Global Pharma, Biotech & Diagnostics Collaborative R&D Deals Directory 2015-2021

The Global Collaborative R&D Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2015-2021 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the collaborative R&D deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading life science companies.



This report provides details of the latest collaborative R&D deals announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sectors. Fully up to date with the latest information, the report provides details of collaborative R&D deals from 2015 to 2021.



There has been a long standing willingness for parties to enter collaborative R&D deals. Such deals enable both parties to benefit from the upside of a big R&D win, whilst mitigating the risks of going it alone in the risky preclinical and clinical development stages.



Collaborative R&D is a specific type of partnering deal whereby the parties to the deal agree to collaborate on the research and development and subsequently commercialize a compound, product or technology.



There are several forms of a collaborative R&D deal; A traditional collaborative R&D arrangement whereby an owner of intellectual property (the licensor) provides access to its technology to another company (the licensee) in return for agreed payments and royalties on subscequent sales of product(s) derived from the intellectual property.



In more recent times, licensing is often the outcome of a successful period of collaborative R&D on the research and development of a technology or compound, resulting in a product which can be commercialized. In this situation, the collaborative R&D agreement governs who has permission to commercialize and what payments are due should commercialization proceed.



The report provides a detailed understand and analysis of how and why companies enter collaborative R&D deals. The majority of deals are multicomponent whereby the licensee retains either a right or option to license to comoercialize the resultant product of the research collaboration. There are also numerous pure licensing deals whereby the products originator takes on a development/commercialization partner in order to maximize a technologies/products prospects.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all collaborative R&D deals announced since 2015 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual collaborative R&D contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.



Key benefits

In-depth understanding of collaborative R&D deal trends since 2015

Analysis of the structure of collaborative R&D agreements with numerous real life case studies

Comprehensive listing of over 5,000 collaborative R&D deals since 2015, together with deal terms, value and press release

Comprehensive access to actual collaborative R&D contracts entered into by the world's life science companies

Analysis of key deal financials including headline value, upfront, milestone payments and royalty rates

Insight into the terms included in a collaborative R&D agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Available deals and contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How do milestone align with clinical stage development phases?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in collaborative R&D dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Definition of collaborative R&D partnering

2.3. Success factors for collaborative R&D deals

2.4. When collaborative R&D can be useful

2.5. Attributes of collaborative R&D deals

2.6. Trends in collaborative R&D deals since 2015

2.6.1. Collaborative R&D dealmaking by year, 2015 to 2021

2.6.2. Collaborative R&D dealmaking by phase of development, 2015 to 2021

2.6.3. Collaborative R&D dealmaking by industry sector, 2015 to 2021

2.6.4. Collaborative R&D dealmaking by therapy area, 2015 to 2021

2.6.5. Collaborative R&D dealmaking by technology type, 2015 to 2021

2.6.6. Collaborative R&D dealmaking by most active company, 2015 to 2021

2.7. The future of collaborative R&D deals



Chapter 3 - Overview of collaborative R&D deal structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Pure versus multi-component collaborative R&D deals

3.3. Pure collaborative R&D agreement structure

3.3.1. Example collaborative R&D agreements

3.3.1.a. Case study 1: Marinus Pharmaceuticals - NovaMedica

3.3.1.b. Case study 2: Idenix Pharmaceuticals - Janssen Pharmaceuticals

3.4. Collaborative R&D as part of a wider alliance agreement

3.4.1. Example collaborative R&D agreements and their licensing clauses

3.4.1.a. Case study 3: 4D Molecular Therapeutics - UniQure

3.4.1.b. Case study 4: Kyowa Hakko Kirin - Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals

3.4.2. Example licensing option right clauses in collaborative R&D deals

3.4.2.a. Case study 5: Forest Laboratories - Trevena

3.4.2.b. Case study 6: Abbvie - Receptos



Chapter 4 - Leading collaborative R&D deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top collaborative R&D deals by value



Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active collaborative R&D dealmakers

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 25 most active collaborative R&D dealmakers



Chapter 6 - Collaborative R&D deal term financials

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Collaborative R&D partnering headline values

6.3. Collaborative R&D deal upfront payments

6.4. Collaborative R&D deal milestone payments

6.5. Collaborative R&D royalty rates



Chapter 7 - Collaborative R&D contract directory 2015 - 2021

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Collaborative R&D deals with contracts 2015 to 2021

