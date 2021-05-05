Global Military Aviation Turbofan Engine Manufacturers Annual Strategy Dossier Report 2021: Strategic Focus and Key Strategies & Plans Being Contemplated & Pursued by the Top 4 Manufacturers

Dublin, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Annual Strategy Dossier - 2021 - Gobal Top 4 Military Aviation Turbofan Engine Manufacturers - Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, GE Aviation, Safran" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the strategic focus and key strategies & plans being contemplated & pursued by the Global Top 4 military aviation turbofan engine manufacturers for the near to medium term horizon.

The Global Military Aircraft Turbofan Engines market has been on a strong growth trajectory propelled by an unprecedented resurgence witnessed in defense spending over the recent years driven by the rapid evolution of geopolitical dynamics & equations with a major shake-up & whittling down of the traditional, rule-based world order with a militarily ascending China and a resurgent Russia.

The Global Defense spending has been on a major upswing led by the return to great power competition amongst leading geopolitical powers spearheaded by the R&D led technological evolution. The realignment of U.S. defense spending focus on competing with near peer adversaries and maintaining its traditional overmatch over adversaries has accelerated the pace of replacement of ageing equipment marked by the award of several new defense contract awards over the recent years which remain a key focus area for the industry given their strategic nature, scale as well as scope & long term horizon.

The rapid development of the B-21 Raider LRSB program apart from the contract awards for the T-7 Red Hawk Trainer and the MQ-25 Stingray UAS programs are prime examples & hallmark of this defense renaissance with many upcoming defense programs still in the offing, especially, the big ticket JMR-FVL program geared towards development of next generation rotorcrafts for the U.S. defense forces.



Defense spending has been on a sustained growth trajectory in the EU as well over recent years with steady increases witnessed in defense budgets across France, Germany and the U.K. auguring well for the joint Franco-German defense programs going forward with the European Aerospace & Defense industry witnessing a growing trend towards pursuit of joint defense development programs.

The developmental efforts on the sixth generation combat aircraft programs in Europe have been led by the Dassault-Airbus team on the Franco-German joint FCAS program apart from the U.K. which has been actively pursuing the ambitious, Tempest fighter aircraft program. The U.S. efforts on the 6th gen fighter have been led by the NGAD program.



Report Excerpts:



The engine manufacturers have geared up their global industrial base to ramp up production to meet this growing global demand for military aircrafts, led by combat jets, with technological evolution, changes in threat perception and with many parts & regions of the world currently embroiled in political instability, unrest as well as conflict. The defense business has assumed even more significance for the engine manufacturers as of late following the decimation of commercial aviation by the outbreak of COVID-19.

The technology landscape across industry, too, is evolving radically with the development of sixth generation adaptive turbofan engines for combat jets in the U.S. under the USAF's AETD Program and enhanced Turboshaft engines for rotorcrafts under the U.S. Army's ITEP Program with Hypersonics rapidly emerging as the next promising growth wave for propulsion system manufacturers over medium term.

Pratt & Whitney; deeply entrenched in the defense market anchored on the huge F135 engine program & as the sole powerplant provider on the upcoming B-21 Raider; has been prepping up actively for future with the development of a cost effective range of propulsion systems for hypersonic flights by building upon its iconic & proven J58 engine program which powered the SR-71 Blackbird decades ago.

GE is actively eyeing the JMR-FVL program, having won the Army's ITEP program earlier, apart from being a key contender in the upcoming three-way battle for the re-engining of the in-service fleet of B-52s where it faces traditional arch-rival, Pratt & Whitney, in addition, to Rolls Royce.



Key Topics Covered:



Section 1 Business Structure & Snapshot for the Global Top 4 Military Aviation Turbofan Engine Manufacturers

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Employees

Product Portfolio and Key Competitors

Market Capitalization/Ownership Structure

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure

Section 2 Financial Performance Analysis - Charts & Analysis: Based on Latest Available Financial Results

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Section 3 SWOT Analysis

Section 4 Strategic Focus & Priorities



Section 5 Key Strategies & Plans - For the Engine OEMs

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Service Level Strategies & Plans

Technological and R&D Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

Corporate Strategies & Plans

Manufacturing/Production Strategies & Plans

Business Growth Strategies & Plans - Organic & Inorganic

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 6 Global Military Aviation Turbofan Engines Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Section 7 Key Trends

Section 8 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 9 Strategic Market Outlook - Global Military Aviation Turbofan Engines Market - 2020-2034

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario

Global Defense Budgetary Expenditure Trend - Analysis

Defense Spending Levels across Key Markets - Top 5 & Top 10 Nations

Global Defense Spending Level - 2020-2025 - Projections

Key Upcoming Defense Programs & Growth Opportunities

Emerging & Game-Changer Technologies

Market Outlook & Growth Projections - Aviation Turbofan Engines - 2020-2034

