.



This report provides comprehensive insights on the global drug discovery outsourcing market. The report covers all segments, global trends and emerging strategies of the outsourcing market related to drug discovery. Major Drug Discovery Outsourcing (DDO) players included in the report are AMRI, Aragen Lifesciences (GVK Bio), Aurigene Discovery, Bioduro-Sundia, Charles River Laboratories (CRL), ChemPartner, Eurofins, Evotec, Jubilant Biosys, Pharmaron, Sai Lifesciences, Shanghai Medicilon, Syngene, Selvita S.A., Sygnature Discovery, TCG Lifesciences, VIVA Biotech, WuxiApptec and Wuxi Biologics.



This report caters to the need of Contract research organizations, Pharmaceutical/Biotech companies, Academic institutes, Individual researchers, Investors, Service providers and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the potential of the DDO market. The report also provides insights on customer base, number of deals between CRO’s and Pharmaceutical /biotech firms, global FTE rates, employee strength & number of companies, revenue per employee of major players, therapeutic area gap analysis and successful research collaboration outcomes of selected CRO’s and Sponsors, which are likely to have an impact on the DDO market in the foreseeable future.



This report covers in-depth analysis of major players by therapeutic area of focus, capabilities, geographic presence, business models, financials, collaborations, acquisitions, various marketing strategies adopted along with insightful analysis on conferences, clusters and match making websites.

